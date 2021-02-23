  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate advances key nominees as Biden's Cabinet starts to take shape

Ledyard King, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's Cabinet rounded further into form Tuesday with the approval of two nominees and confirmation hearings on three more.

The Senate approved former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to serve in the same position in Biden's Cabinet. That vote came shortly after senators confirmed Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations.

Two more nominees – Deb Haaland for Interior and Xavier Becerra for Health and Human Services – appeared before separate committees for confirmation hearings where GOP senators grilled the Biden picks.

More: Deb Haaland, seeking to be first Native American Cabinet member, grilled on energy stances in confirmation hearing

Still, both are expected to win approval in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Also, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard a second day of testimony on Merrick Garland's nomination for attorney general – all from witnesses who gave glowing testimony of Biden's pick to run the Justice Department. The Senate is expected to vote next week on whether to endorse his nomination before it heads to the floor for a vote.

Here's a look at what happened Tuesday:

Linda Thomas-Greenfield

The Senate easily approved Thomas-Greenfield's nomination Tuesday to be ambassador to the United Nations, a post that will quickly thrust her into the international spotlight.

Despite some fireworks during her confirmation hearing, Thomas-Greenfield won strong bipartisan support in Tuesday's 78-20 vote.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

At the U.N., Thomas-Greenfield will have a high-profile role in the Biden administration's efforts to restore America's standing as a global leader. And she will face an early test of her diplomatic mettle: The U.S. is scheduled to hold the Security Council's rotating presidency in March, giving the U.S. ambassador leverage to shape the body's agenda.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Thomas-Greenfield "exceptionally qualified” for the U.N. post and said her confirmation was urgent.

“She’ll assume the role of the U.N. ambassador at a time when the nations of the world must deepen their cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and the fight against climate change, among other critical priorities,” the Democratic leader said during Monday evening's debate on her candidacy.

Tom Vilsack

By a 92-7 vote, the Senate returned Vilsack to the Cabinet.

Already the second-longest-serving U.S secretary of agriculture, the former Iowa governor is set to begin an unprecedented return engagement. He served in the same position from 2009 to 2017 under then-President Barack Obama.

Vilsack told Senate agriculture committee members at his confirmation hearing Feb. 2 that he would return to lead the 70,000-employee, $146 billion-a-year agency with the understanding that "it's a fundamentally different time."

Tom Vilsack was nominated as President Joe Biden&#39;s secretary of agriculture on Dec. 10, 2020. He previously served as the agency secretary under Barack Obama.
Tom Vilsack was nominated as President Joe Biden's secretary of agriculture on Dec. 10, 2020. He previously served as the agency secretary under Barack Obama.

"I am a different person. And it is a different department," Vilsack said.

Vilsack 70, said the nation faces immediate challenges from the coronavirus public health crisis, including getting food to hungry Americans, protecting frontline meatpackers and farmworkers, and rebuilding the U.S. economy from its pandemic-induced recession.

More: U.S. Senate confirms former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack for return engagement as agriculture secretary

He also said farmers can lead in the fight against climate change; the Agriculture Department can address systemic racial inequities within farm programs; the U.S. can solve chronic hunger for millions of families and it can address the problem of concentrated control of resources in the farm industry.

Deb Haaland

Haaland's chances of being the first Native American to land a Cabinet post hit some choppy waters during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday.

Republican senators not only criticized Biden's climate change policies but some of Haaland's past statements opposing fossil fuels, as well as her October tweet that "Republicans don't believe in science."

“Rep. Haaland’s positions are squarely at odds with the mission of the Department of Interior,” Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the panel’s top Republican, said as the hearing opened. “That mission includes managing our nation's oil, gas and coal resources in a responsible manner. Not eliminating access to them.”

Despite the concerns of Barrasso and other senators from fossil fuel states, Haaland is expected to win confirmation.

Merrick Garland

All five witnesses at Garland's confirmation hearing Tuesday praised the judge and former federal prosecutor, signaling his likely bipartisan confirmation next week as Biden's attorney general.

Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be attorney general, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)
Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be attorney general, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

Garland, a longtime federal judge and former federal prosecutor, testified Monday. On Tuesday, the witnesses called by Democrats and Republicans spoke to his capability to become America's top law enforcement official.

Wade Henderson, interim CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, led off the Democratic witnesses in saying the Justice Department was “deeply tarnished” during the Trump administration through its support for discriminatory voting laws.

