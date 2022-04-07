Senate confirms first African American woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to SCOTUS
The Senate voted 53 to 47 to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black female justice in U.S. history.
The Senate voted 53 to 47 to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black female justice in U.S. history.
The Secret Service said it has placed some of its personnel on administrative leave for allegedly accepting gifts from two men posing as Department of Homeland Security special agents. Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali have been arrested and now face criminal charges.
The full Senate is expected to vote in the Supreme Court nominee later today and confirm her place as the first Black woman to serve on the court.
"I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant since I was a kid. It's nothing new."
Ukraine's president urged Europe to take a stronger stand against Russia in a video address to Greece's parliament on Thursday that invoked the battle cry of 19th century Greek patriots in the Black Sea port of Odesa. Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Mariupol, another port on Ukraine's coast where thousands of ethic Greeks live, had been "reduced to ashes" since Russia's invasion, and called for more humanitarian aid and efforts to evacuate those wounded. The six-week-old war has forced more than 4 million people to flee Ukraine, destroyed cities and prompted a slew of Western restrictions on Russian elites and the economy.
Some mentioned body parts. Some cited chromosomes. Others didn't want to talk about it at all.
"I wouldn't say the president is spending a lot of time thinking about it," Psaki said when asked if Biden was "disappointed" with Graham's decision.
A full Senate vote Thursday is expected to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman ever to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. She would likely take office this summer after Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires.
The spread of a bird flu that is deadly to poultry raises the grisly question of how farms manage to quickly kill and dispose of millions of chickens and turkeys. “The faster we can get on site and depopulate the birds that remain on site, the better,” Minnesota State Veterinarian Beth Thompson said. Farms faced with the need to kill so many birds turn to recommendations by the American Veterinary Medical Association.
#Ukraine asks UN for more weapons #SCOTUS: Senate could confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson today Fmr. #Canterbury teacher jailed for child sex crime #Crash control in #SWFL: casualties rising
Late last night, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate has reached an agreement to hold the Supreme Court confirmation vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as early as this afternoon. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down what is expected from today’s vote and when Judge Jackson could take her seat on the Supreme Court.
A Kentucky mom traveled to Ukraine to try to rescue the teenager she was in the process of adopting.
By announcing they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, three Republican senators are marking the historical moment by building legacies of their own. Every senator has a voice, and some choose to use theirs. The three Republican senators — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney — have broken with their party at critical junctures, despite the political risks of standing alone.
Ivanka Trump testified before the House committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The former president's daughter and senior adviser was in the Oval Office that day.
Many first kids attend prestigious Ivy League schools, while others choose to skip graduating altogether.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has filed a complaint against Jimmy Kimmel with the Capitol Police over a joke, and she apparently isn’t kidding. The Georgia Republican tweeted a clip of Kimmel from the late-night host’s Tuesday monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which the comic said of Greene, “This woman, Klan mom, is […]
(Bloomberg) -- The global surge in energy prices following the invasion of Ukraine will make the shift toward “net-zero” fossil fuel emissions more difficult, a senior Bank of England official said.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment Blocke
Tyre Sampson died after a falling off of Orlando's FreeFall ride and a loophole in Florida's law may have prevented the employee who operated the ride from being required to display a "maximum weight" sign.
The top Democrat also called the GOP "a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism."
One 'mechanical tree' is about 1,000 times faster at removing carbon dioxide from air than a natural tree. The first is to start operating in Arizona in 2022. Illustration via Arizona State UniversityTwo centuries of burning fossil fuels has put more carbon dioxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere than nature can remove. As that CO2 builds up, it traps excess heat near Earth’s surface, causing global warming. There is so much CO2 in the atmosphere now that most scenarios show endi
Issues started after the former Coastal Carolina counselor complained she was paid less than a new Black coworker. She was allegedly told it was because she was “not multicultural enough.”