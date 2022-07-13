Senate confirms Barr as top Fed bank watchdog

Sylvan Lane
·3 min read

The Senate confirmed President Biden’s pick for a key Federal Reserve position on Wednesday with broad bipartisan support, giving the central bank a full board of seven governors for the first time since 2013.

The Senate approved Michael Barr to be a member of the Fed board and the Fed vice chair of supervision Wednesday, with more than a dozen Republicans joining Democrats in support of the nomination.

Barr was confirmed to finish out the remainder of a term on the Fed board lasting through 2032 and a four-year term as the Fed’s pointman on financial regulations in two separate votes Wednesday, each ending 66 to 28.

“Today’s confirmation of Michael Barr as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve is important progress for my plan to tackle inflation and for sound oversight as we transition to steady and stable growth,” Biden said in a Wednesday statement.

Barr will join the Fed from the University of Michigan, where he served as a dean of public policy and a law professor. He was also an assistant Treasury secretary during the Obama administration and played a key role in crafting the Dodd-Frank Act, the 2010 financial reform law that created the position of Fed vice chair of supervision.

Biden was expected to nominate Barr in early 2021 to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bank regulator with less influence over the economy and broader financial system than the Fed. But progressive Democratic senators quashed Barr’s potential nomination over concerns about his role in the Obama administration’s housing crisis relief efforts.

Barr succeeds former Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Randal Quarles, who was nominated and confirmed to the position in 2017 under former President Trump. Quarles left the Fed in December after his term as vice chair of supervision lapsed in October.

As vice chair of supervision, Barr will be responsible for overseeing the Fed’s regulation of major banks operating in the U.S., including the stress tests conducted under Dodd-Frank for banks deemed “too big to fail.” He will also play a critical role in the Fed’s approach to cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, which the central bank sees as both innovations as serious risks to financial stability.

Barr additionally will join the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the panel of Fed officials responsible for setting interest rates and other monetary policy tools, through his role as a member of the Fed board of governors. The FOMC includes the Fed board, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and a rotation of voting and non-voting presidents of other Fed regional reserve banks.

Barr is Biden’s third addition to the Fed board following the Senate’s May confirmations of Fed Governors Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson. The Senate also confirmed Fed Chair Jerome Powell for another four-year term leading the Fed and Vice Chair Lael Brainard as the Fed’s No. 2 on Biden’s appointment earlier this year.

Barr, however, was not Biden’s first pick for the position. The president initially nominated former Fed Governor and deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin to serve as vice chair of supervision, but she withdrew her nomination after a blockade led by Senate Republicans and opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.)

“Professor Barr is well-qualified to serve as the Fed’s Vice Chair for Supervision based on his prior government service and distinguished career focused on financial services and regulation. While I disagree with Professor Barr on a number of policy issues, he has pledged to fight the record high inflation that’s hurting American families,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, in a Wednesday statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate approves Michael Barr to Federal Reserve post

    The Senate easily approved Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday. Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden's three nominees to the Fed's board of governors to win Senate confirmation. All seven seats on the Fed's board are now filled, for the first time in roughly a decade, as the central bank tackles the worst inflation in 40 years.

  • Fed’s Barkin wants to avoid repeat of stop-and-go monetary policy of 1970s

    Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said the Fed should get inflation under control and avoid the stop-and-go policies of 1970s.

  • Schumer-Manchin talks on Dem agenda hit a new hurdle: Covid quarantine

    Quarantine isn't sapping the Senate majority leader's optimism about Democrats' party-line vision on taxes, climate and drug pricing — even if Joe Manchin is less sunny.

  • Trump fires back after Musk says it’s time for him to ‘sail into the sunset’

    Former President Trump slammed Elon Musk after the Tesla executive said it is time for him “to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” telling Musk to instead focus on getting out of a potentially expensive lawsuit with Twitter. In several statements issued through Trump’s Truth Social, the former president suggested that he…

  • Gov. Newsom signs bill allowing Californians to sue gun industry after violence

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed legislation into law that would allow lawsuits against gun makers and distributors after gun violence. The genesis for the bill, AB 1594, was a decision by the Supreme Court not to block a Texas law allowing private citizens to sue people who provide or assist in abortions. KCRA 3's Michelle Bandur reports.

