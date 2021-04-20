Senate Democrats’ campaign arm outraises Republican counterpart for second straight month

Lachlan Markay
·2 min read

The Democrats’ Senate campaign arm raised nearly $9.3 million in March and will report more than $13 million in the bank when it files its monthly financial report Tuesday, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The haul for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee topped its Republican counterpart for the second straight month. But its total for the first quarter trailed slightly, and the DSCC still has a sizable chunk of debt to pay off.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

By the numbers: The DSCC’s March fundraising brought its total quarterly haul to roughly $22.7 million, according to data provided exclusively to Axios.

  • A DSCC aide said last month was the committee’s best-ever showing in March of an election cycle off-year, and its best-ever off-year month for grassroots fundraising.

  • The National Republican Senatorial Committee raised about a million less during March. But it had a slight edge in first-quarter fundraising, with just over $23 million, Politico reported last week.

What they’re saying: “The DSCC’s record-breaking fundraising reflects the strength of our grassroots support and is powered by Americans across the country who understand the importance of protecting and expanding Democrats’ Senate majority,” executive director Christie Roberts said in a statement.

Yes, but: While the DSCC entered April with more cash on hand than the NRSC, Democrats must contend with substantially more debt.

  • According to the DSCC aide, the committee paid down $3 million of an outstanding $18 million loan last month. The remaining $15 million is due by June 2022.

  • The NRSC, meanwhile, paid off its remaining $5.4 million in debt last month.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Merrick Garland: Domestic terrorism is "still with us" and remains critical threat

    In his first major speech, Attorney General Merrick Garland warned the nation Monday to remain vigilant against the rising threat of domestic extremism.Why it matters: Domestic terrorism poses an "elevated threat" to the nation this year, according to U.S. intelligence. Garland has already pledged to crack down on violence linked to white supremacists and right-wing militia groups.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Addressing a memorial service in Oklahoma City for victims of the U.S.'s most deadly act of domestic terrorism, Garland said the FBI warned of "ongoing and heightened threat posed by domestic violent extremists" just last month, Politico reports."Although many years have passed, the terror perpetrated by people like Timothy McVeigh is still with us," Garland said, referring to the American extremist who carried out the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people and injured over 680 others. At the time, Garland was a young prosecutor in the city."Those of us who were in Oklahoma City in April 1995 do not need any warning."Garland told lawmakers in February that "we are facing a more dangerous period than we faced in Oklahoma City.""The Department of Justice is pouring its resources into stopping domestic violent extremists before they can attack, prosecuting those who do and battling the spread of the kind of hate that leads to tragedies like the one we mark here today," he added.Garland didn't mention the most recent case of high-profile domestic terrorism — the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Garland says DOJ is 'pouring its resources' into stopping domestic terrorists 'before they can attack'

    At a ceremony Monday commemorating the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is "pouring its resources into stopping domestic violent extremists before they can attack, prosecuting those who do, and battling the spread of the kind of hate that leads to tragedies like the one we mark here today." The bombing targeted the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, and killed 168 people, including 19 children in a day care center. Domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the bombing in 1997 and executed in 2001. Garland oversaw the bombing investigation and prosecution while working at the Justice Department in the 1990s, and said that even though "many years have passed, the terror perpetrated by people like Timothy McVeigh is still with us." There has been a renewed focus on domestic extremism in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and in March, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence wrote a report saying white supremacists and militias are the most lethal domestic threat. Often, these extremists "radicalize independently by consuming violent extremist material online and mobilize without direction from a violent extremist organization, making detection and disruption difficult," the report stated. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Top regulator warns of COVID-19 hazards inside Iowa Capitol

    A top workplace safety regulator warned the Republican leaders of the Iowa Legislature that conditions inside the state Capitol are hazardous and may be exposing workers to the coronavirus, according to documents released Monday. Russell Perry, administrator of the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, warned in a “hazard alert letter” dated April 13 that an inspection by his agency raised concerns for the potential of worker illnesses tied to COVID-19 exposure. Perry wrote that the conditions do not amount to a violation of Iowa law but “may expose workers to COVID-19 hazards.”

