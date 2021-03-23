Senate confirms Shalanda Young for No. 2 spot at OMB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted 63-37 on Tuesday to confirm Shalanda Young as the deputy chief of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as the White House continues to consider whom to nominate for the top spot at the agency.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain earlier this month called Young, a former House staffer, a "very serious candidate" to head the office after the administration withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden earlier this month.

White House officials say Young will take over as acting director once she is sworn in, but no decision has been made on whether to nominate her or someone else to lead the agency.

The three top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have urged President Joe Biden to nominate Young, who has also won the backing of the Congressional Black Caucus to replace Tanden.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Spain's coronavirus incidence inches up after long decline

    Spain's coronavirus infection rate edged up on Tuesday, highlighting concerns that a long decline that last week carried it to its lowest level since August is in danger of reversing. When the infection rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, stopped its decline last week, Health Minister Carolina Darias warned that an uptick in cases in some regions, including Madrid and Catalonia, could mean a trend change, calling for maximum caution "to avoid a fourth wave". The rate rose on Tuesday to 129.6 per 100,000 people from 128.7 on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

  • Georgia woman uses fake salon to get COVID loan — and buys a Dodge Charger, feds say

    As part of a plea deal, she was ordered to repay the loan and forfeit the car.

  • Dhawan, Krishna star as India thrash England in first ODI

    Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed 98 and debutant pace bowler Prasidh Krishna claimed four wickets as India thrashed England by 66 runs in the opening one-day international on Tuesday.

  • Ex-Glencore Trader Charged With Manipulating Price of Fuel Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore Plc trader was charged by U.S. authorities with conspiracy to manipulate a key oil price benchmark, the latest sign that prosecutors around the world are stepping up their scrutiny of the notoriously opaque commodity trading industry.U.S. prosecutors alleged that Emilio Heredia, a former Glencore employee, directed buy and sell orders that would push fuel oil prices up and down. That allowed the companies he worked for to profit from the price swings, between 2012 and 2016, according to a March 15 filing in federal court in San Francisco.Prosecutors filed a so-called criminal information against Heredia, a document often used in court when a defendant intends to plead guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Heredia’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The investigation is the latest legal setback for Glencore, already embroiled in a wide-ranging probe by the U.S. Justice Department on allegations of bribery and money laundering. The U.K., Swiss and Brazilian authorities are also investigating the commodity trader.“The purpose of the conspiracy was for Heredia and his co-conspirators to unlawfully enrich themselves,” prosecutors said in the filing.Glencore said Heredia was a former employee and that it’s co-operating with authorities. The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.“We note that one of Chemoil’s -- and later Glencore Ltd.’s -- former employees in the US has been charged with conspiracy to manipulate the price of fuel oil in the LA market between 2012 and 2016,” Glencore said in a statement Tuesday, referring to the Los Angeles fuel-oil market.ClampdownAuthorities around the world are increasingly policing the world of commodity trading and the companies that dominate it, while also showing a fresh push against market manipulation.The U.S. unit of the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol Inc., agreed to pay more than $160 million to settle allegations it conspired to pay bribes in Latin America and attempted to manipulate energy markets. Meanwhile trading firms including Gunvor Group Ltd. have also been investigated.The charge laid out how the manipulation worked. Heredia directed co-conspirators to submit bids and offers through S&P Global Platts, a benchmark price publisher, to artificially change the price assessment, allowing his firm to buy cheaper fuel oil from another company.In one 2016 example a co-conspirator, on Heredia’s orders, lowered the benchmark price 41 times, moving down the price of bunker fuel from $245 a metric ton to $204.50 a metric ton, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in unlawful gains for his company, the document said.“We note charges of attempted manipulation of certain S&P Global Plattsassessments but do not believe that any such attempts were successful and no court has ruled to the contrary,” a company spokesperson said in an email.(Updates with filing of criminal information)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fort Lauderdale doctor sentenced to 10 years in jail after getting caught selling meth

    Fort Lauderdale Dr. Carlton Cash had a still-active Florida medical license and, the Justice Department said, raked in $180,000 a year in disability payments from a 2004 car crash. Now, Cash has time — 10 years in federal prison after being sentenced last week on five counts of dealing crystal methamphetamine.

