Senate antitrust panel to hold hearing on Kroger-Albertsons deal -source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate antitrust panel is expected to announce as soon as Tuesday a hearing on the merger of grocery giants Kroger Co and Albertsons Cos Inc, according to a person familiar with the situation, signaling growing scrutiny of the deal.

It was not immediately clear when the panel, a subcommittee of the Judiciary committee led by Democrat Amy Klobuchar and Republican Mike Lee, would hold the hearing on the deal, which involves the two largest U.S. operators of stores, the person said.

