Senate committee schedules hearing for Biden's National Archivist nominee Colleen Shogan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s pick to run the National Archives and Records Administration has scheduled a hearing next week on her nomination, according to the Senate panel in charge of the confirmation.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee posted the Feb. 28 hearing to its website hours after USA TODAY published a story Tuesday detailing how the nomination had been languishing and no hearing had been scheduled.

The National Archives safeguards the nation’s most sensitive documents and has been under fire recently over classified documents discoveries at the homes of Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Colleen Shogan speaks during her nomination hearing to be Archivist of the United States, before the the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Biden first nominated government historian Colleen Shogan on Aug. 3, days before the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and found classified and top secret documents. Republicans on the committee claimed she was too partisan and opposed her nomination, complicating the confirmation process.

Biden re-submitted Shogan’s nomination on Jan. 3, days before details of his own classified documents were made public. But the Senate committee did not immediately move on it, and some senators in interviews last week had trouble remembering who she even was.

Shogan declined to comment for this story.