  • Yale Researchers Create Map Attempting to Show Where Unknown Species May Live

    New research published on Monday by a team of scientists from Yale gives an idea of where undiscovered species may have the best chance of being found.

  • Citizenship for the 'Dreamers'? 6 essential reads on DACA and immigration reform

    The American Dream and Promise Act, also known as House Resolution 6, would create a path to citizenship for immigrant 'Dreamers' – but it has to pass the Senate first. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe United States could eventually grant citizenship to roughly 2.5 million undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children. The American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which passed in the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives on March 18, would give a group known as the “Dreamers” permanent resident status for 10 years. They could then apply to be naturalized as U.S. citizens. Only nine House Republicans voted for the bill, so in its current form it is unlikely to pass the Senate, which is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans. For over a decade, all congressional efforts to protect Dreamers have died in the Senate. In 2012, President Barack Obama bypassed Congress with an executive order to help this group of immigrants. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, granted the temporary right to live, study and work to about 800,000 undocumented immigrants age 30 or younger who had come to the U.S. before age 16. President Donald Trump rescinded DACA in fall 2017, asking Congress to resolve the Dreamers’ legal limbo by March 2018. Congress hasn’t passed any legislation to resolve Dreamers’ status; the American Dream and Promise Act is an effort to attempt that. Here’s some key background and expert analysis on the “Dreamers” and DACA as the debate advances to the Senate. 1. DACA’s results Researchers who evaluated DACA found the program benefited both Dreamers and the United States. Wayne Cornelius, a professor emeritus of U.S.-Mexican relations at the University of California, San Diego, led a research team that interviewed dozens of DACA recipients in 2014. He found that work permits enabled them to get higher-paying jobs. “This made college more affordable and increased their tax contributions. DACA [also encouraged] them to invest more in their education because they knew legal employment would be available when they completed their degree,” Cornelius wrote in 2017. A survey conducted earlier that year of some 3,000 DACA recipients found that 97% were currently employed or enrolled in school, and many had started their own businesses. Young immigrants line up to apply for DACA on Aug. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images But DACA had “significant limitations,” according to Cornelius. Because their work authorization had to be renewed every two years, for example, some employers were reluctant to hire Dreamers. 2. Undocumented stress Still, research found, DACA enabled recipients “to further their education and obtain jobs and health insurance,” wrote migration specialists Elizabeth Aranda and Elizabeth Vaquera in September 2017. The program gave the Dreamers “peace of mind – something that, until then, was unfamiliar to them.” 3. DACA and the wall Nearly 80% of DACA recipients came from Mexico. So when the Trump administration in September 2017 set DACA protections to expire within six months, the decision affected Mexico, too. “Ending DACA exposes 618,342 undocumented young Mexicans” to deportation, wrote political scientist Luis Gómez Romero. Gómez Romero said the DACA decision could be read