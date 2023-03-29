Senate bill proposes FBI hotline for citizen reporting of Chinese ‘police stations’ in US

[Source]

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) has introduced a bill that would set up an FBI hotline for tips about the Chinese government’s illegal “police stations” operating on U.S. soil.

News of such police stations first made rounds in September 2022 following a damning report by Spanish human rights nonprofit Safeguard Defenders. At least 102 stations were reported to have spread out in 53 countries, allegedly providing assistance to Chinese nationals but also surveilling or harassing political dissidents.

Earlier this year, the FBI confirmed that it had shut down one station in New York City, according to the National Review. The outpost was allegedly run by the public security bureau of Fuzhou, the capital city of Fujian province.

Marshall’s bill, which was introduced on Tuesday, would not only create an FBI tip line, but would also bar Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agents from “perform[ing] any function of a law enforcement agency; or engag[ing] in surveillance, harassment, intimidation, or coercion of another person in the U.S.”

Those found guilty face up to 10 years in prison.

“The Chinese Communist Party is the greatest geo-political threat to our nation,” Marshall said in a statement. “Any actor committing surveillance, targeting, or spying of individuals on U.S. soil on behalf of the CCP must be prosecuted.”

The defunct Chinese police station in New York City was based in Lower Manhattan. It was operated by a nonprofit called America Changle Association NY Inc., which was blacklisted by the IRS, according to The New York Post.

Changle’s president, Lu Jianshun, donated $4,000 to Eric Adams’ successful mayoral bid in 2021, according to the Daily Caller. Meanwhile, its former chairman, Lu Jianwang, was reported to be a special liaison officer for a department that performs global intelligence operations for the CCP.

Marshall is currently one of the GOP’s more China-focused lawmakers in the Senate, leading investigations into the origins of COVID-19 and being among the first officials to directly report about the Chinese spy balloon.

He expressed hopes in his new bill to end China’s illegal police stations.

“We will not tolerate any CCP operative undermining American law and order,” he said. “This [FBI] hotline will allow us to intervene and hopefully end the CCP’s unlawful ‘policing’ in the U.S.”