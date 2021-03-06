Senate Democrats broker last-minute deal on unemployment benefits, clearing major hurdle for $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Manchin
In this Feb. 13, 2021, file photo Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., departs on Capitol Hill in Washington Alex Brandon/AP

  • Senate Democrats struck an agreement on Friday evening on unemployment benefits.

  • The new plan would provide $300 weekly jobless aid through Sept. 6, cutting a month.

  • It would also provide tax forgiveness for people making up to $150,000.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Senate Democrats brokered a deal on Friday evening on unemployment benefits, clearing a major barrier for the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. It potentially sets up final vote on the relief legislation sometime on Saturday.

Two Democratic aides told Insider that the new plan would provide $300 in federal unemployment benefits through September 6. It would also waive tax payments for the first $10,200 in jobless aid for people making up to $150,000.

Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia did not support a new Democratic plan that would provide jobless aid through the end of September and waive taxes for the first $10,200 in unemployment aid for every person. His opposition derailed Senate debate of the relief plan for nearly nine hours.

"The President has made it clear we will have enough vaccines for every American by the end of May and I am confident the economic recovery will follow," Manchin said in a statement. "We have reached a compromise that enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits from being hit with unexpected tax bill next year."

Some experts raised concern about the federal government pulling the plug on unemployment aid as the economy slowly regains lost jobs after the pandemic subsides.

"We need jobless aid in place until labor markets are recovered," Elizabeth Pancotti, policy director of Employ America, told Insider. "I don't think there's a person to think the market will recover by Labor Day. People are picking dates out of a hat until they have enough votes for them."

Senate Democrats appear to be another step closer to fulfilling the first major part of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. His relief bill includes $1,400 stimulus checks for most taxpayers; $300 federal unemployment benefits through August; $200 billion in funding for schools; and funding for vaccines and virus testing.

In the evenly-divided Senate, Democrats control the chamber due to the tie-breaking power of Vice President Kamala Harris. But the ideological cracks that began emerging on Friday may foreshadow other hurdles as they try to enact other parts of their agenda, including infrastructure and voting rights.

"I think this is the indication of how we're gonna see the Senate operate for the next two years," Jim Manley, a former Democratic senior aide, recently told Insider. "The irony of all this is this bill was going to be the easy one and everything to come is going to be a hell of a lot tougher.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's New Chopper Could Still Scorch White House Lawn

    Mar.05 -- President Joe Biden may have to wait months longer to ride on a new Marine One helicopter because the aircraft designed by Lockheed Martin Corp. could still scorch the South Lawn of the White House. Bloomberg's Tony Capaccio reports.

  • Yellen says Congress needs to 'go big' for relief package

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that despite the strong job gains last month, Congress still needs to “go big” by passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package to get millions of people back to work sooner. In an interview with the PBS NewsHour on Friday, Yellen said Biden's package should not be trimmed just because the February jobs report showed 379,000 new jobs had been created, the best showing since October. “It is a big package but I think we need to go big now, and we can afford to go big,” Yellen said.

  • The Week in COVID & Education Policy: 18 Key Updates on Schools, Students and the Science Behind the Pandemic

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. School Dashboard Update: Via […]

  • Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill

    Democrats in the U.S. Senate said Friday they had resolved their differences over unemployment aid in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill, enabling them to move forward with the sweeping package after hours of delay. The deal would scale back the level of jobless benefits provided in the version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives last week and set up new tax breaks for people receiving them, according to Democratic aides. "We have reached a compromise that enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits from being hit with (an) unexpected tax bill next year," said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key centrist who had pushed to scale back the aid.

  • 8 Senate Democrats vote against adding $15 minimum wage amendment to COVID relief

    Eight Democratic senators on Friday voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders' amendment to ignore a ruling by the Senate parliamentarian and add a $15 minimum wage provision to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.The state of play: The vote was held open for hours on Friday afternoon — even after every senator had voted — due to a standoff in negotiations over the next amendments that the Senate will take up.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Senate Democrats had struck an agreement on an amendment that would shrink supplemental unemployment benefits from $400 per week to $300, while extending the program until September and making $10,200 of the benefits non-taxable.But Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) appeared to be undecided as of 2:30 p.m. and was considering voting for a dueling amendment by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), which would cut the benefit to $300 per week and see it expire in July. In a 50-50 Senate, the moderate Manchin's vote carries a lot more weight.Why it matters: Sanders' $15 minimum wage amendment was virtually guaranteed to fail, as it would have required 60 votes. But the defection of eight Democrats shows that support for hiking the minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of COVID relief may be weaker in the Senate than many progressives believed.Between the lines: The Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that the provision violated budget reconciliation rules, which allow major legislation to be passed with a simple majority if they affect the government's finances, and should be removed.President Biden had supported raising the $15 minimum wage as part of COVID relief, but said he would accept the ruling of the parliamentarian. Sanders, the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, pushed for the Senate to overrule the parliamentarian.It's possible that the Democrats who rejected Sanders' amendment support a minimum wage hike, but voted "no" because they oppose it as part of COVID relief or respect the parliamentarian's ruling. Biden and other Democrats have expressed support for a standalone bill to raise the minimum wage.Details ... Democratic senators who voted against the provision include: Joe Manchin (W.Va. )Jon Tester (Mt.)Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.)Angus King (Maine, independent who caucuses with Democrats)Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.)Tom Carper (Del.)Chris Coons (Del.)Maggie Hassan (N.H.)What they're saying: "If any Senator believes this is the last time they will cast a vote on whether or not to give a raise to 32 million Americans, they are sorely mistaken. We’re going to keep bringing it up, and we’re going to get it done because it is what the American people demand and need," Sanders tweeted after the vote.The bottom line: Senators who didn't stand behind the increase on Friday are likely to be targeted by progressives.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden Makes Republicans Feel Like 'Deplorable Neanderthals,' Complains Meghan McCain

    McCain attacked Biden's "Neanderthal thinking" critique of ending mask mandates — yet previously defended Trump calling people "animals."