  • Musk says time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset'

    STORY: A feud is intensifying between the world's richest person and the former president of the United States, with Elon Musk tweeting that it was time for Donald Trump to "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset." The Tesla CEO went further, saying "Dems should also call off the attack," adding "don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency." The pointed Monday night Twitter post came just days after the former president mocked the billionaire at a political rally in Anchorage, Alaska, about Musk trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter."Elon - Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me. From me. Fake accounts – she? says fake - lot of 'em. Nah - he's got himself a mess. You know, he said the other day, oh I've never voted for a Republican. I said, I didn't know that. He told me he voted for me. So, he's another bullshit artist, but he's not going to be buying it."Musk also said Trump's claim that he told him he voted for him was "Not true."Trump’s shot at Musk came after the billionaire said last month, at the Qatar Economic Forum, that he had not decided whom he would support in the next presidential election, though he had said on Twitter that he was leaning towards supporting Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 - a potential Trump rival in that election.In the recent tweets, Musk said that if DeSantis ran against Biden in 2024, "then DeSantis will easily win" and that "Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America."The billionaire is making enemies at a rapid clip, the arch nemesis being Twitter, which fired back at Musk on Monday after he said he was moving to ditch the takeover deal, accusing Musk of "knowingly" breaching an agreement to buy the company.

  • Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 TdF Femmes avec Zwift

    All the different ways to watch the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in the U.S.

  • There’s ‘No Way’ Boris Johnson Is Making That Wedding

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThings are going super over in the United Kingdom, jokes Molly Jong-Fast to British journalist Ian Dunt on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast.Dunt breaks down the events that led to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation—as well as whether he thinks Johnson will still hold the title by the fall and be able to hold his delayed wedding reception at Chequers, the countryside vacation location reserved for British prime ministers.Subscribe to The

  • Republicans fear Trump will wreck their midterm plans by announcing a 2024 campaign early, report says

    Donald Trump is reportedly considering launching a 2024 bid during the Jan. 6 hearings, but Republicans are worried it'd be a distraction.

  • Nation’s supply chain hurt by railroad workers being ‘ground to dust,’ AFL-CIO head says

    Railroad workers have been without a contract for three years, and many are leaving the industry due to what the unions said were cost cutting measures by freight rail carriers.

  • What history tells us about devastating Texas droughts

    This week's Think, Texas newsletter features a column by Michael Barnes on historic droughts in our state.

  • Danielle Fishel says 'Boy Meets World' didn't address body-image issues in a 'positive' way

    Fishel opened up to People in 2010 about body-image issues she had while filming the show. "I was terrified to eat," she said at the time.

  • Photo shows Mark Meadows escorting Rudy Giuliani from the White House following 'UNHINGED' West Wing meeting about 2020 election results

    Former top White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Meadows took Giuliani "off-campus to make sure he didn't wander back to the Mansion."

  • RHOBH 's Taylor Armstrong Says Wendy Williams Outed Her Abusive Marriage, Not Camille Grammer

    In a recent podcast appearance, Taylor Armstrong recounted how Wendy Williams called out her late husband Russell's "disgusting" behavior during a 2011 appearance on her talk show.

  • California spent $500M on DEI initiatives, including $50K on 'racial equity' fish dept trainings: Nonprofit

    The Center for Organizational Research and Education (CORE) estimates that California has spent northward of $1 billion on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

  • Daniel Snyder’s lawyer tells Congress there is “no valid basis” to subpoena him for testimony

    The House Oversight Committee clearly wants Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to testify. He clearly does not, in my opinion. And so the dance continues, with Snyder (in my opinion) hoping to run out the clock on the current Congress, hopeful that the Republicans will retake control of the House of Representatives and end the investigation [more]

  • Shock Poll: Democrats closing gap with Republicans ahead of midterm elections

    A New York Times survey found that Republicans and Democrats are in a tight battle to gain or keep control of Congress ahead of this year's midterm elections.

  • This Scenic Lake Town May Be Colorado's Best-kept Secret

    Serene views, incredible wildlife, and easy access to Rocky Mountain National Park await.

  • Peter Navarro Says Mike Pence Is ‘Guilty of Treason’... Against Trump

    NewsmaxFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who helped devise a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, declared Monday that former Vice President Mike Pence is “guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country.” Navarro, who has been criminally charged for ignoring a congressional subpoena for testimony over his involvement in Jan. 6, last month unsuccessfully tried to delay his trial, claiming his book tour will occupy too much of his time. A fre

  • Trans Woman Fired From Chick-fil-A Sues for Sexual Harassment and Discrimination

    A transgender woman who worked at a Chick-fil-A in Decatur, Georgia, filed a lawsuit in district court claiming she was wrongfully fired after being harassed.