as “a power play in Trump’s ongoing battle with the government of Mexico” over its refusal to pay for a border wall. 4. Congressional battles By early 2018, with DACA soon to expire, Congress was in a “scramble for a solution,” according to Kevin Johnson, a dean and professor of Chicana/o studies at the University of California, Davis. That month, a congressional showdown over the Dreamers closed the federal government for 69 hours. While “some conservatives have balked at the idea of giving ‘amnesty’ to any lawbreakers,” he wrote, some progressives found DACA too narrow. According to the Migration Policy Initiative, DACA excluded about 1 million unauthorized immigrants who met most criteria for DACA but had not completed their education, had committed a crime or feared applying to DACA because of worry their undocumented parents could be deported. Trump reentered the fray in January 2018 with a proposed path to legalization for 1.8 million Dreamers. The trade-off for siding with Democrats: Congress had to fund his U.S.-Mexico border wall. That proposal, too, failed. 5. Supreme Court decisions The Dreamers’ plight has forced the Supreme Court to get involved on several occasions. In 2017 the court issued an injunction on Trump’s termination of the program, allowing DACA recipients to renew their protected status for another two-year period while other lawsuits proceeded. In June 2020, the court ruled the Trump administration could not actually dismantle DACA because it had not provided adequate justification for doing so. Dreamers celebrate the Supreme Court’s DACA decision on June 18, 2020. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images That gave the Dreamers another respite, but DACA remained in danger because the 2020 ruling “was not about whether the president of the United States has the authority to rescind DACA,” wrote political scientist Morgan Marietta of the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. “All of the parties involved agreed that he does.” The case merely confirmed that a president cannot lie about the rationale underlying his executive orders. The justices’ narrow decision left open the “possibility that the administration could try to rescind DACA at a later date,” wrote Marietta. 6. Biden and immigration reform Joe Biden’s election forestalled that. His administration is pushing Congress to undertake comprehensive immigration reform that would create pathways to citizenship not only for the Dreamers but also for other undocumented immigrants, including farmworkers. Any immigration overhaul must tackle a host of new challenges created over the past four years, according to Miranda Cady Hallett, a Central America immigration expert at the University of Dayton. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Trump made over 400 changes to immigration policy, by Hallett’s tally, including barring immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries and separating families at the border. While many presidents have deported large numbers of undocumented immigrants, Trump’s immigration enforcement was “more random and punitive,” writes Hallett. It “vastly increas[ed] criminal prosecutions for immigration-related offenses and remov[ed] people who have been in the U.S. longer.” That includes the Dreamers. After a decade of legal battles and political threats, the Dreamers aren’t so young anymore. Many in the original group of 800,000 are pushing 40.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Biden immigration overhaul would reunite families split up by deportationJesus, Paul and the border debate – why cherry-picking Bible passages misses the immigrant experience in ancient Rome

