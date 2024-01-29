Sen. Wiener introduces bill to allow bars, restaurants to sell alcohol to-go outdoors

(BCN) — California State Sen. Scott Wiener announced a bill on Friday that would create “entertainment zones” in public spaces, allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcohol outdoors, if passed. The bill aims to return foot traffic to pre-pandemic levels, according to a press release from Wiener’s office.

“Getting people back out in the streets is key to the economic recovery of cities across California,” Wiener said. “By creating Entertainment Zones, we’re giving people a reason to go back to areas where recovery has been slow while creating a vital new revenue stream for bars and restaurants.”

Current law allows businesses to set up booths during festivals, selling alcoholic beverages to-go, but SB 969 aims to allow outdoor to-go alcohol sales outside of festivals and related events.

The bill is sponsored by The City of San Jose, The City and County of San Francisco, and CalNight, according to the press release.

