Senate Bill 52, the dedicated lanes bill IndyGo says threatens Blue Line, is dead

Senate Bill 52, the bill banning dedicated lanes in Indianapolis for a year and potentially derailing IndyGo's Blue Line, is dead.

This means IndyGo can proceed with its plans, though with some changes.

House Speaker Todd Huston, in a statement, said he reached an agreement with city and IndyGo officials to drop the bill in exchange for IndyGo incorporating more shared lanes, and fewer dedicated lanes, in its Blue Line plan.

"In meeting with IndyGo and city officials, we were able to find common ground that included updating the Blue Line plans to prioritize traffic flow while still making improvements along Washington Street to better accommodate the mass transit system," he said. "By keeping at least two lanes of traffic flow going both east and west, whenever possible, we can limit congestion and the negative impacts on local businesses. While Senate Bill 52 will not move this session, we'll continue to have broader road funding discussions as we move forward and look to the next legislative session."

The bill's sponsor in the House, Rep. Julie McGuire of Indianapolis, will not it call down for amendments on the House floor today, missing the deadline by which bills needed to pass that step.

Few bills in the Statehouse this session brought more impassioned testimony to the chambers. Advocates for IndyGo's Blue Line plans, as envisioned by Marion County voters when they approved the transit tax referendum in 2016, far outnumbered those who supported the bill ― especially after several Irvington businesses, who initially supported the bill, changed their minds.

IndyGo contended that a ban, even temporary, on dedicated lanes would cause them to lose a $150 million grant they expect to receive this fall, putting the project in jeopardy.

The bill's author, Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, is opposed to the use of dedicated lanes and contended IndyGo could build a bus rapid transit line without them. Freeman has pitched the ban over several years, but the bill gained traction this year because he found an ally in House Speaker Todd Huston.

IndyGo was 90% done with design work on the Blue Line prior to the legislative session. The agency anticipated starting construction in 2025 and wrapping up by 2027.

This story will be updated.