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Giuliani probe awaits Garland as he nears AG confirmation

    With Merrick Garland poised to be confirmed as attorney general as early as next week, one of the first major questions he is likely to encounter is what to do about Rudy Giuliani. A federal probe into the overseas and business dealings of the former New York City mayor and close ally of former President Donald Trump stalled last year over a dispute over investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought reelection and amid Giuliani’s prominent role in subsequently disputing the results of the contest on Trump’s behalf. The arrival of a new leadership team in Washington is likely to guarantee a fresh look at the investigation.

  • Biden's American Rescue Plan boosts working families with children, let's make that permanent

    Upgraded Earned Income Tax Credit and the child tax credit form a dynamic duo that will permanently make the dignity of work lead to the dignity of a good life.

  • Senate to undergo 'marathon' of votes on COVID relief bill

    FOX News Washington correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on 'Your World'

  • Senate debate on $1.9T COVID relief delayed over unemployment benefits

    FOX News Washington correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on 'Special Report'

  • Ronny Jackson: Ex-White House doctor denies drinking on the job

    Ronny Jackson, congressman and former doctor to US presidents, has disputed alleged misdeeds.

  • Democrats reach agreement on unemployment benefits after COVID relief bill hit early snag

    Senate Democrats have come to an agreement on unemployment benefits after initially hitting a snag early in the marathon voting session on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation. Democrat Joe Manchin had threatened to unravel an agreement on how to handle jobless benefits in the package, but after eight hours of discussions has agreed to a new proposal. Democrats on Friday unveiled what they thought was an agreement on unemployment insurance, sponsored by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., that would cut the weekly jobless benefit from the $400 allotment in the House bill to $300, while allowing the benefit to continue through September rather than through August.

  • Judge dismisses suit over 'slave ancestor' photos at Harvard

    Tamara Lanier argued Harvard University profited from images of her family's enslaved "patriarch".

  • Senate Democrats reach deal on extending unemployment insurance

    Senate Democrats struck a deal Friday evening to extend unemployment insurance in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package after deliberating and halting other action for roughly nine hours, per a Senate aide.Why it matters: The Senate can now resume voting on other amendments to the broader rescue bill.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) backed his party’s proposal for emergency jobless benefits, after hesitating to support an earlier version.Helping unemployed Americans has been an issue that's divided progressives, hoping to help constituents who's lost jobs during the pandemic, and Manchin and his fellow moderates who have wanted to cut costs from the sweeping legislation.The big picture: Democrats will now offer an amendment extending the enhanced unemployment insurance of $300 per week through Sept. 6. The bill passed by the House pushed the program through Aug. 29.The deal also provides tax relief to those who receive unemployment insurance from the program by making the first $10,200 received non-taxable for households with incomes under $150,000.What they're saying: "The President supports the compromise agreement, and is grateful to all the Senators who worked so hard to reach this outcome," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday night."Most importantly, this agreement allows us to move forward on the urgently needed American Rescue Plan, with $1400 relief checks, funding we need to finish the vaccine rollout, open our schools, help those suffering from the pandemic, and more."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Aaron Boone better with pacemaker, to return to Yankees this weekend

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he's feeling better after getting a pacemaker and said he hopes to return to the team this weekend.

  • Report: Cuomo aides rewrote report to mask number of nursing home deaths

    Last July, when top aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) learned that a report written by state health officials included the number of nursing home residents who died in the coronavirus pandemic, they intervened and rewrote the document, removing the data, The New York Times reports. At the time, the death toll was more than 9,000 — a number that had not been made public, the Times reports. Earlier this year, after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report saying the state seriously undercounted the number of nursing home COVID-19 deaths, Cuomo released the complete data. He said the number was kept under wraps over fears the Trump administration may have used it to launch a politically-motivated investigation into how New York handled the pandemic in nursing homes. After reviewing documents and interviewing six people with direct knowledge of the matter, the Times found that Cuomo and his senior aides began concealing the number of deaths well before federal authorities started asking for the data. The report written by state health officials put the death toll at 50 percent higher than the number the Cuomo administration was publicly citing, the Times reports. Cuomo aides began pushing to simplify the number, the Times says, and that's when health officials became concerned that it would no longer be an accurate scientific report. The death toll remained in the report even after one of Cuomo's top aides edited it, but was removed after two other aides became aware of its inclusion, the Times reports. None of the aides who were working on the edits had any experience in public health. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'Bernie Sanders is forcing other senators to go on the record about a $15 minimum wage

  • Austin mayor on Texas lifting COVID-19 restrictions: 'Disappointed'

    Austin Mayor Steve Adler joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to give his thoughts on Texas lifting coronavirus restrictions like mask mandates.

  • Italy, Brussels to hammer out Alitalia revamp details next week

    Rome and Brussels will start talks next week to iron out technical details for the revamp of ailing carrier Alitalia, three Italian ministers said after what they referred to as a "positive and constructive" first meeting between the two sides on Friday. The new Italian government held a video call with European Union Commissioner Margrethe Vestager over Rome's plan to nationalise Alitalia, the three ministers, who were involved in the call, said. Italy has earmarked 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) to launch a new state-owned airline, dubbed ITA, to replace Alitalia, which has been run by state-appointed administrators since it was declared bankrupt in 2017.

  • Democrats limit eligibility for stimulus checks in Senate COVID bill

    President Biden agreed to a demand by moderate Democrats to begin phasing out stimulus checks at a faster rate.