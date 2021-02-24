Senate committees postpone hearings in 'bad sign' for Neera Tanden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Both the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Budget Committee postponed their Wednesday hearings to vote on Neera Tanden's nomination as director of Office of Management and Budget in what is viewed as a "bad sign" for her confirmation chances. Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly called Tanden to personally inform her of the news.

CNN's Jake Tapper suggested it could be the first real sign that the controversial nomination will be pulled before a confirmation vote, although White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to defend Tanden, whose past inflammatory comments have raised bipartisan concerns from senators, on Wednesday.

Tapper and his colleague Manu Raj explain that the reason for both the delay and the White House holding firm is uncertainty about where Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.), a crucial centrist vote and member of the Homeland Security Committee, stands. If she follows Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and announces her opposition then "it's over for Tanden," Raj reports. But if Sinema does back Tanden, the White House reportedly has some hope that moderate GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) will vote with Democrats, creating a 50-50 split and setting up a Vice President Kamala Harris tie-break.

More stories from theweek.com
The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump
Investors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removed
It's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden's Nominees Of Color Are Facing Outsize Opposition

    The Senate has been much easier on his white nominees.

  • Exclusive: Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters. U.S. officials have complained that the Chinese government has increasingly sought to suppress opposition to its ruling Communist Party by coercing U.S. companies – from hotel chains and airlines to Hollywood film producers – to take pro-Beijing stances.

  • Amazon's push for a $15 minimum wage is a new weapon in the company's battle against Walmart

    Amazon says that its push for a $15 minimum wage is good business. Experts say it is also a new weapon against Walmart.

  • Sean Hannity: Biden's cognitive problems are 'getting scary'

    'Hannity' host gives his take on the administration's policy toward immigration and border security.

  • 2020-21 NBA schedule: Sixers' second-half schedule released

    The NBA on Wednesday released the Sixers' schedule for the second half of the season. By Noah Levick

  • White House: No 'Plan B' on Neera Tanden nomination

    The White House says it continues to stand by Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, despite the opposition of a growing number of Senators, throwing her nomination increasingly into doubt. (Feb. 23)

  • Texans have unnecessarily complicated the starting quarterback situation

    The Houston Texans have made a mess of their starting QB situation, an area some teams haven't resolved for years.

  • House Democrats quietly push for Shalanda Young to replace Neera Tanden as Biden's OMB choice

    House Democratic leaders are quietly mounting a campaign for Shalanda Young, a longtime congressional aide, to replace Neera Tanden as nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The nascent campaign for Young, who would be OMB's first Black female leader, reflects a stark reality taking hold in the Democratic Party: Tanden's prospects are rapidly fading.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYoung is a former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee. “Ms. Young is a proven budget expert and is well qualified for the job,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. Driving the news: Tanden’s candidacy suffered a further setback Monday when Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah announced their opposition. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another potential Republican yes vote, has also signaled to supporters she’s unlikely to back Tanden.In the 50-50 Senate, Tanden would need at least one Republican to support her nomination after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he would oppose her candidacy. White House press secretary Jen Psaki publicly stood by Tanden on Monday. “She has a record of working with members of both parties, views from both parties and we have no doubt she’d do that as budget director,” Psaki told reporters.The intrigue: Young, who is currently waiting for a confirmation hearing in the Senate to be deputy OMB director, may still face competition from Gene Sperling, who has the distinction of twice leading the National Economic Council.Sperling — along with Bruce Reed, now the White House deputy chief of staff — was considered to lead OMB during the transition. Both were passed over in favor of Tanden, who would be the first woman of color to hold the post. While Sperling has many allies inside the White House, the push for diversity — and the desire to rack up "firsts" — is still important to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Among Biden’s top economic advisers and nominees, six are women and four of them are women of color.Progressives, nonetheless, are mounting a public campaign for Sperling, with Dean Baker, the director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, vouching for his credentials.“While I would not have wanted the Gene Sperling of 25 years ago to hold a top position in the Biden administration, I think the Gene Sperling of today would be an outstanding pick as head of OMB," Baker wrote in The American Prospect. Go deeper: House Democratic leaders are prepared to push for Young, who also has support from some prominent members of the Congressional Black Caucus, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had some success in convincing Biden to select at least one congressional aide for his Cabinet, including Katherine Tai for U.S. trade representative.“While I am hopeful for Ms. Tanden’s nomination, I cannot say enough good things about Ms. Young,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. “She is widely respected by members on both sides of the aisle for her expertise."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney clash over support for Trump at a press conference

    "I don't believe [Trump] should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," Cheney said.

