Senate committee advances Baker's juvenile justice reform bills

Oct. 22—WILKES-BARRE — The Senate Appropriations Committee has overwhelmingly approved a package of juvenile justice reform bills, sponsored by State Sen. Lisa Baker.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, explained that the legislation was introduced as a result of the report released last year by the Juvenile Justice Task Force (JJTF). The JJTF concluded an in depth examination of our juvenile justice system in Pennsylvania and put forth 35 recommendations for change.

"With a total of 30 members on the JJTF, the voices and perspectives of juveniles, probation officers, district attorneys, public defenders and victim and juvenile advocates were all shared," Baker said. "Substantial and impactful changes to long-held policies requires comprehensive examination and focus. It is critical that we find the appropriate balance to implement fair reforms that institute greater respect, hold juveniles accountable for their actions, and encourage positive growth."

The four bills advanced by the Senate Appropriations Committee include:

Senate Bill 1226 — Addresses JJTF Recommendation 23, by creating a standardized statewide expungement process.

Senate Bill 1227 — Addresses JJTF Recommendation 2, by amending the Human Services Code to include both juvenile justice and child welfare funding goals.

Senate Bill 1228 — Addresses JJTF Recommendation 16, by keeping youth in out-of-home placement no longer than the time-frame supported by research.

Senate Bill 1229 — Addresses JJTF Recommendation 5, by amending the Human Services Code to provide funding for indigent juvenile defense services.

Baker noted that work on these bills has been a collective effort along with Sen. Jay Costa and Sen. Steve Santarsiero.

"I am pleased that these bi-partisan reforms have been advanced by the Appropriations Committee, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for these, and other JJTF recommendations in the future," Baker said.

Senate Bills 1226, 1227, 1228 and 1229 now advance to the full Senate for consideration.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.