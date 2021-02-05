Biden seeks to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief

  • President Joe Biden speaks about the economy in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • In this image from Senate TV, Vice President Kamala Harris sits in the chair on the Senate floor to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate early Friday approved a budget resolution that paves the way for fast-track passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans. (Senate TV via AP)
  • In this image from Senate TV, Vice President Kamala Harris sits in the chair on the Senate floor to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate early Friday approved a budget resolution that paves the way for fast-track passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans. (Senate TV via AP)
  • In this Jan. 27, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package presents a first political test. More than a sweeping rescue plan, it's a test of the strength of his new administration, of Democratic control of Congress and of the role of Republicans in a post-Trump political landscape. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined at left by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the majority whip, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, right, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, seated second left, and Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Or., seated left, and Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., foreground, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 / 6

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden laid out the case Friday for moving fast and without Republicans, if necessary, to pass $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief, armed with new signs of economic strain brought on by the continuing pandemic.

The stakes for the county and economy were amplified on Friday morning, shortly after Senate Democrats cast a decisive vote to muscle the plan through the chamber without Republican support, a step toward final approval next month. January’s jobs report showed that hiring had stalled to a pace that could hinder a return to full employment for several years—with 406,000 people choosing to leave the labor force as deaths from the pandemic surged.

“A lot of folks are losing hope,” Biden said in a speech at the White House. “I believe the American people are looking right now to their government for help, to do our job, to not let them down. So I’m going to act. I’m going to act fast. I’d like to be doing it with the support of Republicans ... they’re just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go.”

The speech solidified a shift from a president who entered the White House pledging bipartisanship and met on Monday with 10 Republican senators who proposed a slimmed-down $618 billion alternative. But Biden concluded in his Friday speech that aid at that level would only prolong the economic pain.

His remarks came several hours after the Senate approved a budgetary measure that would let Democrats pass the plan without Republicans. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, her first.

Senate Democrats applauded after Harris announced the 51-50 vote at around 5:30 a.m. The action came after a grueling all-night session, where senators voted on amendments that could define the contours of the eventual COVID-19 aid bill.

The budget now returns to the House, where it will likely be approved again Friday to reflect the changes made by the Senate. The measure can then work its way through committees so that additional relief can be finalized by mid-March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires. It’s an aggressive timeline that will test the ability of the new administration and Congress to deliver.

“We have been focused like a laser on getting this done,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after leading Democrats in the House met with Biden Friday. “We hope to be able to put vaccines in peoples arms, money in people’s pockets, children safely in schools and workers in their jobs. That’s what we are doing now.”

The push for stimulus comes amid new signs of a weakening U.S. economy. Employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, after cutting 227,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday. Restaurants, retailers, manufacturers and even the health care sector shed workers last month, meaning that private employers accounted for a meager gain of 6,000 jobs last month.

“At that rate, it’s going to take 10 years until we hit full employment,” Biden said at an Oval Office meeting with House Democrats earlier Friday. “That’s not hyperbole. That’s a fact.”

The unemployment rate fell to 6.3% from 6.7%, but there was a decline in the number of people who were either working or looking for a job in a sign that some people are dropping out of the labor force. The U.S. economy is 9.9 million jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level.

Biden, who has been meeting with lawmakers in recent days to discuss the package, welcomed the leaders of House committees who will be assembling the bill under the budget process known as “reconciliation.” Money for vaccine distributions, direct payments to households, school reopenings and business aid are at stake.

The size of the package has been a concern for several Republican lawmakers and some economists. Larry Summers, a former treasury secretary during the Clinton administration, said in a column for The Washington Post that the $1.9 trillion package was three times larger than the projected economic shortfall. A separate analysis by the Penn Wharton Budget Model found the plan would do little to boost growth relative to its size.

The marathon Senate session brought test votes on several Democratic priorities, including a $15 minimum wage. The Senate by voice vote adopted an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, opposed to raising the wage during the pandemic. Ernst said a wage hike at this time would be “devastating” for small businesses.

