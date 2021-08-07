Senate Advances Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill in Key Procedural Vote

The Senate advanced a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan in the first of two key procedural votes on Saturday, moving closer to a final vote on the legislation.

The Senate voted 67-27 to advance the bill, with 18 Republicans joining Democrats for a filibuster-proof majority. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) was among the Republicans who voted in favor.

A second procedural vote will be needed to close debate on potential amendments to the bill, and while a vote is expected this weekend, the precise timing is unclear. Various amendments are still under consideration, including dueling amendments dealing with cryptocurrency and another that would allow 30 percent of unused federal coronavirus aid funds to be spent on infrastructure.

“There are many outstanding amendments that are important, that would improve this legislation, and that deserve votes before the Senate is asked to vote on final passage of this bill,” McConnell told reporters earlier in the day.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) vowed to keep the Senate in session until votes are held on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats’ partisan plan.

“We can get this done the easy way or the hard way,” Schumer said in a floor speech on Saturday. “In either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our work. It’s up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes.”

