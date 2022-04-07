Senate confirms first African American woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to SCOTUS

Reuters

Ukraine's president urged Europe to take a stronger stand against Russia in a video address to Greece's parliament on Thursday that invoked the battle cry of 19th century Greek patriots in the Black Sea port of Odesa. Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Mariupol, another port on Ukraine's coast where thousands of ethic Greeks live, had been "reduced to ashes" since Russia's invasion, and called for more humanitarian aid and efforts to evacuate those wounded. The six-week-old war has forced more than 4 million people to flee Ukraine, destroyed cities and prompted a slew of Western restrictions on Russian elites and the economy.