The Senate also passed an amendment 99-1 that would prevent the $1,400 in direct checks in Biden’s proposal from going to “upper-income taxpayers.” But the measure, led by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, is ultimately symbolic and nonbinding and does not specify at what level a person qualifies as upper income.

And while Biden seemed willing to break with Republicans in his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters afterward that the reconciliation process approved by the Senate still allows for bipartisanship.

“The process enables for time for negotiations through committee work,” Psaki said. “We certainly are hopeful that there will be opportunities for amendments from Republicans, amendments from others across the board to be a part of this process moving forward.”

___

Associated Press write Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Dr. Patel: Why lead COVID vaccines – even with lower efficacy – are a success across the board

    On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson submitted it’s COVID-19 vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If greenlit by the Food and Drug Administration, it could be the nation’s third COVID vaccine producer, joining Pfizer and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson said last week that its one-dose vaccine has an overall 66% efficacy rate, not as high as Pfizer or Moderna’s two-dose vaccines with nearly 95% efficacy. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains why all of the top coronavirus vaccine manufacturers with clinical trials are considered a success across the board.

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election conspiracy documentary starts with an epic disclaimer from OANGOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'

  • Cotton Tries to Force Dems to Vote on Court-Packing

    Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) on early Friday morning attempted to get Democrats to go on the record over the issue of court-packing during the Senate’s 15-hour budget reconciliation vote. Cotton’s proposal came roughly eleven hours into the Senate’s vote-a-rama, in which any senator had the ability to file an amendment to the budget resolution, as Democrats look to move forward with passing President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without Republican support. Democrats avoided a vote on Cotton’s amendment, citing the Byrd rule, which says anything passed during budget reconciliation must have to do with the federal budget. “Come to think of it, should we be changing the Senate rules in the budget resolution?” asked Senator Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), chair of the Judiciary Committee. Cotton fell short of the 60 votes needed to waive the law. If the Arkansas Republican had been successful, the Amendment could have given the GOP a foothold in the Senate rules to challenge legislation that would grow the high court beyond nine judges going forward. It would have added to the Senate rules that it was out of order to consider such legislation, making it so three-fifths of the Senate would be required to vote to overturn that rule if a senator wanted to debate such a bill. “Many Democratic politicians, to include Joe Biden, to include a few senators in this chamber tonight, contorted themselves, twisting themselves into pretzels on the campaign trail to simply say we ought not pack the Supreme Court because we don’t like their rulings,” Cotton said in proposing the amendment. Cotton called the Democrats’ move to sidestep a direct vote on his amendment more “contortions to avoid taking a simple stance on this issue.” “So I would invite my Democratic colleagues who have said they don’t want to pack the court, simply waive this point of order and let’s have an up-or-down vote on one of the most fundamental tenets of the rule of law,” Cotton said. Court packing became a hot button topic on the campaign trail as progressives called to expand the court after Republicans moved to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court just weeks before Election Day. Barrett’s confirmation gave the Court a conservative majority. Barrett’s confirmation, which Democrats saw as hypocritical in light of Republicans’ refusal to allow former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland to receive a confirmation hearing in 2016, sparked calls to pack the court. Biden and Senate Democrats have remained elusive on the issue, sidestepping questions on whether they would support expanding the court. Biden never gave a definitive answer on the issue, instead vowing to create a commission to study potential court reforms. Durbin hit back against Cotton’s proposal, saying: “The Constitution does not stipulate the number of Supreme Court justices. That’s up to Congress.” “Congress has a long history of altering the makeup of the court,” he added. “For the record, there is exactly one living senator who has effectively changed the size of the Supreme Court: That’s Senator McConnell, who shrank the court to eight seats for nearly a year in the last year of the Obama presidency.”

