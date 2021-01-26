As Democrats take control of Senate, these 10 senators will shape the agenda

Dylan Stableford and Kate Murphy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday that he will support a power-sharing agreement with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that will allow Democrats — who won a narrow majority of the Senate last week when Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were sworn in — to officially organize the body, which has been operating under the rules of the last Congress, when Republicans were in charge.

The deal, which had been delayed by McConnell’s demands for a pledge by Schumer not to tamper with the Senate filibuster, clears the way for Democrats to take over leadership of the committees, scheduling hearings and deciding what legislation to advance.

The Senate primarily divides its work among 20 permanent committees, such as Intelligence and Judiciary, with 13 to 19 members each. Traditionally, the “majority party member with the greatest seniority on a particular committee” serves as its chairman, per the Senate website, and the percentage of a party's representation within the Senate determines the percentage of seats on each. However, each committee adopts its own rules and procedures, and the number of members each party is allowed to have is “subject to negotiation between party floor leaders.”

Here are 10 senators poised to take the gavels.

Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Senate Budget Committee

Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

Republicans had long feared this day would come: Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist who caucuses with the Democrats, taking over the powerful Senate Budget Committee. And the Vermont independent has said he is prepared to use “reconciliation,” a somewhat arcane Senate rule, to pass certain types of legislation — basically bills with an impact on the federal budget — with just a simple majority. That would constitute an end run around the filibuster, which requires a three-fifths majority, or 60 votes, for most bills and gives the minority party an effective veto on much of what the Senate does.

Sanders said he’s willing to reach out to Republicans to get bipartisan support for what he has characterized as an aggressive legislative agenda. But he’s also hinted that the outreach can go only so far.

“I don’t think our reaching out should go on indefinitely,” Sanders said on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last week. “If they choose not to come onboard to help the American people now, we have the majority. We should use that majority.”

Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Senate Judiciary Committee

Dick Durbin
Sen. Dick Durbin. (Drew Angerer/Pool via Reuters)

Durbin took over as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat last month after Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., its ranking remember, announced she would relinquish her post. Feinstein, who is 87, faced fierce criticism over what many fellow Democrats thought was her failure to aggressively challenge Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearings.

And while he is not yet officially the Judiciary Committee chair, Durbin — who also serves as the Democratic whip — wasted no time in flexing the party’s newfound muscle this week when he sent a letter demanding that the Justice Department “preserve and produce all relevant materials” related to its “role in Trump’s scheme to overturn the election.”

“The Senate Judiciary Committee will conduct vigorous oversight of these matters," Durbin wrote in the letter, which was addressed to acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson. “As a first step, we seek your immediate assurance that the Department will preserve all relevant materials in its possession, custody, or control.”

Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bob Menendez
Sen. Bob Menendez. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Menendez, who served as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2013 to 2015, wants to restore bipartisanship to the panel. But the committee is filled with some of former President Donald Trump’s most partisan allies in the Senate: Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who helped spread Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election; Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who promoted unfounded conspiracy theories about President Biden’s son Hunter; and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Trump’s longtime confidant and informal adviser.

The New Jersey Democrat has also been tapped by Biden to lead immigration reform efforts in Congress.

Mark Warner, D-Va., Senate Intelligence Committee

Mark Warner
Sen. Mark Warner. (Steve Helber/File/AP)

Warner served as the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which conducted one of two congressional investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Virginia Democrat will now take over as chairman from the acting chair, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

And while the committee has no ongoing probe into 2020 election interference, it’s not out of the question, either.

“Folks: this is an unusual election,” Warner tweeted in November on the eve of the election. “Our intelligence community has warned that the period immediately before and after Election Day is going to be uniquely volatile, and our adversaries will seek to take advantage of that.”

Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Senate president pro tempore

Patrick Leahy
Sen. Patrick Leahy. (Carolyn Kaster/Pool/Getty Images)

Last week, Leahy, 80, was sworn in as the Senate’s president pro tempore — traditionally the most senior member of the majority party — for the third time in his 46 years in the Senate. The position, held in the last session by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, puts him third in line to the presidency, behind the vice president and the speaker of the House.

On Monday, the Vermont Democrat announced he would preside over Trump’s impeachment trial. (Chief Justice John Roberts presided over Trump’s first trial, but because Trump is out of office, the trial will be overseen by the president pro tempore, as stated in the Constitution.)

“When presiding over an impeachment trial, the president pro tempore takes a special oath to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws,” Leahy said in a statement. “It is an oath that I take extraordinarily seriously.”

Other top committee chairs

Maria Cantwell
Sen. Maria Cantwell. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

  • Gary Peters, D-Mich., Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

    Peters intends to conduct a probe into the security and intelligence failures of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee

    The former tech industry executive takes over a committee that will guide the Senate’s oversight of antitrust issues in Big Tech. Cantwell is the first woman to chair this committee.

  • Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Senate Banking Committee

    A fierce critic of Wall Street, Brown is expected to push for more affordable housing and strengthen regulations that were rolled back during the Trump administration.

