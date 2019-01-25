Senate Democratic leader sees Trump signing bill to re-open government on Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he expected a bill to reopen the government after a partial government shutdown to pass both congressional chambers and be signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday.

"We expect the continuing resolution to clear the Senate and clear the House this afternoon, and be signed by the president today ... Shutting down the government over a policy difference is self-defeating," Schumer told reporters.