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • Rudy Giuliani slams radio station live on air for adding disclaimer to his show: ‘We’re not in East Germany’

    Former mayor says it was 'insulting' for station to add disclaimer to his show as he faces multiple billion-dollar lawsuits for spreading conspiracy theories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election conspiracy documentary starts with an epic disclaimer from OAN

    Mike Lindell's election fraud conspiracies are too wild even for OANN. The MyPillow CEO and big fan of former President Donald Trump has been spouting unproven and unhinged conspiracy theories alleging Trump actually won re-election for months now. And on Friday, he bought out a three-hour spot on the far-right One America News Network to host a so-called documentary outlining his very false claims. OANN is no stranger to airing falsities about the 2020 election; the lies it promoted often even ended up in Trump's tweets until his Twitter suspension last month. But Lindell's documentary apparently went too far, leading the network to put a massive disclaimer ahead of the presentation that both disavows Lindell's claims and encourages viewers to "hear from all sides," even Lindell's patently false one. you really need to experience the whole disclaimer in full pic.twitter.com/6gz08PD43h — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 5, 2021 OANN is the latest right-wing network to display a bit of hesitation when dealing with Lindell. NewsMax had Lindell on as a guest the other day to discuss his ban from Twitter, but when he immediately turned to the election, one of the hosts stormed off the set. The NewsMax host has since apologized to Lindell. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemGOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'Republicans have lost their grip on the national discourse

  • U.S. House expected to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid package

    President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers neared passage of a budget plan that would allow them to muscle it through in the coming weeks without Republican support. After an all-night debate, the Senate approved the budget measure before dawn, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote for the first time. The House of Representatives was expected to approve the budget plan later on Friday, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted the final legislation could pass Congress before March 15, when special unemployment benefits that were added during the pandemic expire.

  • Virginia woman dies shortly after receiving coronavirus vaccine

    It was not clear what, if any, underlying conditions might have contributed to her death.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his bail

    An 18-year-old from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case. John Pierce, a Los Angeles lawyer, had been at the forefront of Kyle Rittenhouse's defense, helping raise money from conservatives to post Rittenhouse's $2 million bail in November. He also hired attorney Mark Richards to handle proceedings in Wisconsin.

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • Sherrod Brown publicly shames Rand Paul for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor

    Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is not afraid to enforce Congress' mask mandate — and encourage some basic common sense. Continuing his reputation for calling out his colleagues for not wearing masks, Brown on Thursday turned his attention to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). When Paul made a request to keep a vote to just 10 minutes, Brown responded with an unrelated objection: "I would like to ask Senator Paul, in front of everybody, to start wearing a mask on the Senate floor like the entire staff does all the time." "I wish Senator Paul would show the respect to his colleagues to wear a mask," he continued. .@SenSherrodBrown: "I would like to ask Senator Paul, in front of everybody, to start wearing a mask on the Senate floor like the entire staff does all the time...I wish Senator Paul would show the respect to his colleagues to wear a mask." pic.twitter.com/c8qEETZ403 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2021 Brown also got into a dispute with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) after asking the senator to put on a mask back in November. Video of that led Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to call Brown an "ass" for demanding Sullivan wear a mask "when nobody is remotely near him" — even though a Senate staffer's head is clearly visible in front of Sullivan in video of the incident. .@SenSherrodBrown: "I'd start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask as he speaks..."@SenDanSullivan: "I don't wear a mask when I'm speaking, like most Senators...I don't need your instruction." pic.twitter.com/WQH04hCD53 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2020 Since Brown's brush with Sullivan, President Biden has mandated masks be worn on all federal property, including the Capitol building. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election conspiracy documentary starts with an epic disclaimer from OANGOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'

  • Biden Admin. Relaunches ‘Catch and Release’ as Illegal Border Crossings Return to ‘Crisis’ Levels

