Senate debates objection to Ariz. electors

Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer found themselves on the same side of the issue as the upper chamber began debate on objections to the Electoral College vote that is unfolding in Congress Wednesday. (Jan. 6)

MITCH MCCONNELL: We're debating a step that has never been taken in American history, whether Congress should overrule the voters and overturn a presidential election. I've served 36 years in the Senate. This will be the most important vote I've ever cast.

The Constitution gives us here in Congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids.

If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again.

CHUCK SCHUMER: Sadly, a small band of Republican objectors may darken the view of our democracy today, but a larger group of senators and House members from both sides of the aisle can send a message too that democracy beats deep in the hearts of our citizens and our elected representatives; that we are a country of laws [? and of ?] not men; that our traditions are not so easily discarded, even by our president; that facts matter; that truth matters; that while democracy allows free speech and free expression, even if that expression is antidemocratic, there will always, always be, praise God, a far broader and stronger coalition ready to push back and defend everything we hold dear;