  • Republican leaders raked in sizable donations from grassroots supporters

    Republican leaders turned to grassroots supporters and raked in sizable donations after corporations cut them off post-Jan. 6.Why it matters: If those companies hoped to push the GOP toward the center, they may have done just the opposite by turning Republican lawmakers toward their most committed — and ideologically driven — supporters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign committee didn’t get a single corporate PAC donation during the first quarter of the year, new reports show.Compare that to Q1 2019, when the McConnell Senate Committee received $625,000 from 157 corporate PACs and trade associations.Yet McConnell’s total haul this year was about $100,000 larger than the same period last cycle. The Kentuckian brought in more than $1.9 million — all from individual donors.That included more than $700,000 from “unitemized” donations, or those under $200, compared to less than $200,000 in that classification during Q1 2019.The same pattern is evident for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. His campaign received nearly $2.2 million in contributions from January through March, compared with under $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2019.Like McConnell, McCarthy did it with next to no corporate support. The Californian got more than $300,000 from 66 companies and trade groups in Q1 2019.This year, just two PACs — the National Federation of Independent Businesses and a trade group representing California beet growers — gave him a total of $2,800.Small-dollar donations to McCarthy also spiked: he received nearly $1.4 million in unitemized donations, compared with under $190,000 during Q1 2019.The big picture: January’s Capitol insurrection and subsequent fights over voting rights laws drove a wedge between corporate America and their traditional Republican allies.Many businesses stopped giving while they reviewed their policies and lawmaker behavior, forcing lawmakers to look elsewhere.While McConnell raked in individual donations, he also became the face of the GOP’s feud with corporate America. He warned of “serious consequences” for companies that use financial and political muscle to advance policy goals at odds with the GOP.His fundraising appeals, meanwhile, plugged issues sure to resonate with the party’s grassroots, such as voter fraud, media bias and “cancel culture.”Between the lines: It’s those sorts of issues — as well as public fealty to former President Donald Trump — that have produced some of the GOP’s biggest fundraising successes of late. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas — who drew corporate America’s ire for leading efforts to block certification of President Biden’s victory — both posted mammoth first-quarter fundraising numbers, despite bringing in a combined total of just $4,400 in corporate PAC money.Far-right freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was stripped of her committee assignments in February, received more than $3.2 million in Q1, more than any other non-leadership House member of either party. More than three quarters of it came from small-dollar donations.In Arkansas, former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign shattered state fundraising records, bringing in over $4.8 million in the first quarter.Yes, but: Some GOP members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump also posted impressive first-quarter fundraising numbers.Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House GOP conference chair and one of Trump's most high-profile Republican critics, raised about $1.5 million. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) brought in more than $1.1 million.Many of those members have also attracted GOP primary challengers and drawn Trump's personal ire. Their opponents likely will be strong grassroots fundraisers going forward.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How Black women became major city mayors in recent years

    On April 6, 2021 when St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones bested Alderwoman Cara Spencer (D-20th Ward) in the city’s mayoral race, she clocked yet another win for Black women politicians. Jones is the first single parent to serve in this office. Other Black women — such as Kim Janey of Boston,  Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, London Breed of San Francisco, LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans,  Vi Lyles of Charlotte, and Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge — are mayors of major U.S. cities for the first time in our nation’s history.

  • GOP Sen. John Cornyn says Republicans could support a smaller infrastructure bill

    During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said if an infrastructure bill is introduced with an $800 billion price tag, that's one Republicans "could pass." "Let's do it and leave the rest for another day and another fight," he added. President Biden has proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that would upgrade roads and bridges; invest in manufacturing and workforce development; and fund care for senior citizens and disabled Americans. On Monday, Biden will meet with lawmakers to discuss his proposal. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) was also on Fox News Sunday, and said he wants to see Democrats work with Republicans to reach a bipartisan agreement on parts of the White House plan and a broader Democratic plan. "I think in the next few weeks we should roll up our sleeves and sit down and find ways that we can support to make these critically needed investments," Coons said. Some Republicans have criticized Biden's plan because they don't believe an infrastructure bill should include $400 billion to cover care for the elderly and disabled people; administration officials counter that this will help keep the economy going. Many Republicans also don't like Biden's plan to offset the cost of his proposal with corporate tax increases, which could raise the rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is standing behind Biden, tweeting last week that the country's "roads, bridges, highways, public transit, airports, housing, and electric grid are all in need of an overhaul," and the American Jobs Plan is a "big, bold bill that will create jobs, invest in infrastructure, and help combat climate change." More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Sarah Millican hits back at Twitter trolls who called her 'fat and ugly'

