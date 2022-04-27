Senate confirms Jane Young as U.S. Attorney in NH

Apr. 27—Former New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young is the next U.S. attorney for the district of New Hampshire, following her confirmation by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden nominated Young for the position back in January. She was confirmed Wednesday on a voice vote.

"I'm confident she will serve New Hampshire with distinction as the state's chief federal law enforcement officer," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.

"I'm thrilled Ms. Young was confirmed by the Senate today — a clear indication of her undeniable qualifications and experience," Shaheen said. "Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the law, public service and justice. As a native Granite Stater, I have no doubt Ms. Young will channel her passion and expertise to ensure the needs of New Hampshire are met."

"Jane Young is an exceptional choice for U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, and it is encouraging to see her confirmed to the position with bipartisan support," U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement. "Her stellar record of investigating and prosecuting criminals, and her deep commitment to justice, gives me confidence that Ms. Young will serve Granite Staters with distinction."

Young had served as deputy attorney general since 2018, holding numerous roles in the Attorney General's Office since joining in 1992.

Young replaces John J. Farley, who had been acting U.S. attorney since March 2021. Farley was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland following the resignation of Scott Murray, an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

At the AG's Office, Young served in several leadership roles, including director of the division of public protection, chief of the criminal justice bureau and chief of the drug unit.

She previously served as an assistant Hillsborough county attorney for two years, from 1990 to 1992.

Young received a bachelor's degree from Saint Anselm College in 1986 and J.D. from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law in 1989.