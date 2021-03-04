Senate Democrats' COVID bill ends weekly $400 unemployment in August, not September

Sarah D. Wire
·5 min read
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to reporters, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), hoping to delay passage of COVID relief, called for a full reading of the bill and urged fellow Republicans to take shifts offering amendments to drag out the "vote-a-rama." (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

The weekly $400 federal unemployment supplements included in the economic aid package being considered by Congress are set to stop in August rather than being stretched through September, as some Senate Democrats had requested.

The chamber began formally considering the $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief measure Thursday, a day after Democratic leaders agreed to cut by several million people which Americans will receive $1,400 stimulus checks. The concession was made to appease moderate Democrats worried about including higher-wage earners.

In exchange, some senators had pushed to extend unemployment benefits for the full six months that President Biden had requested, rather than the five months approved by the House. But that change did not make it into the final version of the bill. The $400 weekly subsidy is on top of state benefits.

Congress is usually off in August, so ending the benefit then might lead to a gap before they can act again.

The Senate released its version of the relief package after receiving assurance from the Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation that it complies with budget reconciliation rules, which Democrats are using so they can pass the bill quickly without Republican votes.

The bill also removed an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 a hour because the chamber’s parliamentarian said it did not comply with the rules.

Republicans largely oppose the measure as unneeded and wasteful. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) requested a full reading of the 600-plus-page bill, a process that could take more than 10 hours and substantially delay its passage.

But Democrats remain confident they have enough votes to pass the package.

Once it has been read, the Senate will begin up to 20 hours of debate, followed by a “vote-a-rama,” when senators can submit any number of amendments.

Republicans have said they will make the process as difficult for Democrats as possible, forcing them to vote on hundreds of amendments or vote down politically popular ones.

Democrats are expected to have the votes to reject most amendments. There is no time limit on the process; it normally ends when objecting senators run out of steam. Johnson said he was asking fellow Republicans to sign up for shifts to keep going as long as possible.

The process could take all weekend, pushing back a final vote Democrats had hoped to take by Friday.

“No matter how long it takes, the Senate is going to stay in session to finish the bill this week,” Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Unless they can persuade a Republican to join them, it will take all 48 Democrats, two independents and a tiebreaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris to pass the bill.

The GOP delay tactics may complicate Democrats’ plan to have the bill signed into law before unemployment benefits expire for more than 10 million Americans on March 14. Because the bill was changed in the Senate, the House has to vote again, and will probably have to accept whatever the Senate sends over.

In the Senate bill, $1,400 checks will go to single filers with annual incomes under $75,000, and be phased out entirely for taxpayers with incomes of $80,000 or more.

Joint filers with annual incomes under $150,000 would each get the full amount, but those making over $160,000 would get no check. Those filing as a head of household making under $112,500 will get the full amount, with the benefit phasing out at $120,000.

In the House bill, payments phase out at higher income levels: $100,000 for individuals, $200,000 for couples and $150,000 for heads of households.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a progressive research group, estimates 2.37 million fewer Californians would receive money under the Senate bill than with the House bill.

Nationally, an estimated

16.4 million fewer Americans will get a check.

The bill also expands the child tax credit to $3,000 from $2,000 — and to $3,600 for children under 6, and expands the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit up to $4,000 for the child-care expenses of one child, and up to $8,000 for two or more.

The measure includes $14billion for vaccine distribution; $49billion for COVID testing, tracing and genomic sequencing; and $8billion to expand the public health workforce.

The bill provides $40billion to support child care, including an emergency stabilization fund for child-care providers.

It also includes $12 billion for food aid, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, or CalFresh in California), the food aid for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), and extends the 15% SNAP increase through September. And it sets aside $45 billion for rental, mortgage and utility assistance.

Republicans say the bill should focus more narrowly on vaccines and getting people back to work or school. Two transit projects they complained about in the House bill, including one in Silicon Valley, have been removed in the Senate version.