    Sarah Millican has asserted her successful career as a comedian and “not a model” in a brilliant response to the trolls who tore apart her looks last year. The 38-year-old, who admits to having “pretty low self-esteem”, wore a John Lewis, floral print dress on the Baftas red carpet.

  • Texas Hispanic Chambers of Commerce Issue Historic Joint Statement in Response to Texas Legislative Efforts Advancing Statewide Voter Suppression Legislation

    The Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GAHCC) in partnership with the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce from Dallas, El Paso, Ft. Worth, Irving, Brazoria County, the Rio Grande Valley and the...

  • India to allow COVID-19 vaccines for all adults as cases surge

    India will let all citizens over 18 have COVID-19 vaccinations from May 1, the government said on Monday, as the health system creaked under the weight of record-high cases and the capital region of New Delhi ordered a lockdown. Facing growing criticism over its handling of the second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration said vaccine manufacturers would have to supply 50% of doses to the federal government and the rest to state governments and the open market at a pre-declared price. Daily COVID-19 cases in India jumped a record 273,810 on Monday, and deaths rose a record 1,619 to 178,769.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight as first aircraft piloted on another planet

    NASA successfully piloted the Ingenuity Mars helicopter for its first experimental flight on Monday, briefly hovering the aircraft as NASA's Perseverance rover collected data.Why it matters: Ingenuity's short flight marks the first time a human-built aircraft has flown on a world other than Earth, opening the door to new means of exploring planets far from our own.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We've been talking for so long about our Wright brothers moment. And here it is," project manager MiMi Aung told her team. "We can now say that human beings have flown a rotorcraft on another planet."The "airfield" that Ingenuity landed in will be known as Wright Brothers Field, "in recognition of the ingenuity and innovation that continue to propel exploration," tweeted Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for science.What to watch: Up to five more helicopter flights are planned, per AP — and if the test flights are successful, they "could lead the way to a fleet of Martian drones in decades to come.""Wow!"The @NASAJPL team is all cheers as they receive video data from the @NASAPersevere rover of the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter flight: pic.twitter.com/8eH4H6jGKs— NASA (@NASA) April 19, 2021 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned. Adrian Zackheim, who heads the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday that he has an agreement with Barrett. Zackheim declined to provide any additional details beyond saying that the book would not be out this year.