    The Biden administration is bringing back the so-called “catch and release” policy at the southern border just as illegal border crossings are spiking and overwhelming detention facilities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reimplementing the Obama-era policy of releasing newly-apprehended migrants back into U.S. cities along the South Texas border, citing coronavirus concerns at detention facilities as well as the rising numbers of apprehended migrants. The pandemic has hampered the CBP’s ability to house and transport detained migrants, the agency said, and meanwhile the number of migrants arriving at the border and crossing into the U.S. illegally is spiking, especially unaccompanied children and families from Central America. Some of the new migrants said that violence and poverty in their home countries as well as promises of a more welcoming U.S. under President Biden prompted their decision to undertake the journey north to the U.S. border. Additionally, Mexico refuses to accept families with children under age 12 in areas with large and growing migrant camps, CBP said. “CBP has seen a steady increase in border encounters since April 2020, which, aggravated by COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, has caused some facilities to reach maximum safe holding capacity,” CBP Public Affairs Officer Rod Kise said. “Per longstanding practice, when long-term holding solutions aren’t possible, some migrants will be processed for removal, provided a Notice to Appear, and released into the U.S. to await a future immigration hearing. As the administration reviews the current immigration process, balancing it against the ongoing pandemic, we will continue to use all current authorities to avoid keeping individuals in a congregate setting for any length of time,” Kise continued. On Tuesday, President Biden signed an executive order rescinding a Trump administration order ending the “catch and release” policy and directing other enhancements to immigration enforcement. Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf warned Friday that illegal border crossings have soared in recent months, creating a “very dangerous” situation at the southern border. CBP is currently facing between 3,000 and 3,500 illegal border crossings every day, Wolf said. He noted that in 2019, former Obama administration DHS secretary Jeh Johnson said that 1,000 illegal crossings overwhelms the system, calling 4,000 apprehensions in a day “crisis” level. The surge of illegal border crossings in 2019 was the last time CBP was forced to revive the catch and release policy. Wolf also pointed out that Border Patrol agents arrested eleven Iranian citizens Monday night near San Luis, Arizona after they crossed the border illegally.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill

    President Biden's drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gained momentum on Friday as the Senate narrowly approved a budget blueprint allowing Democrats to push the legislation through Congress in the coming weeks with or without Republican support.

  • David Hogg launching pillow company to compete with MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg tweeted on Thursday that he and software developer William LeGate are launching a pillow company to compete against MyPillow, which is led by Trump supporter CEO Mike Lindell. Driving the news: Lindell is one of former President Trump’s most adamant defenders and has repeatedly shared unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the election since President Biden took office.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * Lindell had a tumultuous interview with Newsmax earlier this week, where anchors attempted to block the CEO from reiterating conspiracies about the 2020 election. He refused. * Dominion Voting Systems also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lindell last month and ordered him to preserve all documents related to the company. * Lindell told Axios in response: "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election." * The Department of Justice has found no evidence to support Lindell's claims about Dominion Voting Systems or widespread voter fraud.Details... Hogg wrote that he and LeGate hope to "sell $1 million of product within our first year" and to launch in about six months. * "[W]e would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and [U.S.] based Union producers," Hogg added. * "Mike isn't going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started."What they're saying: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, "Good for them.... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Why the House was able to kick Greene off her committees, explained by a former congressman

    The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her seats on the education and budget committees, with 11 Republicans joining the Democrats in what is believed to be an unprecedented action. Typically, each party decides which of its members will sit on which committees, and occasionally a party punishes its members by stripping them of committee assignments, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did with former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) in 2019. McCarthy indicated Wednesday he had no plans to sanction Greene. But the entire House actually votes to put every member on committees, former Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) explained Thursday, linking to the bill the House approved Jan. 28. And the House can therefore vote to take members off their committees. There’s a general misunderstanding of how House committee assignments work. The entire House votes to put each and every member on the particular committees. Though this typically happens via a voice vote (not roll call), it’s done through a normal resolution passed on the floor. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 4, 2021 In short, the whole House put her on those committees, and the whole House can take her off. That’s how the process works, even if tradition is to defer to the preferences of the member’s party. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 4, 2021 A lot of individual House members may not have even known they voted Greene onto the two committees, Amash said, "but congressional leaders certainly know, and the assignments are always voted on by the whole House." More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election conspiracy documentary starts with an epic disclaimer from OANGOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'

  • UK says it wants all vaccine priority groups to have first shot by May

    Britain wants to have offered all adults over the age of 50, its most vulnerable people and health workers a vaccination against COVID-19 by May, the government said on Friday, setting a more specific target than it had done previously. Health minister Matt Hancock said the country hoped to meet the goal but it depended on supply, adding "that is a critical part of getting everybody out of this", referring to lockdown measures that have seen most of the country told to stay at home to bring coronavirus infections down. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to start reopening the economy and to bring some normality to everyday life, with some in his Conservative Party criticising him for being overly cautious.