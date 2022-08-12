Senate climate bill has West Virginia written all over it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LEAH WILLINGHAM
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The sprawling economic package passed by the U.S. Senate this week has a certain West Virginia flavor.

The package, passed with no Republican votes, could be read largely as an effort to help West Virginia look to the future without turning away entirely from its roots.

The bill contains billions in incentives for clean energy — while also offering renewed support for traditional fuel sources such as coal and natural gas — as well as big boosts for national parks and health care for low-income people and coal miners with black lung disease. That’s no accident. Most provisions were included as the price the Democrats had to pay to win the all-important support of Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who says they will help folks back home.

John Palmer, a 67-year-old retired coal miner from Monongah, says it's about time.

“We ain’t had too many people care about us,” Palmer said. “We’re always out there fighting for different things. Everybody’s got an agenda, and our agenda was for working-class people. That’s what everybody’s agenda should be, but it’s not.”

Manchin, a conservative Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was a key vote needed to pass the spending package in the 50-50 Senate and send it to the House, where lawmakers are expected to take it up Friday.

The bill invests nearly $375 billion to fight climate change, caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket for Medicare recipients and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

If those subsidies are not extended, West Virginia is among the states that will lose the most support for people paying for health insurance, according to the Urban Institute, meaning thousands of people could lose coverage.

Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, said the provision in the bill to cap insulin prices at $35 a dose for seniors will make a big impact in the state, which has the greatest number of people living with diabetes per capita in the country.

“There are people who ration insulin, or who have to make decisions between getting groceries and paying for a drug cost, or paying rent and paying for drug costs,” she said.

But Manchin, who has received more campaign contributions this election cycle from natural gas pipeline companies than any other lawmaker, won concessions on the climate front. The bill includes money to encourage alternative energy and to bolster fossil fuels with steps such as subsidies for technology that reduces carbon emissions. It also requires the government to open more federal land and waters to oil drilling.

In a statement, Manchin said he worked with colleagues to craft the “most effective way” to help West Virginia. He declined to be interviewed for this story.

Manchin also has proposed a separate list of legislation to speed up federal permitting and make energy projects harder to block under federal acts. As part of an agreement with Democratic leadership, he specifically asked that federal agencies “take all necessary actions” to streamline completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project long opposed by environmental activists.

The 303-mile (487-kilometer) pipeline, which is mostly finished, would transport natural gas drilled from the Appalachian Basin through West Virginia and Virginia. Legal battles have delayed completion by nearly four years and doubled the pipeline’s cost, now estimated at $6.6 billion.

Chelsea Barnes, legislative director for Appalachian Voices, an environmental organization that sued to stop the pipeline, said there's a lot to be excited about in the legislation. But she deemed Manchin's concessions to the fossil fuel industry “unacceptable."

“We’d really love to just be celebrating,” Barnes said, "but we know that there’s so much in the bill that is also going to hurt communities.”

Barnes said the bill contains many provisions her organization has wanted for a long time, such as extending and increasing tax credits for clean energy projects, with bonus credits for low-income communities and for communities where a coal mine or power plant has closed.

That means there's going to be a higher incentive for clean energy developers to set up shop in Appalachia. She said many people she's worked with on clean energy projects are not excited to see coal jobs disappear but are excited to be part of “the energy economy of the future.”

“They like the idea of retaining that energy-producing heritage, and I think there’s a lot of pride in continuing that role in our society, in our culture," she said.

Still, she's concerned about support for carbon sequestration and storage projects in the bill, saying they haven't been cost-effective compared with clean energy alternatives. She fears that might prolong the life of power plants.

She also said permitting reform in the bill amounts to “permitting destruction" that would damage the environmental review process and silence residents' voices.

The bill also contains millions of dollars for tourism, long seen in West Virginia as a way to boost the state's beleaguered economy. West Virginia is home to multiple national park sites, including the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, which opened in 2020.

The National Park System would receive at least $1 billion in the package to hire new employees and carry out projects to conserve and protect wilderness areas.