  • Democratic bill attempts to undo voter restrictions of past 15 years

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and fellow Democrats address reporters on H.R. 1 at the Capitol in Washington on March 3, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP PhotosThe recent national elections — conducted in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — highlighted difficulties Americans face to register to vote and cast a ballot. But the right to vote can be equally diminished when voters cast a ballot but their voice is diluted by gerrymandering and other means. With the For the People Act of 2021 (H.R.1), sponsored and passed in the House by Democrats and unanimously opposed by Republicans, Congress is now considering legislation to address many of these problems. These are not new problems. In my experience as a voting rights attorney who teaches the subject in law school, most of the voting rights problems addressed by H.R.1 have grown unchecked over the past 15 years. They result from the Supreme Court’s rollback of key voting rights protections, and state and local actions that made it harder for certain groups of people to vote or to have their voices matter. Voter disenfranchisement was widespread before 1965, particularly for Black voters, but in that year Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, which is widely regarded as the most effective piece of civil rights legislation ever enacted. However, in 2013 the Supreme Court gutted a key piece of that law, and many states began to implement voting restrictions that would not have been allowed had the Voting Rights Act been at full strength. While Congress is looking at measures aimed at restoring the Voting Rights Act, it is also trying to address many voting impediments directly with H.R.1. H.R.1 aims to make voter participation easier through removing barriers to things like registration and voting, but it also looks to remove structural hurdles to fairness in the political process through measures designed to limit political gerrymandering and the influence of money in politics. But H.R.1 has its limitations. Most of its provisions affect the conduct of only federal elections, not state elections, and unlike the Voting Rights Act, it wouldn’t protect against new types of measures that would disenfranchise voters. Undoing discrimination Many of these voter restrictions happened because of the weakening of the protections put in place by Congress with the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Before that law, a number of states and localities established various mechanisms, such as literacy tests and poll taxes, with the intent and effect of preventing Black Americans from voting. However, if one mechanism was struck down, these jurisdictions would often engage in what the Supreme Court would come to call “unremitting and ingenious defiance of the Constitution,” by simply implementing new and innovative policies that achieved the same result. Voter ID laws in Texas have seen many court challenges. LM Otero/AP Photo A core provision of the Voting Rights Act, Section 5, was designed to address this problem. It created a “preclearance” requirement that made any proposed election changes in certain jurisdictions with a history of voting discrimination subject to review by the federal government. These jurisdictions could not make changes to voting and election rules – from statewide redistricting plans to the locations and number of polling places – unless it could be proved that the changes would not further disadvantage the minority group that had experienced discrimination. For example, in 2012, Section 5 prevented Texas’ voter identification law from taking effect. That’s because the state failed to prove that the law would not disproportionately make it harder for Blacks and Latinos to vote. Section 5 also blocked statewide redistricting plans, including those in Texas in 2001, and voter purge procedures in Georgia in 1994, because the federal government found the measures would have disproportionately harmed minority voters. Protections eliminated The protections provided by Section 5 ended in 2013. That’s when the Supreme Court, in Shelby County v. Holder, eliminated them. After the Shelby decision, Texas implemented its previously blocked voter ID law. Only after years of lawsuits did the most onerous parts of that law, such as very limited forms of acceptable ID, get removed. Since then, several states have passed similar laws. While proponents of these laws often claim they are necessary to prevent voter fraud, research has shown that such fraud is exceedingly rare. H.R.1, introduced by House Democrats, attempts to address several issues that voting rights advocates say disproportionately harm voting rights for racial minorities. For example, minority voters have been found to be less likely to have the necessary identification to vote in some jurisdictions, and some studies have found that the effect of these strict ID requirements has been to reduce Black voter turnout. Similarly, voter purges and felony disenfranchisement laws disproportionately harm Blacks and Latinos. H.R.1 would allow voters in federal elections to present a sworn, written statement to an election official, under penalty of perjury, that states the voter is eligible to vote. More restrictive voter ID laws would still be valid in state and local elections. H.R.1 would also prevent what the Brennan Center called “inaccurate” and “discriminatory” voter purges, which have increased since the Shelby decision, especially in jurisdictions with a history of voter discrimination previously covered by the protections in Section 5. The American Bar Association has found these voter purges have unduly removed eligible voters from voter rolls because of system errors, pauses in voting activity or even similarities in name. H.R.1 would also restore voting rights in federal elections for citizens with past felony convictions. While most states allow online voter registration, nine still do not. H.R.1 would modernize voter registration in federal elections nationwide by providing for online voter registration, automatic registration through agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles and Election Day registration. The legislation would also implement national standards for early voting and voting by mail in federal elections. These changes enable greater participation of all voters. They create some protections in states that have instituted requirements that discriminate against minority voters. Not just voting changes H.R.1 would also make significant changes to address the effects of partisan interests. Currently, most state legislatures are responsible for redrawing congressional districts, and the Supreme Court has essentially eliminated the possibility that these districts can be challenged in federal court as unconstitutional. This has increasingly resulted in gerrymandered districts that are drawn with the express purpose of electing or reelecting candidates in the majority party – a system characterized as candidates picking voters instead of voters picking candidates. H.R.1 would establish new rules for how districts can be drawn, banning partisan gerrymanders. It would also require that they be drawn by independent redistricting commissions, largely taking self-interested politicians of either party out of the process. The legislation also proposes changes to laws regarding money in politics by creating greater disclosure requirements and a fund to match small-donor contributions. Many forms of disenfranchisement In my judgment, H.R.1’s changes would address many issues that can potentially limit voters’ ability to participate in elections and have an equal say in the outcome of an election. However, as both the history of the Voting Rights Act and current efforts by state legislatures show, voter disenfranchisement takes many forms. Many actions that are presented as neutral on their face, from voter ID laws to redistricting plans to prohibitions on mobile voting centers, can have a racially disparate impact. The authors of H.R.1 may hope it addresses many of the current hurdles to voting rights. But most of H.R.1’s voting changes only apply to federal elections, and critical state elections might still be subject to similar forms of disenfranchisement. And even if the act is passed, history reminds us that there is always the possibility of new and even more ingenious forms of defiance, which may require the revival of the kinds of pre-clearance measures first put in place by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. [Understand what’s going on in Washington. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nicholas Espíritu, University of California, Los Angeles. Read more:Making it easier to vote does not threaten election integrityThe Black Church has been getting ‘souls to the polls’ for more than 60 years Nicholas Espíritu works for the National Immigration Law Center, and consults with the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

