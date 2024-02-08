Senate advances $95 billion in aid to Ukraine and Israel after rejecting border deal

The Senate voted Thursday to advance a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel.

The 67-32 vote came after hours of deliberation among Senate Republicans, who tanked a vote Wednesday to pass the foreign aid along with a bipartisan border security deal.

But after that package failed, some Senate Republicans said they could only support the standalone foreign aid with assurances that they would have the chance to add new border provisions and others raised concerns with the distribution of aid.

The Thursday vote advanced a bill that would send $60 billion to Ukraine, which has been beating back attacks from Russia since early 2022. It would also appropriate $14 billion to Israel, which has been targeting Hamas in Gaza, $9 billion for humanitarian aid in Gaza and elsewhere, and nearly $5 billion for Taiwan.

The package still must undergo a final majority vote in the Senate chamber, and additional changes can be considered as lawmakers consider the proposal. However, Thursday's vote clears the most significant hurdle in the chamber – clearing the 60-vote threshold necessary to overcome the filibuster.

If it survives the Senate, it is unclear how the package would fare in the House, where Republicans proposed (and failed to pass) standalone aid for Israel. Republicans in both chambers have divisions over additional support for Ukraine, but there is a stronger cohort of isolationist-leaning members in the House.

Proponents of aid to Ukraine argue that it is a bulwark for democracy in the region, and that a Russian victory would open the floodgates for additional challenges to democracies in Europe.

