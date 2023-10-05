Senate Delegation Still Hopes to Meet With Xi, Aide Says

(Bloomberg) -- Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy reiterated his colleague’s hopes that a bipartisan delegation to China next week will meet with President Xi Jinping, his office said Wednesday evening, clarifying that a meeting is not yet scheduled.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The delegation, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Senator Mike Crapo, an Idaho Republican, will visit Beijing and Shanghai and raise issues including human rights, fentanyl and the investment climate for US businesses in China.

Crapo said earlier that the group hoped to meet with Xi. He and Schumer are also planning to raise market-access concerns on behalf of Micron Technology Inc., which has a significant presence in both their states, according to people familiar with the planning.

The clarification from Cassidy’s office came after the senator told reporters that a meeting with Xi had been scheduled, which it has not.

--With assistance from Steven T. Dennis.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.