  • U.S. Republicans spotlight AOC PAC's contributions to vulnerable House Democrats

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -At least four moderate Democratic lawmakers have returned contributions from a political action committee formed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that Republicans said had signaled they endorsed their party's most liberal policies. The Republican Party's congressional campaign arm launched a website on Monday calling on more than two dozen Democrats, some from highly competitive districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, to give back $5,000 donations from the fundraising effort started last year by Ocasio-Cortez. At least three Democrats who were not on the list had already refunded contributions made in March by the end of the month, campaign finance records at the Federal Election Commission show.

  • Indians are paying the price for the Modi government’s inaction over oxygen shortage

    Early in the pandemic, it became clear that oxygen would be one of the most precious commodities in the battle against Covid-19. Yet, it took the Modi government eight months to invite bids for new plants.

  • Non-stop cremations cast doubt on India's counting of COVID dead

    Gas and firewood furnaces at a crematorium in the western Indian state of Gujarat have been running so long without a break during the COVID-19 pandemic that metal parts have begun to melt. "We are working around the clock at 100% capacity to cremate bodies on time," Kamlesh Sailor, the president of the trust that runs the crematorium in the diamond-polishing city of Surat, told Reuters. And with hospitals full and oxygen and medicines in short supply in an already creaky health system, several major cities are reporting far larger numbers of cremations and burials under coronavirus protocols than official COVID-19 death tolls, according to crematorium and cemetery workers, media and a review of government data.

  • Alexei Navalny moved to prison hospital after huge outcry during hunger strike

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life. Several doctors who were able to see his latest blood tests, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. The doctors arrived at the prison in which Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in. Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him. Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison. Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs.

  • Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine pause might be lifted this week, Fauci says; pope back in St. Peter's Square: Live COVID-19 updates

    The pause in using the J&J vaccine might be lifted this week, possibly with some warnings, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • The Latest: Michigan governor: State's surge may be ending

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her state could be seeing a drop in infections after leading the nation’s COVID-19 daily case rate for weeks. Whitmer has extended a pandemic order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public, but the Democrat has avoided further restrictions in place during previous surges, including suspending indoor restaurant dining. Whitmer has urged a voluntary pause on activities like dining out and pushed for more vaccinations from the White House, which has said it would help with other logistics but continue allocating based on population.

  • Castellanos' 2-game suspension upheld, to start Tuesday

    The two-game suspension of Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend was upheld Monday by Major League Baseball special assistant John McHale Jr. Castellanos will serve the penalty during the first two games of a three-game series against Arizona that starts Tuesday. Michael Hill, MLB's new senior vice president for on-field operations, issued the suspension April 5 and cited Castellanos for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident” during a game against St. Louis on April 3.

  • Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

    Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader. The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.