The bill also permanently extends the excise tax on coal that pays for monthly benefits for coal miners with black lung disease, which is caused by inhaling coal dust.

Since the program's inception, more retired miners in West Virginia have received black lung benefits than any other state, with 4,423 people receiving benefits last year. But the fund is $6 billion in debt.

For decades, the tax has required annual legislative approval. Twice in recent years, federal lawmakers failed to extend the tax, most recently for this year. That cut the tax by more than half — a windfall to coal companies that put benefits in jeopardy.

The fund is needed more than ever, United Mine Workers of America Chief of Staff Phil Smith said, with miners being diagnosed with black lung at younger ages than before because of higher amounts of silica dust in mines — something that's not regulated.

Palmer worked underground for 40 years at the Federal No. 2 Mine in Monongalia County, which went bankrupt and shut down shortly after he retired a few years ago. His father, a coal miner, died of a lung disease, and his younger brother also has black lung. He said knowing the money will be there is a “relief" and that miners earn the benefit — an average of just over $700 a month — when they risk doing dangerous work.

“We went down in these holes that kept the lights on for everybody,” he said. “We’re the ones sacrificing our bodies."

Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s worst drought in possibly 500 years devastates rivers, killing fish, crops

    Climate change is exacerbating conditions in Europe where hotter temperatures are speeding up evaporation.

  • In the heart of coal country, U.S. climate bill could push up green shoots

    In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state. Advocates say the $430 billion package, expected to clear Congress on Friday, could bring a tide of investment to one of the nation's poorest states.

  • Why Biden's Medicare drug price breakthrough is a 'BFD'

    Everything you need to know about the biggest changes to U.S. health policy since the Affordable Care Act

  • Newsom unveils plan to store more water as California gets drier

    Newsom unveils plan to store more water as California gets drier

  • Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package

    Democrats pushed their flagship climate change and health care bill toward House passage Friday, placing President Joe Biden on the brink of a back-from-the-dead triumph on his leading domestic goals that could energize his party going into November’s elections. Democrats were poised to muscle the measure through the narrowly divided House Friday over solid Republican opposition. The package is but a shadow of the far larger, more ambitious plan to supercharge federal environment and social programs that Biden and his party envisioned early last year.

  • Iranian tanker reloading oil in Greece that was confiscated by U.S. - sources

    An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil that was confiscated by the United States earlier this year after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States after Washington hired a tanker in April to impound the oil onboard the Lana tanker, which had been anchored off Greece. The removal of oil from the Lana, formerly the Pegas, prompted Iranian forces in May to seize two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf, which have not yet been released.

  • ‘Right now, this is a rainy day’: Wall Street cheered the latest inflation data, but for these Americans it was just another day living with high prices

    Wall Street was encouraged by the July consumer price index report, but it's a different story elsewhere.

  • Satellite imagery shows Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than thought

    Antarctica's coastal glaciers are shedding icebergs more rapidly than nature can replenish the crumbling ice, doubling previous estimates of losses from the world's largest ice sheet over the past 25 years, a satellite analysis showed on Wednesday. The first-of-its-kind study, led by researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles and published in the journal Nature, raises new concern about how fast climate change is weakening Antarctica's floating ice shelves and accelerating the rise of global sea levels. The study's key finding was that the net loss of Antarctic ice from coastal glacier chunks "calving" off into the ocean is nearly as great as the net amount of ice that scientists already knew was being lost due to thinning caused by the melting of ice shelves from below by warming seas.

  • 21K fish found dead at UC Davis

    A total of 21,000 fish being used for research at the University of California Davis have died.

  • German Kids Go To School With Giant Cones. Here's Why.

    The adorable "Schultüte" tradition dates back centuries.