GOP senators have also taken issue with $35 billion for state and local governments facing a loss of revenue in the economic downturn,: they say the formula for distributing the funds doesn’t consider whether a state’s economy is suffering.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Mideast Spotify Challenger Anghami Nears SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Anghami, the Abu Dhabi-based music-streaming service that claims over 70 million users, said it’s listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York by merging with a blank-check company, setting the stage for one of the biggest investments into a Middle Eastern technology startup in years.Anghami, Arabic for “my tunes,” is merging with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., a special purpose acquisition company set up last year, it said in a Wednesday statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal marks the first listing on the Nasdaq in New York by a home-grown Middle Eastern tech company.Following the deal, Anghami could be valued at close to $300 million, people familiar with the matter said, declining to be named. The transaction includes a combined $40 million commitment from UAE financial firm Shuaa Capital and the parent of the SPAC sponsor in so-called PIPE -- private investment in public equity -- financing.The music platform will use part of the newly raised funds to recruit and invest in content in markets like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, according to Elie Habib, one of Anghami’s two founders.The deal will “allow us to supercharge our growth and get to places we could not get to earlier,” he said in an interview. “We want to have a deeper penetration into high-growth, high revenue markets,” he said.A successful listing of Anghami would add to a streak of major technology deals in the Middle East that started with acquisitions of local companies by Uber Technologies Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. SPACs are often formed to allow private companies to raise fresh funds to grow and list directly without having to go through the costly and time-consuming initial public offering process.Startup BoomDespite the shockwaves of the coronavirus pandemic, regional startups have attracted around $1 billion in funding in 2020, 13% more than the previous year, according to Dubai-based Magnitt Inc.Anghami relocated its headquarters from Lebanon to the capital of the United Arab Emirates at the start of this year in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. It was a coup for Abu Dhabi, which has been courting tech companies and startups as part of its efforts to diversify the oil-dependent economy.Anghami, founded in Beirut in 2012, has grown to become one of the region’s most popular streaming platforms. It delivers about 1 billion streams per month, offering 57 million songs to more than 70 million registered users. With offices across the Arab world, Anghami is vying for regional hegemony with Spotify Technology SA and Deezer SA.Anghami’s shareholders include regional venture capital firms and strategic shareholders, such as Middle East Venture Partners, Samena Capital, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co., MBC Group and Etihad Etisalat Co. Collectively, they own around 68% of the company, with the rest controlled by the founders.VMAC is led by Chief Executive Officer F. Jacob Cherian, a former associate at JPMorgan Chase & Co., and co-founders Abhayanand Singh, the head of the Singapore-based media investment company behind the SPAC, and Saurabh Gupta, a former banker and co-producer of several films. Vistas began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange in August after its $100 million IPO.Shuaa Capital Invests in Music Tech Streaming Service AnghamiAnghami last year worked with investment bank JPMorgan to raise fresh capital and explore strategic options as it looked to expand, sources told Bloomberg at the time. More recently, Shuaa Capital also invested in the music platform.Dubai-based deNovo Corporate Advisors acted as financial adviser to VMAC and its parent company Vistas Media Capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Report: DE Stephen Weatherly signing with Vikings

    Guess who's reportedly back? Former Minnesota Vikings DE Stephen Weatherly.

  • Highlights: What's changed in the Senate's COVID relief bill

    Senate Democrats on Thursday came out with their version of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. A look at some of the major changes in the bill now being considered by the Senate versus what passed the House last week. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten eligibility for the $1,400 payments.

  • George Floyd's brutal death sparked a racial justice reckoning. One officer involved goes on trial this month. What you should know.

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer charged in George Floyd's death, starts March 8 in Minneapolis. Here's what to know.

  • Horry County’s GOP is reorganizing. Here’s how it could get messy.

    In the post-Trump era, what changes could party newcomers bring?

  • Biden vies for party discipline at delicate moment in COVID fight: The Note

    President Joe Biden can get Merck to work with Johnson & Johnson -- for all that could mean for public health. Biden's COVID-19 relief bill is getting taken up in the Senate with no real hope of getting Republican buy-in, and with signs of restlessness about the pace of pandemic recovery. It leaves the president maneuvering with no margin for error -- literally needing every Democratic vote to advance his highest legislative priority.

