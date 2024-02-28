Senate approves idea of voter guide

Feb. 28—BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday evening passed a bill that would establish a statewide voter guide with candidate information.

Senators approved SB 1273 by a 22-13 vote. A similar bill last year passed through the Senate but died in the House.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, sponsored the legislation, which was originally brought by Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

"I think this really is just making sure that we have informed voters in this state, they understand what's coming up on their ballot, and I think we can do this at a reasonable cost," Den Hartog said.

The voter guide is expected to cost $350,000 annually; the Secretary of State's Office spends the same amount every other year to produce a voter pamphlet that has ballot measures in it.

The guide would be produced for general and primary elections.

In the committee meeting on the bill, McGrane told senators, "it's time for Idaho to do this," and that his office is frequently asked why there's no comprehensive voter guide.

The bill passed with no debate.