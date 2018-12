WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday a government funding bill being considered by the House of Representatives that includes $5 billion sought by President Donald Trump for a border wall will not get the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate.

"It clearly will not come close to getting the 60 votes that it needs," Schumer told reporters.





(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)