Xavier Becerra

Becerra faced the Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor and Pensions for his confirmation hearing as the nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

If confirmed, Becerra would be the first Latino secretary appointed to the role. As HHS secretary, he would play a crucial role in combating the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

Becerra faces two days of contentious Senate hearings and is set to testify before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, which will vote on advancing his nomination.

Prior to the hearing, some GOP lawmakers said Becerra, a former attorney with no medical experience, is unqualified to helm HHS, a $1.4 trillion agency with a broad portfolio, during the pandemic.

More: HHS secretary nominee Becerra pressed over experience, COVID-19, abortion, at confirmation hearing

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., chairwoman of the HELP Committee, pushed back on the criticism when she opened the confirmation hearing.

"While the Trump administration ignored crises that impact public health like this pandemic, climate change and systemic racism, Attorney General Becerra has taken them on," she said.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen, Bart Jansen, Savannah Behrmann; Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden Cabinet taking shape: Senate OKs Thomas-Greenfield, Vilsack

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate confirms Tom Vilsack as Biden's agriculture secretary

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Tom Vilsack to head the Department of Agriculture, returning the former Iowa governor to the job he held under ex-President Barack Obama. The 100-member Senate approved Vilsack 92-7. As secretary of the sprawling department, Vilsack will oversee about 100,000 employees responsible for food stamps, crop insurance, land conservation and other missions at a time U.S. farmers are benefiting from high soybean and corn prices but hunger is on the rise throughout America.

  • Treasury nominee Adeyemo says pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to U.S. interests

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, said it was critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries. Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), that would allow rich countries to provide additional resources to poorer countries.

  • ‘Most Heinous Attack.’ Merrick Garland Pledges to Take on Domestic Terrorism as Attorney General

    Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland is sworn-in during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2021. As the federal government continues to grapple with the fallout from the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol Building by pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, the Biden Administration has remained close-lipped about how it plans to confront the rising threat of domestic terrorism. This week, Americans got a first look into how that effort may unfold with the testimony of Merrick Garland, the nominee to be the next attorney general.

  • U.S. Treasury No. 2 nominee Adeyemo urges get-tough attitude on China

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee as deputy Treasury secretary, on Tuesday said Washington should work with allies to hold China accountable to international rules to ensure a level playing field for companies in the United States and elsewhere. "China is our top strategic competitor," Adeyemo told a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

  • Interior Nominee Haaland Sidesteps Question on Biden’s Keystone XL Order: ‘It Is His Decision’

    Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M.) on Tuesday would not say whether she agrees with President Biden’s executive order canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, saying only that “it is his decision” during her confirmation hearing for interior secretary. Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) pressed Haaland on her views on the executive order Biden signed on his first day in office, asking if she agrees with the decision to rescind the pipeline’s permit “knowing that 11,000 current or future jobs are eliminated because of it.” She acknowledged that the pipeline has been “an issue” that “both sides [are] very passionate” about. “With respect to President Biden’s decision, it is his decision, he’s the president,” she said. Cassidy also touched on an exchange from earlier in the hearing in which Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the ranking member on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, questioned Haaland about a tweet from October 2020 in which she claimed that Republicans don’t believe in science. Barrasso said that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and he called the comment “concerning.” “Do you think that as medical doctors we don’t believe in science? How do you stand by this statement?” Barrasso asked. “Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied. Cassidy noted Haaland’s “perception as to how Republicans view science” and pointed to a “State Department reported based upon science that says building the pipeline lowers greenhouse gas emissions.” “If you are the president would you eliminate the pipeline with the 11,000 jobs and the futures that are less bright for those families knowing that by not building it — based on science from the State Department — we would have increased global greenhouse gas emissions?” he asked. He added that he is hoping that “Democrats pay attention to the science” and asked if the department, under her leadership, will “be guided by a prejudice against fossil fuel or will it be guided by science.” “If I could just take the liberty of saying prejudice on fossil fuels — perhaps isn’t the way I would describe it,” Haaland responded. “I would say that President Biden is . . . moving toward the tremendous opportunities that we have in diversifying our energy resources.” Cassidy then accused the congresswoman of “dodging my question.” The exchange was one of several notable points of tension in the hearing for Haaland, who would make history as the first Native-American cabinet secretary if confirmed by the Senate. A number of Republicans have expressed skepticism of Haaland’s confirmation, including Barrasso, who said that he is “troubled” by some of her positions on climate and energy issues, adding that she holds “views that many in my home state of Wyoming would consider as radical.” Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), the chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has said he is undecided on whether he will back Haaland’s confirmation. With the Senate evenly divided between the parties, Manchin, a moderate Democrat who does not always vote along party lines, has taken on newfound power. When Manchin votes no, Democrats need the support of at least one Republican senator for the matter at hand to pass. A spokeswoman for Manchin reportedly told NBC News that he had met with the New Mexico congresswoman on Zoom to discuss her confirmation but that he had “remaining questions.”