  • Swiss army airlift water to thirsty animals

    STORY: Lower rainfall this year forced farmers to call in the army to swoop in with much needed refreshments for their animals and prevent this year's drought causing feed shortages later in the year.A two-week operation is now underway with three Super Puma helicopters flying to refill the near-empty reservoirs used by farmers for their cows, whose milk is often used to make Gruyere cheese, and other animals like pigs and goats.Overall, some 400,000 liters of water could be delivered in the operation, which was also carried out during the droughts of 2015 and 2018.Without the emergency water supply, the animals would have to be brought down from their elevated fields to graze in the lowlands, where normally their winter hay is produced during the summer months.

  • Philadelphia police are searching for 4 men in Old City assault case

    The assault happened in a parking garage on July 25.

  • Russian-backed separatist head says Azov trial to begin this summer

    The head of the Russian-backed separatist administration in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region said on Wednesday that a trial of captured personnel from Ukraine's Azov Regiment would take place by the end of the summer, likely in the city of Mariupol. The Azov Regiment, a unit of Ukraine's national guard with far-right and ultranationalist origins, garnered international attention for its resistance to the Russian siege of Mariupol's vast steelworks. Though the Azov prisoners have not yet been formally charged, on Aug. 2 Russia's supreme court ruled the regiment was a terrorist organisation, clearing the way for captured fighters to be charged as such.

  • US Furniture Glut Emerging as Demand Falls, Housing Market Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumers looking to furnish their homes or apartments with new dining- and living-room sets may want to hold off for a while longer.That’s because a report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed wholesale inventories of furniture are piling up as sales dropped for a second month. Excluding the pandemic, the wholesale inventory-to-sales ratio for furniture and home furnishings increased to a record.Wholesaler furniture sales dropped 2.9% in June, a second straight mon

  • 13 vehicles, store destroyed in an arson attack in Mexico

    STORY: The clashes broke out in western Jalisco after uniformed officers broke into a meeting between drug traffickers. In retaliation, the criminals launched attacks in towns in Jalisco and Guanajuato."Apparently, there was a meeting of two gangs, and officers from the Defence Ministry arrived; there was a confrontation and arrests. It is what provoked the protests, the burning of vehicles," said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday morning.According to the Jalisco government, one gunman was killed, and five others were arrested.Arson attacks were also unleashed in Guanajuato, where two alleged attackers were captured, according to the local governor's office.

  • Investigation opened after 21,000 fish died at UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture

    21,000 endangered fish died from chlorine exposure at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture.

  • War, climate change take toll on Syria’s 'golden' crop

    STORY: Pistachios have become a casualty of the war in SyriaThey're known as the 'golden' cropand have long been a valuable exportBut many of the trees were slashed and burned during the warClimate change is taking a toll tooSyria saw its worst drought in more than 70 years in 2021PISTACHIO FARMER, YOUSSEF IBRAHIM, SAYING:"For example this bunch of pistachios should be bigger than this, almost double the size. Because of the dryness, lack of water, lack of fuel due to the sanctions, we are unable to water them properly."Farmers are harvesting just a quarter of the crop they gathered before the warPlanting new trees takes up to 12 years to bear fruit

  • Latvia, Estonia leave China-backed East Europe forum

    Latvia and Estonia say they have left a Chinese-backed forum aimed at boosting relations with Eastern European countries, in what appears to be a new setback for China's increasingly assertive diplomacy. The move follows China’s boosting of its relations with Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine is seen as a possible first step in a series of moves against countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. China has refused to criticize Russia and has condemned punishing economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West.

  • Valdez throws 7 scoreless, AL-best Astros beat Rangers 7-3

    After moving one-half game ahead of the slumping New York Yankees for the AL's best record with a win over the Texas Rangers, the Houston Astros were already looking ahead to their next challenge. “There's a lot of baseball left and we've got to keep working," catcher Martín Maldonado said. Framber Valdez threw seven shutout innings, Maldonado and Alex Bregman homered with three RBIs each, and the Astros beat the Rangers 7-3 on Thursday in manager Dusty Baker's return after he missed five games with COVID-19.

  • Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe ready to ‘have fun’ in preseason opener

    Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is ready for action on Thursday night.