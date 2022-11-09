Senate Democrat Hassan Wins Re-Election in New Hampshire
(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election to the US Senate, according to ABC and NBC.
Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had vowed to restore former President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.
