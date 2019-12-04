Senate’s Biggest Talker Gabs About Ukraine Conspiracies ’Til He Can’t Anymore

In the hive of reporters, clicking cameras and voice recorders that is the hallways of the U.S. Senate, Sen. John Kennedy is ubiquitous.

The Louisiana Republican almost never turns down an interview, and will talk—and talk—on any subject, holding court until reporters are out of questions. His status as one of the Senate’s most quotable members—and as one of the few GOP senators currently rushing toward, not away from, the press to defend President Trump amid the impeachment inquiry—has only put Kennedy in greater demand.

But on Tuesday, this seemingly inexhaustible well of quotes and quips seemed, well, exhausted.

The reason dates back about two weeks, to an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday when Kennedy was asked about Fiona Hill’s House testimony that blaming Ukraine is a Russian propaganda tactic.

Kennedy responded, “It could also be Ukraine… I’m saying that Ms. Hill is entitled to her opinion but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered.”

Backlash ensued, and Kennedy claimed he misheard Wallace’s question. But by this past weekend, he had backtracked from that backtracking, trotting out the idea that Ukraine and Russia were both guilty of election meddling in 2016, though perhaps to different extents. He even pushed an unfounded theory that the former Ukrainian president was “actively” working for Hillary Clinton, an assertion that seemed to flabbergast his interviewer, NBC’s Chuck Todd. Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes later commented that Kennedy sounded like “an addled Russian asset.”

Putting an arm around this reporter on his way to the Senate floor Tuesday, Kennedy offered a jarring response to questions about his views on Ukraine: no comment.

“I have given I don’t know how many interviews in the last week and a half,” he said. “I’ve said all I want to say on that, guys, there’s nothing else I can add.”

Kennedy might be done talking for the time being. But his move to muddy the waters on election meddling, and suggest Russia and Ukraine’s roles in it might be comparable, is spreading to key members of the Senate GOP conference as they brace for an imminent impeachment trial that will test their loyalty to the president.

That includes Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee that led a sweeping investigation into the 2016 election and reportedly found no evidence of Ukrainian election meddling. Burr told reporters on Tuesday that “meddling is meddling” and claimed that there wasn’t any difference between what Russia and Ukraine did.

The president himself made clear he approved of the course being charted by Kennedy to publicly revive a far-out thread of the Ukraine counter-narrative, debunked by the intelligence community and officials in both parties, that he has been fixated on for years. Trump has flirted with theories that the firm tasked with a review of the hacked servers, Crowdstrike, framed Russia for the DNC hack when it was actually Ukraine, and hid the evidence from the feds.

“I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike,” Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in their July 25 call. The Daily Beast has reported that Ukrainian and U.S. officials were baffled by the obscure reference and had to google it.

On Monday, the president tweeted favorably on Kennedy’s appearance representing “both the Republican Party and myself against Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd.” From Trump himself down to his support base, opinion of the first-term senator is currently sky-high.

“Kennedy is a massive political talent, and I’m not at all surprised at the support he’s received among Trump supporters these days,” said a former White House official. “And it’s no surprise that the president likes the guy. Kennedy was running a very Trumpy, anti-Washington campaign long before Trump was elected president.”

Indeed, those who have followed Kennedy’s career from his home state of Louisiana are hardly shocked that he has found himself at the heart of this historic moment of political turmoil in Washington, gleefully tossing bombs.

“Kennedy has always been willing to lob a grenade, particularly if it will result in press coverage,” said Pearson Cross, a professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a frequent commentator on state politics. “With Kennedy, I’m always thinking—the link between showmanship and ambition. That’s the nexus that I see.”