Sen. Warren Criticizes Ethereum Network’s High Transaction Fees

In a recent Senate Committee hearing, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren stated her concerns over high fees on the Ethereum network.

Senator Warren has a reputation as an outspoken critic of cryptocurrency. Now she turns her attention to the high prices of Ethereum network transactions. The comments came during a committee hearing on Tuesday. The meeting discussed housing, banking, and urban affairs with Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler.

During the hearing, Warren said “high, unpredictable fees can make crypto trading really dangerous for people who aren’t rich.” Warren specifically highlighted large fees during times of high market volatility. “$400 billion in market value just disappeared,” she in reference to recent price drops among Bitcoin and Ethereum.