  • Patty Murray, D-Wash., Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee

    Murray, who emerged as a leader of the Democratic Party’s efforts to protect the Affordable Care Act, has said she wants to boost paid family leave and childcare options. She also wants to help schools return to in-person learning.

  • Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Senate Finance Committee

    Wyden has said he wants to focus on pandemic relief and rescinding the Trump administration’s tax cuts. He already helped guide Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s swift bipartisan confirmation.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Biden tells Fox News reporter he talked to Putin about ‘You’ when asked about his call with Russian president

    Leaders reportedly discussed Ukraine tensions, a massive cyberattack and Russia’s poisoned opposition leader

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico. The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed." In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing. More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorChuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personalDemocrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed

  • California man accused of stealing documents from Mitch McConnell's desk during Capitol riot

    Tommy Frederick Allan said he took the documents because he is a taxpayer, according to an arrest warrant.

  • Veteran activists campaign for Biden's immigration reform

    Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle to push through a proposed bill from President Joe Biden that would open a pathway to citizenship for up to 11 million people. The multimillion-dollar #WeAreHome campaign was launched Monday by national groups including United We Dream and the United Farm Workers Foundation. “We are home,” a young woman's voice declares in the first video spot showing immigrants in essential jobs such as cleaning and health care.

  • No word from pirates who seized sailors off Nigeria, Turkey says

    Pirates who seized 15 sailors when they stormed a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea two days ago have not yet made contact with authorities, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday. "We have not yet received word from the pirates," foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara. Turkey was in contact with officials in Gabon, where he said the Liberian-flagged container ship Mozart had docked with its remaining crew, and with authorities in neighbouring countries.

  • MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says McConnell 'caved' on his filibuster demand during her Schumer interview

    In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said his caucus won't allow Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to dictate the agenda in the Democratic-led 50-50 Senate or demand an end to the legislative filibuster as a precondition for a power-sharing pact. "We've told McConnell no on the organizing resolution, and that's that. So there's no negotiations on that," Schumer said, suggesting he had a secret plan. "There are ways to deal with him." Maddow included an update when she broadcast the interview Monday night. "While we were airing that right now, and you were watching it, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just put out a statement that he is folding on this" and willl "agree to go forward with what Sen. Schumer told him he must," she said. "Sen. Mitch McConnell has caved and Sen. Schumer has won that fight. That was quick. Let's see what else we can do." No sooner has the portion of Rachel Maddow's interview with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aired than Mitch McConnell has put out a statement that he is folding, ending the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/9qR1jpKXkf — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021 McConnell said he would allow the Senate to move forward because two Democrats had reiterated their opposition to ending the filibuster, effectively taking that option off the table. Maddow asked Schumer about that, too, and he didn't answer directly. "The caucus is united with the belief that I have: We must get big, strong, bold things done," Schumer said. The Democratic caucus is also "totally united" that "we will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do," and "we have tools that we can use," notably the budget reconciliation process," he added. "We will come together as a caucus and figure it out." "We will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do." Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier in his interview with Rachel Maddow, talking about the filibuster specifically, and getting things done. pic.twitter.com/xOAKWfe2Fu — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021 Schumer also suggested he is not interested in playing cat-and-mouse with McConnell's Republicans again. Watch below. "We will not repeat that mistake." Senate Majority Leader Schumer cites Obama era lessons in prioritizing legislation over bad faith Republican 'bipartisanship.' pic.twitter.com/gpc1kBP45w — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorChuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personalDemocrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed

  • Biden administration suspends some sanctions on Yemen rebels

    The Biden administration on Monday suspended some of the terrorism sanctions that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels in his waning days in office. The Treasury Department said it would exempt certain transactions involving the Houthis from sanctions resulting from Pompeo's designation of the group as a “foreign terrorist organization” on Jan. 10. The exemption will expire Feb. 26, according to a statement from Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announcing a general license for transactions that involve entities owned by the Iran-backed Houthis.

  • Four teenagers arrested over ‘live-streamed’ murder of 15-year-old girl in Walmart

    ‘There appeared to be no remorse,’ says Calcasieu Parish sheriff Tony Mancus

  • The Marines Could Be the Next Military Service to Get New Grooming Rules

    Marine officials declined to comment on when the review is expected to be complete or what changes could result.

  • McConnell Signals Support for Effort to Deem Trump Impeachment Trial ‘Unconstitutional’

