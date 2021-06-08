Senate approves expansive bill to boost U.S. competitiveness with China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Haberkorn
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) takes questions from members of the media during a news conference following a Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) takes questions from the media on Capitol Hill. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Senate on Tuesday approved a sweeping effort to fortify the nation’s ability to compete with China’s economic and political ambitions by investing billions of dollars in scientific research and American manufacturing across several industries, including artificial intelligence, robotics and wireless service.

The quarter-trillion-dollar package, approved 68 to 32, earmarks $52 billion to address the domestic manufacturing shortage of semiconductors, which has slowed the production of cars, laptops and video game consoles.

The bill also strengthens the nation's intellectual property rules, gives the federal government new authority to limit foreign visitors who may be conducting espionage and imposes a "diplomatic" boycott of the Olympic Games scheduled to take place in China next year. Under such an action, American athletes could participate in the Games, but the State Department could not sponsor trips by U.S. government employees.

Called the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, the legislation marks one of the most significant steps Congress has taken in decades to stand up to the growing power of Beijing.

The rare bipartisan effort comes after the pandemic brought into sharper focus long-simmering concerns about China’s growing manufacturing capabilities and a decline in the domestic production of pivotal goods, such as personal protective equipment and computer chips.

It also underscores how both political parties have come to view China's threat as a vital national priority.

The bill is a significant agreement for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana. One of his party’s earliest China “hawks,” Schumer has been pushing the issue for years in hopes of thwarting China’s economic influence.

He said the U.S. had settled into a complacency “at the top of the global heap,” which allowed China to outpace the country in funding for basic scientific research as a percentage of gross domestic product.

“We have put ourselves in a very precarious position of potentially falling behind the rest of the world in the technologies and industries that will define the next century,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, hailing the bill as a chance to turn the tide.

“It could be a moment in history that future generations look back on as a turning point for American leadership in the 21st century,” he said.

Schumer was able to weave together a political coalition by channeling both parties' interest in helping U.S. manufacturing and standing up to China.

By involving several different Senate committees, he hoped to give every senator a chance to get skin in the game. To that end, the bill ballooned to 2,400 pages and several extraneous measures made their way into the debate, including funding for NASA, a ban on the sale of some shark fins and labeling requirements for king crab important to Alaskans.

The bill went on a bumpy ride through the Senate, where some Republicans held up action on the bill last month in an attempt to get additional concessions, including new trade policy and unrelated southern border funding. Republicans ultimately got votes on 18 amendments, an unusually high number in a chamber that has operated without many amendment opportunities in recent years.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the bill has "several smart, targeted measures," but remains incomplete and an "imperfect approach to an extremely consequential challenge."

Many senators privately believe the competitiveness bill could be one of the few bipartisan bills enacted this year, particularly as negotiations over policing reform and an infrastructure package slow to a crawl.

"The bill is not perfect," said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). "There are elements that I can do without and there are parts that I wish were included, but on the whole, this is a necessary step to keep our nation competitive."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and others opposed a provision to fund $10 billion for NASA's lunar landing program that appears likely to help Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space company.

The bill now faces an uncertain future in the House, where members are writing their own policy, according to a House Democratic leadership aide. It is unknown how much of the bill would have to change in order to get through both chambers and to the president's desk.

The Senate bill includes $195 billion in funding for scientific research and development. It provides $10 billion to create 10 technology hubs across the country to connect researchers to develop ideas with manufacturing sectors for products.

It would ban nearly all U.S. involvement in nuclear cooperation with the Chinese government or entities incorporated in the country.

Federal agencies would be prohibited from hosting certain Chinese visitors and many agencies would have to take steps to ensure data, such as intellectual property or biomedical research involving the human genome, are safe from national security risks.

The federal government could prohibit foreign nationals from entering the country if it is determined they are trying to spy on sensitive or emerging technologies.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Passes Bill to Counter and Compete with China

    The Senate passed sweeping legislation Tuesday designed to counter and compete with China's growing power by investing more than $200 billion over the next five years into scientific research and technology.

  • Biden ends infrastructure talks with GOP group of senators, pushes ahead with moderates

    After weeks of meetings but little progress, Biden halted negotiations with the Republican group during a phone call with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

  • SC GOP leader joins chairmen from early-voting states to keep 2024 primary schedule

    “As the GOP leaders of the four carve-out states, we want to make clear that we stand together in protecting the presidential nominating schedule as it has existed for many years,” the four GOP chairmen said, including SC’s Drew McKissick.

  • John Lewis voting rights bill faces steep uphill climb in Senate

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is the only Republican who has endorsed the proposal named after the late civil rights leader and lawmaker.

