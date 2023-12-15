Senate confirms Shreveport attorney as first Black judge in Louisiana's Western District

Shreveport's Jerry Edwards Jr. is the first Black federal judge to serve on Louisiana's U.S. Western District Court after the Senate confirmed two of Democratic President Joe Biden's Louisiana judicial nominations.

Brandon Scott Long of New Orleans was the other Biden nomination approved Thursday. He will serve on Louisiana's U.S. Eastern District Court.

“I was glad to support both Mr. Edwards and Mr. Long," said Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy in a statement. "They each have the experience, qualifications and knowledge of the law to rule fairly and consistently.

"I wish them the best as they begin this new chapter dedicated to serving Louisiana and the country. ”

Edwards will serve in Alexandria and Long will serve in New Orleans when they take their seats on the bench.

Edwards has served as first assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District in Shreveport since 2022. Before that, Edwards served as chief of the civil division from 2020-2022 after joining the office as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2019.

Edwards, 44, earned his law degree from Vermont Law School in 2002.

Republican Shreveport state Sen.-elect Thomas Pressly, an attorney, is a friend of Edwards.

"Jerry is one of the best lawyers I know and an incredible public servant who has been dedicated to our Shreveport community as well with extensive volunteer civic service," Pressly said after Edwards was nominated.

Long, 47, graduated from Duke Law School. He has most recently served as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Orleans.

Edwards was confirmed on a 66-24 vote. Long was confirmed on a 64-22 vote.