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says

  • 21 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old girl 'killed by security forces'

    Locals say the child was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Prince Harry has a new job as an executive at the mental health start up BetterUp

    Alongside lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, Prince Harry is joining BetterUp, a San Francisco-based firm specializing in corporate coaching.

  • Analysis: U.S. sanctions on Russia will send a signal, if not deter

    U.S. sanctions may not deter Russia from its alleged election meddling and cyber hacking in the short term but will signal Washington's renewed willingness to hold the Kremlin publicly to account for acts it views as malign. President Joe Biden has vowed Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and is expected to impose sanctions as soon as this week that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt. Russia denies meddling in U.S. elections and orchestrating the cyber hack that used U.S. tech company SolarWinds Corp to penetrate U.S. government networks.

  • ‘Smile for This Ch*nk!’: Florida Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Asian Woman Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask

    A man went on an anti-Asian tirade after being asked to wear a mask while riding a bus in Florida earlier this month. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred on a Miami-Dade Transit bus on the evening of March 9.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Biggest Advertiser Unloads on Fox News

    Stephen MaturenTrump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell took a swing at Fox News this week, complaining that the conservative network—which essentially plays his MyPillow commercials on a loop—isn’t giving him a platform to peddle his baseless voting machine conspiracies. Fox might be “in” on a conspiracy against MAGA heads, Lindell ultimately suggested.The pillow mogul, who has become the face of a dead-end MAGA coalition still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory, appeared on far-right pundit Eric Metaxas’ radio show on Monday to discuss his continued efforts to prove the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Lindell also discussed his fraught attempts to create a new social-media site (he was booted from Twitter and other platforms earlier this year for repeatedly pushing voting disinformation).After boasting that his new platform would automatically give so-called influencers “millions” of followers when they join—especially if they’ve been kicked off YouTube for making false claims—Lindell then grumbled about Fox News supposedly kowtowing to voting-software firms Dominion and Smartmatic in the wake of billion-dollar legal complaints.“Lawsuits can be used as a way to silence people,” Metaxas noted in a moment first flagged by Salon staff writer Zachary Petrizzo. “They can be legitimate. But they can also be used as a way to silence people. And I’ve noticed that Fox and other people, rather than face the thing, they just say, We’re not gonna talk about that, we don’t want to get sued. That’s what’s happening in America.”MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you...what, are you in on it” Lindell said. pic.twitter.com/pXjMrTFekR— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2021 Last month, Smartmatic filed a $2.7-billion libel lawsuit against Fox News, three hosts (including recently canceled Lou Dobbs), and former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, saying they all spread false information that the company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion, another voting machine at the center of debunked election conspiracies, has sued Lindell himself for $1.3 billion.“I want to say one thing here—here’s things that don’t make sense,” an animated Lindell replied. “Let’s just talk about Fox! You’re already sued! It’s too late to close the gate, the cows are already out of the barn!”The MAGA maven continued: “Why can’t people go on there and say their free speech then?! You’re already sued, Fox. What do you have—are you going to get double sued? What’s the matter with you?”Growing increasingly agitated, Lindell expressed anger and frustration with the network before finally asking: “What are they, in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaNotably, Lindell’s pillow commercials are by far the biggest advertiser on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox’s most-watched show. As host Tucker Carlson has courted controversy over the past couple of years, the vast majority of the network’s blue-chip advertisers have ditched the primetime show, leaving mostly MyPillow ads, Fox News promos, and direct marketers.While it remains to be seen if Fox News reacts in any way to one of its largest sponsors directly calling the network out, Lindell has been able to force one right-wing outlet to come groveling back for not letting him spout crazed conspiracies on-air.After Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly interrupted Lindell during an interview before literally walking off the set when the MyPillow founder wouldn’t stop talking about voting machines, Sellers begged “friend of the network” Lindell for forgiveness while assuring viewers that the pillow tycoon would “continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden Calls on Congress to Ban ‘Assault Weapons’ in Wake of Colorado Shooting

    President Biden urged Congress to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines following the Boulder, Colo., shooting in which ten people were killed. “I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said at a press conference. “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.” Biden also called on the Senate to pass a bill already approved by the House, which tightens background checks for potential gun buyers. “The United States Senate, and I hope some of them are listening, should immediately pass the [bills] that close loopholes in the background check system,” Biden said. “These are bills that received votes from both Republicans and Democrats in the House.” Biden also offered condolences to the survivors of the shooting, as well as to law enforcement officials who responded to the incident. Law enforcement has not confirmed a motive for the shooting. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider told reporters. The shooter may be mentally ill, the suspect’s brother told the Daily Beast on Tuesday. Biden previously called on Congress to pass gun-control legislation on the anniversary of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. In a statement on February 15, Biden called for a ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, as well as for “eliminating immunity” for gun manufacturers. During the presidential campaign, Biden indicated that he could place former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke in charge of gun control efforts. Speaking at a Democratic primary debate in September 2019, O’Rourke promised to pursue gun confiscation, telling the audience “hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

  • Chinese Grandma Who Fought Off Attacker to Donate Over $900K from GoFundMe to AAPI Community

    Xiao Zhen Xie, the 75-year-old elderly woman who fought back an attacker in San Francisco, has decided to donate all her GoFundMe money back to the Asian American community. What happened: Last Wednesday, Xie was leaning by a light pole around Market Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked. Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco.

  • Spring breakers overwhelmed Miami. What’s happening in Myrtle Beach?

    So far, the massive spring break crowds that caused Miami Beach to declare a state of emergency have not shown up in the Grand Strand. But last year, they definitely did.