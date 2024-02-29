Senate Bill 202 moving full speed ahead

Feb. 28—Controversial legislation that would impact tenure at Indiana's public colleges and universities is moving full speed ahead through the legislative process and could be headed soon to the governor's office.

Senate Bill 202 passed out of the House on third reading Tuesday by a vote of 66-31 and returned to the Senate with amendments.

On Wednesday, bill author State Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, filed a "motion to concur" with the House amended version of the bill, but the full Senate must still approve it.

If passed by the full Senate, it would then go to the governor for signature.

On Wednesday, Deery said he hopes to see the bill sent to the governor's desk "as soon as possible."

Bill opponents say the legislation puts tenure at risk and threatens academic freedom. They say the Legislature is over-reaching in terms of its authority into higher education.

The bill would affect tenure and promotion policies and require institutions to establish complaint procedures if students and staff believe faculty members and contractors are not meeting free-expression criteria.

Deery has said the legislation is needed because higher education is viewed by some as discouraging conservative viewpoints, which can impact enrollments.

In a statement Wednesday, Deery said the bill's passage by the House "is a win for academic freedom, free expression and intellectual diversity on college campuses and a great victory for those of us who believe the purpose of a university is to challenge students by fostering intellectually diverse communities."

He said he worked closely with the House on the amendments it adopted.

Among those who remain opposed to the bill is State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute.

"I cannot stand behind legislation that promotes distrust of the professors teaching in my district. Under this bill, if a student simply disagrees with or holds an opposing political perspective of class content, a professor can face punishment, or even termination," Pfaff stated.

Colleges across the state, including Indiana State University, already have procedures to evaluate tenured faculty and classroom teaching, she said. "This legislation is just a heavy-handed attempt at censoring discussion of topics that some may find offensive."

Pfaff said Indiana's public colleges "are meant to foster intellectual growth and expose students to challenging ideas, not punish educators for exposing them to those ideas."

Also opposed to the bill is Lindsey Eberman, vice chair of ISU's faculty senate who has advocated against the bill at the Statehouse.

"I'm extremely disappointed in our elected leaders who were unwilling to hear opposition to the bill at any point in the process. The authors and sponsors of the bill raised the voices of some constituents but refused to hear others. And frankly they should do better," she said.

She praised two Republican representatives who broke ranks and voted against the bill, Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, and Rep. Dave Hall, R-Norman.

"As the bill continues to move through the process, we will continue to voice our opposition and amass support from organizations and constituents. I also imagine lawyers may be consulted to identify how universities will implement the law and I know the faculty will be keen to know how we should expect to comply, without compromising our integrity," she said.

Eberman continued, "From a faculty senate perspective, we remain unified with the president and the board and are optimistic about our ability to collaborate on implementation that maintains the university's reputation as an access institution, where everyone is welcome to learn and discourse and debate remain staples in our classrooms," Eberman said.