  • Antonia Thomas Exits ‘The Good Doctor’

    Antonia Thomas has exited “The Good Doctor” after four seasons of playing Dr. Claire Browne on the series. “It has been a privilege and pleasure to play Claire Browne and to be a part of such a wonderful show, working with such brilliant people,” Thomas wrote in an Instagram post following the Season 4 finale of the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC medical drama on Monday. “You couldn’t ask for a nicer work family than the @thegooddoctorabc @sptv cast and crew and I feel so lucky to call yo

  • Law Firm Claims Attorney Who Posted Racist LinkedIn Comment About ‘Wuhan Lab’ Was ‘Hacked’

    A Texas-based personal injury attorney is under fire after allegedly commenting a racist message on an Asian man’s LinkedIn post. What happened: Charlie Liu, a software engineer from Orange, Calif., shared on LinkedIn last month that he is now unemployed after leaving his old job for a new one at Tesla, according to SF Gate. Liu signed an offer letter to join Tesla, but the electric car company reportedly delayed his start date by two weeks and eventually told him “the position was no longer needed."

  • Rescued puppy tries so hard to befriend unimpressed cat

    This is Kobe, a brave little rescued puppy who is full of enthusiasm and joy, and he wants to make friends with everyone. The cat, however, not so much... Kobe was one of the first in the litter to try his luck with the much larger, Alfie, also a rescue with a heart warming story. Alfie had been dumped at a high kill shelter in Houston, abandoned by a family that forgot how to be loyal to such a loving soul. Alfie also had a snapped femur, which was unexplained at the time. Alfie was going to need expensive surgery and care and despite being handsome and charming, he was not going to be adopted. But Alfie was found by Black Dog Farm and Rescue in Texas. He was affectionate and loving from the moment he was picked up. Even through his surgeries and recoveries, all he wanted was love, and he had plenty to give back. Black Dog Farm and Rescue provides homes for dogs, cats, cows, hens, and other animals. They take on the most costly and desperate cases, reluctant to give up on anything that wants to live. And animals like these, who haven't given up on people. Kobe never knew life before Black Dog Farm. He was born on this farm when his mother, Faith was brought here, pregnant and needing love and care. Faith was a devoted mother who cared for her babies like a true mother. Alfie watched the puppies grow and they grew on him too. Kobe and Alfie have become extremely good friends. They play constantly, always being careful to never hurt the other. Black Dog Farm runs, in part, due to the generosity and support of animal lovers around the world. Follow them on Rumble, YouTube, Facebook and please, consider making a contribution that helps them perform their miracles. They would love your support, no matter how much or how little.

  • There's a secret Father's Day 2021 sale happening right now at Amazon

    Looking for a Father's Day 2021 present to say "thanks dad?" Head to Amazon, which is currently having a secret Amazon sale—get the details.

  • 10 Best-Performing Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best-performing stocks in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best-Performing Stocks in 2021. Supply chain problems leading to inflation worries and growth stock volatility have dominated the headlines in the financial world over the past few months, […]

  • Hong Kong to test linking China's digital yuan with domestic payments

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong is to test connecting China's digital yuan with its domestic payments network, officials said on Tuesday, the second stage of trials of China's digital currency in the financial hub. China's e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects among major economies. Chinese officials say the project will be initially domestically focused, but cross-border trials are also under way in Hong Kong.

  • SLIQ’s Frozen Cocktail Pops Are Exactly What Your Summer BBQ Needs

    Boozy ice pops are where adulthood and nostalgia collide. You’ve become a pro at whipping them up yourself ahead of every...

  • Support for same-sex marriage in the U.S. is at an all-time high

    Support for same-sex marriage in the U.S. is at an all-time high

  • 'Does anybody have a plan?' New Senate report details security, intelligence failures before Jan. 6 attack

    The report offers a pointed assessment of security and intelligence failures surrounding the attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin defended his opposition to the Democratic voting-rights act, and said he thinks Republicans will vote for the bipartisan bill he's suggesting

    Manchin, a Democrat, announced on Sunday he would vote against the For the People Act, a sweeping bill proposed by his party to defend voting rights.

  • China Tells Banks to Stress Test Their Evergrande Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators have instructed major creditors of China Evergrande Group to conduct a fresh round of stress tests on their exposure to the world’s most indebted developer, according to people familiar with the matter.Authorities led by the Financial Stability and Development Committee, China’s top financial regulator, recently told lenders including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. to assess the potential hit to their capital and liquidity should Evergrande run into

  • Peters: 'Troubling things' in Capitol attack probe

    The chair of a Senate committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol says the probe found “troubling things” that “need to be rectified quickly" (June 8)

  • Aiden Leos: Gunman who allegedly shot dead boy in road rage attack charged with murder

    California Highway Patrol has found the gun and car allegedly used in the shooting

  • NASCAR is making changes to the rules at Daytona and Talladega after Logano crash

    Here’s what NASCAR hopes to change in the Cup Series with updated rules for the superspeedway tracks.

  • Japan leans toward holding the Games with local spectators - media

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is leaning towards allowing domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics despite the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, with organisers planning to monitor the movements of foreign media to prevent spread of the virus. More Japanese government officials and 2020 Tokyo Olympics organisers are in favour of holding the Games with domestic spectators as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out and case numbers decline, the Asahi newspaper reported, without citing sources. This is in contrast with their position about a month ago when there was an atmosphere among Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration that the Games, starting July 23, needed to be held without spectators, the report said.

  • Man caught on camera hurling racist slurs at Asian NYPD officer

    Police say incident filmed in Washington Square Park is ‘disturbing’