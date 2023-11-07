Senate Democrats block aid to Israel separately from Ukraine

Democratic Party lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have blocked a Republican proposal to provide U.S. military assistance to Israel separately from aid to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Nov. 7.

Read also: Zelenskyy meets with US House of Representatives delegation in Kyiv

This move came after the measure had garnered support in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Senator Roger Marshall emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Time is of the essence and it's imperative that the Senate not delay delivering this crucial aid to Israel another day.”

However, Senate Democrats, including appropriation committee chairwoman Senator Patty Murray, insisted that U.S. allies in Ukraine urgently needs assistance as well.

"Our allies in Ukraine can no more afford a delay than our allies in Israel," Murray said.

Read also: Tusk’s KO wins 44 Polish Senate seats, PiS comes second, losing 14

The Democrats stressed the importance of providing aid to Ukraine as well as Israel in addition to humanitarian assistance, funding for border security, and efforts to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read also: Biden to veto bill for Israel aid without Ukraine package – White House

The House’s aid package includes $14.3 billion for Israel, but it must pass both the Senate and the House and then be signed by President Joe Biden to be enacted. The White House has previously stated that Biden would veto the House bill.

Read also: Blinken hopes to convince Congress to approve Ukraine aid package

On Oct. 20, the White House requested nearly $106 billion from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, and other priority areas. The request for Ukraine included $61.4 billion, with $44.4 billion intended for direct security assistance.

On Nov. 2, under the leadership of new Speaker Mike Johnson, the House passed a bill allocating $14.3 billion in military aid to Israel, which didn't include funding for Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine