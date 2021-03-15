Senate Confirms Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary

The Wrap

A look at all the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we’ve lost this year Mike Fenton The “E.T.” and “Back to the Future” casting director died Jan. 1. He was 85 years old. Joan Micklin Silver The director known for acclaimed films “Hester Street” and “Crossing Delancey” died Jan. 1 due to vascular dementia. She was 85. Gerry Marsden Gerry Marsden, lead signer of the British pop band Gerry and the Pacemakers, died Jan. 3 after an infection of the heart. He was 78. Kerry Vincent “Food Network Challenge” judge and cake designing expert Kerry Vincent passed away Jan. 4. She was 75 years old. Tanya Roberts Former Bond Girl and star of “A View to Kill” and “That 70s Show” Tanya Roberts was confirmed dead Jan. 5 after initial misleading reports that she had passed away, then was still alive. Roberts died of a urinary tract infection that spread to other organs, and she was 65 years old. Siegfried Fischbacher The other half of legendary Las Vegas magic and animal act Siegfried & Roy died on Jan. 13 of pancreatic cancer, according to the Washington Post. He was 81. Angie Jakusz Cassandra Anne “Angie” Jakusz, a former contestant on “Survivor: Palau” who earned the nickname “No Fun Angie,” died on Jan. 8 after battling cancer. She was 40 years old. Joanne Rogers Acclaimed pianist and the widow to Fred Rogers, better known as beloved children’s TV host Mister Rogers, died on Jan. 14. She was 92. Peter Mark Richman The actor who appeared on series including “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Dynasty,” died on Jan. 14 at the age of 93. Sylvain Sylvain The guitarist who was a founding member of the pioneering rock group New York Dolls died on Jan. 13 following a battle with cancer. He was 69. Philip J. Smith The Tony Award winner who led Broadway’s Shubert Organization for decades died on Jan. 15 at age 89. His cause of death was complications from COVID-19, according to his daughters Linda Phillips and Jennifer Stein. Hilton Valentine The founding member of the band The Animals died on Jan. 29 at age 77. He helped bring the band to stardom with the hit “House of the Rising Sun.” Sophie Xeon The Grammy-nominated musician, producer, and DJ died on Jan. 30 at age 34 after an accidental fall in Greece. Allan Burns Burns co-created the hit television series “The Munsters” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and created animations for cartoon classics like “Rocky and Bullwinkle” and “Dudley Do-Right.” He died on Jan. 31 at age 85. Marc Wilmore The brother of Larry Wilmore and a writer “F is for Family,” “In Living Color,” and “The Simpsons” died on Jan. 31 at age 57 of complications from COVID. Jamie Tarses Tarses, the former ABC president who made history as the first woman to run a broadcast television network from 1996 to 1999, died on Feb. 1 at age 56 after suffering complications from a cardiac event last fall. Dustin Diamond The former child star, best known for his iconic role as Samuel “Screech” Powers on the sitcom “Saved By The Bell” died on Feb. 1 at age 44 from cancer. Lance Waldroup Walrdoup, one of the stars of Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners” show, died unexpectedly March 4. He was 30 years old. Michael Wolf Snyder The 35-year-old sound director, best known for his work on Nomadland, died from suicide March 1st. Tony Hendra The British satirist and star of “This Is Spinal Tap” died on March 5 at age 79 from Lou Gehrig’s disease. Michael Stanley The Cleveland-based singer and radio personality died on March 6th at age 72. Stanley died in his sleep after losing a battle with lung cancer. Mark Wilson The ’60’s tv magician best known for the series “Magic Land of Allakazam” died March 8. He was 91. Roger Mudd The longtime CBS and NBC News correspondent died March 9 at age 93. Mudd died due to complications from kidney failure. Cliff Simon The actor best known for playing Ba’al on “Stargate SG-1” died March 11 at age 58 in an accident while kitesurfing. ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler The boxing legend died March 13 at age 66. A cause of death was not immediately known. Read original story Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2021 (Photos) At TheWrap