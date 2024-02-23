Senate Democratic Majority Leader arrives in Ukraine

Photo: Schumer on Twitter (X)
Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Friday, 23 February.

Source: Schumer on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: "I am leading this delegation to meet with President Zelenskyy to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," Schumer said.

He attached a photo taken in Lviv.

Background:

