Senate Democrats block Republicans' coronavirus stimulus bill 2nd time around

Senate Democrats have yet again blocked Republicans' "phase three" coronavirus economic stimulus bill.

In a 49-46 vote on Monday, Democrats voted almost unanimously against pushing Republicans' $1.8 billion package to a floor vote, putting it far short of the 60 votes it needed to proceed. They said they're still negotiating with the Trump administration over the bill, though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said earlier Monday he was "hopeful" they'd "reach a deal today."

The Monday vote came after lengthy debate on the floor of the Senate, during which Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), one of the most conservative Democrats in the body, slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for being "worried more about the economy than we are the health care and the wellbeing of the people of America." Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who's up for a tough re-election race this fall, meanwhile switched his vote to side with Republicans, saying he was "embarrassed" by the political gaming over the bill.

Senate Democrats similarly blocked the bill in a 47-47 procedural vote on Sunday. It would provide $1,200 checks to individual Americans and more to families, but also contains industry bailouts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) characterized as a "slush fund" for corporations.