  • Biden's Cabinet of many women shows other world leaders that US takes gender equality seriously

    Joe Biden has more top advisers who are women than any other U.S. president. They include Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden’s Cabinet is the most diverse in U.S. history. It has five women, including the first female treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, and Deb Haaland, who will become the first Native American Cabinet member if confirmed as interior secretary. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay man to win Senate confirmation and lead a Cabinet department. Four of Biden’s 15 Cabinet nominees identify as Latino or Black. They also span generations, ranging in age from 39 to 74. The composition of Biden’s Cabinet matters because research shows that diverse teams can provide chief executives with valuable information that ultimately produces more effective public policies. In building a Cabinet that, in his words, “looks like America,” Biden also sends signals to Americans of many backgrounds: People like you determine the country’s direction. People like you can make it to the top. The Biden administration’s diverse leadership may send a message to the world, too. Our work on gender inclusion and Cabinet picks suggests that when world leaders – particularly those in powerful countries – appoint more gender-balanced Cabinets, other world leaders may become more likely to name women for key posts. Cabinet selection In any given country, domestic factors – from how the electoral system is set up to what the executive’s relationship is with the legislature – primarily drive Cabinet selection. Generally speaking, heads of government select their Cabinet members for their expertise and to shore up support among domestic constituencies, not to gain international celebration. But even controlling for domestic factors, world leaders who broadcast the idea that gender equality matters can affect the decision-making of other leaders. For example, in October 2018, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made international headlines by presenting a gender-balanced Cabinet. Days later, Rwandan President Paul Kagame upped the number of women in his own Cabinet. The period between Ethiopia’s and Rwanda’s announcements was particularly quick, but such processes – where heads of government follow the lead of their neighbors – are not uncommon. Having a neighboring country with an above-average percentage of women Cabinet ministers is associated with an 8% increase in female Cabinet ministers in nearby nations, our research shows. Shared membership in international organizations with strong gender equality standards, like the European Union, also seems to increase the importance leaders attach to gender. Half the Cabinet ministers appointed by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are women. Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY Our analysis finds that if a country belongs to two international organizations in which 50 other members have above-average percentages of women ministers, its own percentage of women ministers rises by 1 percentage point. The same is true of countries that belong to four international organizations in which 25 other members have more female ministers than most. Getting more women into government leadership has merits beyond the obvious value of gender equality. Countries with more women’s political representation tend to experience less civil conflict, international war and gender-based violence. It’s not yet clear whether women’s representation causes these phenomena or is merely correlated with them; political scientists continue to study this question. Countries that prioritize women’s equality in politics also tend to do more to protect civil liberties and safeguard human rights. South Africa’s 1996 constitution not only steered the country away from apartheid and toward an embrace of human rights – it also institutionalized gender equality as a principle. In South Africa and elsewhere, the pillars of inclusion reinforce each other. Representational messages beyond the Cabinet Biden’s Cabinet members aren’t the only group of government officials that will receive international scrutiny. Our research on ambassadors suggests that world leaders will also pay attention to the envoys that Biden sends abroad. Countries that commit to gender equality appoint more women ambassadors. Take, for example, Sweden – a vocal proponent of ensuring women’s participation in foreign affairs – and China. Almost 40% of Sweden’s 103 ambassadors are women, while fewer than 7% of China’s 165 ambassadors are. The converse also seems to be true: Countries that prioritize gender equality receive more female ambassadors. Among the 133 governments that send ambassadors to both China and Sweden, 44 dispatch a woman to Stockholm – but only 12 dispatch a woman to Beijing. Governments that are more dependent on international aid seem particularly keen to factor donor countries’ decision-making into their own political appointments. The 37 countries that the World Bank classifies as particularly deep in debt – a group that includes countries like Ethiopia and Bolivia – dispatch four times more women to Washington than they do to Beijing. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] In the short term, Biden’s attention to gender balance in his administration increases the likelihood that leaders of other countries will similarly diversify their executive staffs. In the longer term, continued American commitment to gender balance could strengthen equality and peace worldwide.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: John Scherpereel, James Madison University ; Melinda Adams, James Madison University , and Suraj Jacob, Azim Premji University. Read more:Female presidents don’t always help women while in office, study in Latin America findsA record number of women will serve in the 117th Congress, including at least 51 women of color The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Iran to limit UN inspector access to nuclear sites

    As President Joe Biden makes his opening moves to revive and build upon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Iran fueled its pressure campaign on the West by saying it will begin to offer United Nations inspectors less access to its nuclear program. (Feb. 23)

  • A look at how Biden's Cabinet nominees fared Tuesday

    President Joe Biden's Cabinet is starting to fill out, with nominees for agriculture secretary and United Nations ambassador gaining Senate approval Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he intends to wrap up the remaining nomination votes quickly. “At a time of acute national challenge, we need qualified leaders atop our federal agencies — and fast,” he said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

  • Cuban migrant boat capsizes after 16 days at sea

    The Martin County Sheriff's Office said officials received calls on Sunday (February 21) of a "distressed vessel" trying to reach the shore in St. Lucie County.While on their way to the scene, a wave hit the vessel causing it to capsize.Authorities and civilians helped rescued the six men and two pregnant women, the sheriff's office said, adding they were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition."Federal authorities will now determine if any further immigration action will be taken," the office wrote on their Facebook page.

  • Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

    The Senate voted 78-20 on Tuesday to confirm Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The big picture: Thomas-Greenfield has promised to restore the U.S. role as a defender of human rights and will look to repair multilateral relationships that fractured under former President Trump. She will play a key role in the administration's China strategy — her "highest priority," she has said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thomas-Greenfield faced criticism during her confirmation hearing for comments she made while speaking at a Beijing-backed Confucius Institute in 2019. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) delayed the confirmation vote over Thomas-Greenfield's remarks, Politico reports, concerned she will be soft on Beijing.She said during her confirmation hearing that she regretted accepting the invitation and that she shared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's concerns about China's "malign force" and "debt traps and tactics" in Africa. She also pledged to defend Israel at the UN.Background: A Foreign Service veteran, Thomas-Greenfield served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs in the State Department from 2013 to 2017. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Joe Manchin poses a threat to raising the minimum wage, even though 250,000 West Virginians would benefit from the increase

    The Economic Policy Institute estimates a $15 minimum wage would benefit 32 million workers, but centrist Democrats pose a problem for progressives' push.

  • Is Child Support Tax Deductible?

    When you're responsible for paying child support, you might wonder if you can claim the payments as a deduction on your tax return. Although child support payments can't be claimed as a tax deduction,...

  • All Seven Cops Off the Hook for Daniel Prude’s Suffocation Death

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handount/Roth and Roth LLP, via Associated PressAll seven Rochester officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who suffocated to death after police pinned him to the ground, have been cleared of wrongdoing, authorities said Tuesday.New York Attorney General Letitia James said that while her office “presented the strongest case possible,” a grand jury decided “not to indict any officers” involved in the March 23, 2020 death. James also released a 204-page report into Prude’s death, which states that he initially complied with authorities during his arrest and was in need of mental medical assistance.“I know that the Prude family, the Rochester community ,and communities across the country will rightly be disappointed by this outcome,” James said, adding that while she is “extreme disappointed” and wanted a different criminal outcome “ultimately we have to respect the decision.”“The system too often allows officers to use deadly force unnecessarily and without consequence,” she added. “The criminal justice system is badly in need of reform. The system was built to protect and shield officers from accountability.”Entire Rochester Police Leadership Resigns After Daniel Prude DeathAuthorities say Prude, who was visiting Rochester from Chicago, was in the midst of a psychotic episode and under the influence of the recreational drug PCP when his brother called 911. During an altercation, police ordered Prude, who said he had COVID-19 and began spitting, on the ground. While pinning him down, officers handcuffed him and put a mesh hood over his head.Prude was held down for at least two minutes before officers attempted to resuscitate him. He died of homicide asphyxiation on March 30, after a week in a coma. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Prude’s death a homicide, stating he died from “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report showed that Prude had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, explaining his erratic behavior during the arrest.Seven Rochester police officers involved in Prude’s death—Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri—were suspended without pay. In December, the City of Rochester’s Office of Public Integrity released its report about the incident, concluding it found “no evidence” that any city employee violated any "policies or ethical standards" in Prude's death.James stressed Tuesday that Prude was in need of “compassion, care, and help from trained professionals,” pointing to the need for “serious reform” in the Rochester Police Department and “our criminal justice system as a whole.” She said she was seeking to amend the New York state law on the use of force, to address the “very issues that have prevented us from holding officers accountable when they improperly use deadly force” and ensure cops in the field have the training to help people in need.She also called for grand jury reform, saying the current laws around its secrecy are “out of date” and should be relaxed to allow transparency for people who are owed answers about the process behind some criminal outcomes.In the wake of George Floyd’s May 2020 death, protesters called for renewed scrutiny of several fatalities at the hands of police including Prude’s, which didn’t receive national attention until September when shocking body camera footage of the incident was released.In the footage, Prude is seen walking outside around 3 a.m., naked and covered in blood. Joe Prude said his brother had thrown himself down the basement stairs head first earlier that night before he ran out the back door.The video shows Prude lying on the ground in compliance as Joe begs officers not to kill his brother, according to The Appeal. As five officers handcuff him, however, Prude is heard to shout and spit at them, claiming to be infected with COVID-19.Officers then put Prude in a “spit hood,” which he asked them to remove. At one point, while sitting up and surrounded by officers, Prude is heard yelling, “Gimme that gun! I mean it!” As police pushed him down, he said, “You’re trying to kill me!”One of the officers, later identified as Vaughn, is then seen using both hands to push Prude’s face down while Taladay puts his knee to his back. A third restrained his legs.In his report of the incident, Vaughn said he used a “hypoglossal nerve technique” on Prude, which involves jamming two fingers to hit a nerve between the jaw and neck. Vaughn is seen in the video holding Prude for two minutes and 15 seconds. When he checks in on Prude again, he is unresponsive.According to the police report, Prude’s heartbeat was restored during the ambulance ride to a nearby hospital—but he was already brain dead. In the body-camera footage, Joe Prude is heard asking officers if his brother, who was on his way to the hospital, cooperated. The police officer present replied, “Yeah.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. Senate advances nomination of Biden U.N. nominee, final vote due Tuesday

    The U.S. Senate voted on Monday to advance the nomination of President Joe Biden's pick to be ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, clearing the way for a vote on her confirmation on Tuesday. Thomas-Greenfield, 68, is a 35-year veteran of the Foreign Service who has served on four continents, most notably in Africa. Thomas-Greenfield and her supporters pushed back, citing her decades as a diplomat seeking to increase U.S. influence and counteract China's.

  • OnPolitics: We're still figuring out how the Capitol riot happened

    Almost two months after the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, the Senate wants answers on what happened.

  • Watch 8-month old tiger sing in Russian zoo

    According to the commentary by the zoo, the growing tiger has been making such sounds ever since he was a little cub.Sherhan uses his vocal talent to draw his mother's attention.Sherhan is one of four tigers born in the zoo in June 2020.

  • Joe Biden to visit storm-stricken Texas as Ted Cruz talks about cancel culture at CPAC

    Republican senator to discuss ‘Bill of rights, Liberty, and Cancel Culture’ at conservative conference after facing backlash for fleeing to Cancun amid winter storms

  • Texas Attorney General left the state on the same day as Ted Cruz amid historic winter storm

    Ken Paxton’s spokesperson confirmed that politician’s home did not lose power

  • Perdue Changes Course, Won’t Run for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022

    Former Senator David Perdue (R., Ga.) announced Tuesday that he will not enter the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia next year, one week after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to be a candidate. “This is a personal decision, not a political one,” Perdue said in a statement. “I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen.” Full Perdue statement pic.twitter.com/b3Imm5mOpp — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 23, 2021 The statement marks an aboutface from Perdue’s filing last week, which signaled he would seek redemption after losing his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January runoff election. Perdue received 49.4 percent of the vote to Ossoff’s 50.6 percent. Republicans lost both Georgia Senate seats in that race, with Democrat Raphael Warnock defeating then-Senator Kelly Loeffler for the other seat. “As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state,” Perdue said. “The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.” Warnock will be up for reelection in 2022 as he won his seat in a special election. Loeffler and former representative Doug Collins are among those eyeing a challenge.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.