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and 45 members of his caucus backed an effort to declare the impeachment trial of former President Trump “unconstitutional” on Tuesday. McConnell’s colleague from Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul, introduced a point of order on Tuesday to declare Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional on the grounds that a president can’t be impeached once he has left office. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then moved to table Paul’s point of order, blocking the effort to preemptively invalidate the impeachment trial. McConnell joined all but five Senate Republicans in opposing Schumer, signaling a willingness to entertain the argument that the impending trial is unconstitutional. The point of order resolution effectively forced Republicans to declare on the record whether they consider the impeachment trial constitutional, given that it’s taking place after Trump has left office. The resolution failed after a majority of senators voted in favor of Schumer’s move to table it, meaning the impeachment trial will go ahead as planned. However, only five Republicans voted against the resolution: Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. At the close of the impeachment trial itself, at least 17 Republican senators would need to join Democrats in order to convict Trump. “I think there will be enough support on” the point-of-order resolution “to show there’s no chance they can impeach the president,” Paul told reporters before the vote on Tuesday. “If 34 people support my resolution that this is an unconstitutional proceeding, it shows they don’t have the votes and we’re basically wasting our time.” Senator Collins said following the vote that there would be little chance of an impeachment conviction. “I think it’s pretty obvious from the vote today that it is extraordinary unlikely that the president will be convicted,” Collins told The New York Times. “Just do the math.” McConnell was reportedly pleased with the idea of impeaching Trump, after the former president incited a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol on January 6, though the majority leader later said publicly that he hadn’t decided whether to vote to convict. The mob breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate, and five people died in the riots including a Capitol police officer. An impeachment conviction could allow the Senate to bar Trump from running for office again, however a number of Republican senators have come out against the impeachment push. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said it would be “arrogant” for the Senate to prevent Trump from running again. “Voters get to decide that,” Rubio told Chis Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “Who are we to tell voters who they can vote for in the future?” Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas also voiced skepticism regarding the impeachment trial. “I think a lot of Americans are going to think it’s strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and remove from office a man who left office a week ago,” Cotton told the Associated Press on Monday. Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that McConnell voted to declare Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional. In fact, the minority leader voted against a motion to table Senator Paul’s point of order, which deems the trial unconstitutional. We regret the error.

  • Former VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

    A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans’ hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient that he misdiagnosed.

  • Explainer: South China Sea tension flares again as Biden takes charge

    A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the South China Sea over the weekend to promote "freedom of the seas" at a time of U.S. concern about China-Taiwan tensions and Beijing asserting its maritime agenda. The patrol comes just days after Joe Biden was sworn in as U.S. president and follows a year of repeated demonstrations of military power by both Beijing and Washington. China has complained about U.S. vessels in the South China Sea close to islands it controls, claims, or constructed and turned into military installations.

  • Georgia lawmaker removed from House chamber after refusing Covid test

    "The member in question had been advised numerous times about the requirements and had refused to be tested," the House speaker said.

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Tibetan Monk, 19, Dies After Months of Beatings in Chinese Custody, Human Rights Watch Claims

    A 19-year-old Tibetan monk has reportedly died after battling two months of alleged mistreatment under Chinese authorities. Tenzin Nyima, also known as Tamay, served at Dza Wonpo monastery in Wonpo township, Kandze prefecture, a Tibetan area in the Sichuan province of China. Nyima was first arrested in November 2019 after distributing leaflets with three other monks according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

  • Iran sentences brother of senior vice president to 2 years

    Iran has sentenced the brother of the country’s senior vice president to two years in prison on corruption charges, the website of the Iranian judiciary reported Tuesday. According to the judiciary's spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the verdict for Mahdi Jahangiri, the brother of Eshaq Jahangiri, is final and cannot be appealed.

  • Biden administration looks to 'speed up' effort to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

    President Biden's administration is hoping to "speed up" efforts to get Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing Monday said the Treasury Department is "taking steps to resume efforts" to put Tubman on the $20 bill, a plan that was originally announced under former President Barack Obama, and is "exploring ways to speed up that effort." Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously announced in 2019 that the planned $20 bill redesign with Tubman replacing former President Andrew Jackson on the front had been delayed until 2028. At the time, Mnuchin said he would focus on a security feature redesign. "The primary reason we've looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues," Mnuchin said. "Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028." The original plan was for the Tubman redesign to be unveiled in time for the 19th Amendment's 100th anniversary in 2020, The New York Times notes. Former President Donald Trump dismissed the efforts to put Tubman on the $20 bill as "pure political correctness" during his 2016 campaign. In Monday's briefing, Psaki said that it's "important" for U.S. currency to "reflect the history and diversity of our country," adding that "Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that." NEW: White House says Treasury Dept. is "taking steps to resume efforts" to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. Press Sec. Psaki says the Biden admin. is "exploring ways to speed up that effort." pic.twitter.com/z7Jw5CqXP0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorChuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personalDemocrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed

  • 'Paramedic of the Year' in Florida arrested for role in theft of Covid-19 vaccines

    Joshua Colon, a paramedic for the Polk County Fire Rescue, faces charges for his alleged role in helping a supervisor steal doses of the Moderna vaccine.

  • Boycott 'wildcat' Scottish independence vote, says Scottish Conservative leader

    Backers of the union of the United Kingdom's four nations should boycott any "wildcat" independence referendum for Scotland, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party said on Monday, after the nation's first minister pressed ahead with plans for a vote. Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday she was hoping a strong performance by her Scottish National Party (SNP) in an election in May would give her the mandate to hold a second referendum. To get a legal referendum, any such vote must be approved by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has ruled out doing so.

  • Teenager in hiding after reporting own father for involvement in Capitol riots

    ‘I put my emotions behind me to do what I thought was right,’ Jackson Reffitt says