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Crash 31% to 66%, According to Wall Street

    For months, the hottest investment on Wall Street has been an asset you won't even find on Wall Street: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). This past Friday, Feb. 19, Bitcoin surged above $56,000 per token, pushing its market cap to north of $1 trillion for the first time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 777% over the same time frame.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April; Shailene Woodley confirms engagement

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Mitch McConnell backs Merrick Garland for attorney general

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Politico Tuesday that he plans to support Judge Merrick Garland's nomination for attorney general.Why it matters: McConnell blocked Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, a move he called the "most consequential thing I've ever done." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: When asked by Politico whether he backed Garland for attorney general, McConnell said, "I do." The big picture: McConnell is the latest key Republican to indicate support for Garland in this role. Others to back Garland after previously blocking his path to the Supreme Court include Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).The vote for Garland's nomination is due take place in the Senate Judiciary Committee March 1.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Analysis: Urban states come out ahead, rural states get less in Biden's COVID-19 relief bill

    The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package now making its way through the U.S. Congress would provide $350 billion to help pandemic-hit state and local governments balance their budgets, more than twice the amount lawmakers approved last year. But not every state comes out ahead: urban, Democratic-led states like Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts that took drastic steps to stop the coronavirus' spread would get about three times as much money per person as they did in the package passed at the beginning of the health crisis in March. Rural, Republican-led states including Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota that did less would see less cash.

  • Northern Irish Brexit issue is two-way street, says EU's Sefcovic

    Britain must show it is fully using the avenues available under the Brexit divorce deal to minimise trade disruption in Northern Ireland before seeking concessions, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. Britain's exit from the EU's trading orbit in January has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland - which remains in the EU's single market for goods - and the rest of the United Kingdom. Maros Sefcovic, a vice president of the European Commission, said he hoped to learn of British efforts during an online meeting on Wednesday .

  • Emotional Merrick Garland says he wants to pay US back for taking in his grandparents when they fled persecution

    ‘This is the highest, best use of my own set of skills to pay back,’ says Judge Garland in testimony before Senate Judiciary Committee

  • Mother whose 11-year-old son died in Texas freeze sues for $100 million

    The mother of an 11-year-old boy who died after they lost electricity and heat in their Texas mobile home during last week's freeze has filed a $100 million lawsuit against two power companies for gross negligence. Maria Pineda said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Entergy Corp are responsible for the death of her son Cristian, who was found unresponsive on the morning of Feb. 16 at home, where he shared a bed with his 3-year-old brother. More than 4 million people in Texas lost power and at least two dozen people died after a snowstorm blanketed the state last week and sent temperatures plunging well below freezing.

  • EU may impose more sanctions on Belarus, says Polish foreign minister: PAP

    The European Union may impose further sanctions on Belarus after Minsk jailed two journalists for filming protests, Poland's state news agency PAP quoted Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau as saying on Tuesday. Belarus has detained more than 33,000 people in a violent crackdown on protests against President Alexander Lukashenko's rule following a contested August election his opponents say was rigged. Lukashenko has been in office since 1994.

  • U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices

    An aerospace parts maker in California is struggling to procure cold-rolled steel, while an auto and appliance parts manufacturer in Indiana is unable to secure additional supplies of hot-rolled steel from mills. Soaring prices are driving up costs and squeezing profits at steel-consuming manufacturers, provoking a new round of calls to end former President Donald Trump's steel tariffs. "Our members have been reporting that they have never seen such chaos in the steel market," said Paul Nathanson, executive director at Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Tom Vilsack as Biden's agriculture secretary

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Tom Vilsack to head the Department of Agriculture, returning the former Iowa governor to the job he held under ex-President Barack Obama. The 100-member Senate approved Vilsack 92-7. As secretary of the sprawling department, Vilsack will oversee about 100,000 employees responsible for food stamps, crop insurance, land conservation and other missions at a time U.S. farmers are benefiting from high soybean and corn prices but hunger is on the rise throughout America.

  • Family of 11-year-old boy who died in Texas cold snap file $100m lawsuit against power companies

    The family of an 11-year-old boy who died during a cold weather snap in Texas have filed a $100m lawsuit against power companies who were “wholly unprepared to deal with the crisis at hand.” Cristian Pineda went to sleep in the mobile home where he lived with his mother, stepfather and two young brothers on February 15, but did not wake up the next day. The thin-walled, poorly insulated home in Conroe, just north of Houston, lost power in the freezing temperatures and the lawsuit accuses utility firms of putting "profits over the welfare of people" by failing to prepare properly. It was -12 degrees on the night that Christian died, the family says. "Despite having knowledge of the dire weather forecast for at least a week in advance, and the knowledge that the system was not prepared for more than a decade, Ercot and Entergy failed to take any peremptory action that could have averted the crisis and were wholly unprepared to deal with the crisis at hand," the lawsuit alleges.