  • Key Republicans press Biden to hike defense budget 3 to 5 percent

    House Armed Services Committee Republicans have laid down a new marker in what’s expected to be a testy budget cycle.

  • McManus: The Republican Party's biggest problem is spelled T-R-U-M-P

    The former president's threat to wreak revenge in the 2022 midterm elections against Republicans who weren't loyal to him could be a gift to Democrats.

  • Breaking the glass slipper: Can Marjorie Taylor Greene succeed as ‘Trump in drag’?

    Greene is one of several women eager to fill Trump’s shoes.

  • Most alleged Capitol rioters unconnected to extremist groups, analysis finds

    People unaffiliated with organized movements fuel a ‘diverse and fractured domestic extremist threat’, researchers say Trump supporters attack the US Capitol on 6 January. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Nearly 90% of the people charged in the Capitol riot so far have no connection with militias or other organized extremist groups, according to a new analysis that adds to the understanding of what some experts have dubbed the “mass radicalization” of Trump supporters. A report from George Washington University’s Center on Extremism has analyzed court records about cases that have been made public. It found that more than half of people facing federal charges over the 6 January attack appear to have planned their participation alone, not even coordinating with family members or close friends. Only 33 of the 257 alleged participants appear to have been part of existing “militant networks”, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers anti-government militia. The dominance of these “individual believers” among the alleged attackers underscored the importance of understanding the Capitol violence as part of a “diverse and fractured domestic extremist threat”, and highlighted the ongoing risk of lone actor terror attacks, the George Washington researchers concluded. Other analysts have argued the Capitol attackers should be understood as “not merely a mix of rightwing organizations, but as a broader mass movement with violence at its core”. ‘Mass radicalization becomes mass mobilization’ While individuals associated with far-right networks were critical in escalating the violence at the Capitol, the report found that members of organized extremist groups make up only a small minority of the people charged so far. About a third of the people charged were part of “organized clusters” of family members or friends who planned their participation together. These small groups allegedly include a father and son from Delaware, a mother and son from Tennessee, several husband and wife pairs, two brothers from Montana, and a group of acquaintances from Texas, including Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker, who took a private plane to Washington together to storm the capitol. The existence of these clusters of participants “demonstrates the importance of involvement in friendship or kinship networks as a key factor in encouraging increasingly extreme beliefs and high-risk, often violent, activism”, the report notes. But the largest category of alleged rioters, according to the report, was a “hodgepodge” of individuals with a variety of extremist beliefs who made plans to come to the rally, originally billed as a “Stop the Steal” protest, on their own, and had no documented connections to existing groups, or even to small clusters of other Trump supporters. These “inspired believers” included adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, as well as people who simply believed the false claims of Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers that the election had been stolen from Trump and wanted to do something about it. Michael Jensen, a senior researcher who specializes in radicalization at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, said the results of the analysis were not surprising. “What we witnessed on January 6 wasn’t a one-off extremist plot,” he said. “We witnessed an instance of mass radicalization which turned into an instance of mass mobilization.” Trump’s “big lie” about election fraud, repeated for months across social media and traditional media platforms, had succeeded in radicalizing “potentially millions of individuals who have collectively adopted an extremist viewpoint” about the legitimacy of the election, Jensen said. “We’re seeing a lot of folks [charged] who look like pretty normal people,” he said. “They tend to be older individuals, that were married, with families, that had jobs. These are not hardcore extremists. These are individuals who got caught in a really extraordinary circumstance.” Many of the unaffiliated people charged in the attack might not have even known what an Oath Keeper or a Proud Boy was, Jensen said, “but they know who the president is … and the president was providing a narrative of fraud”. A different analysis of court records by the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, looking at 290 arrests connected to the Capitol attack, found very similar results to the George Washington University report, including that only 12% of alleged participants were part of militias or other organized violent groups. This initial data revealed, the Chicago analysts wrote, that “‘normal’ pro-Trump activists joined with the far right to form a new kind of violent mass movement”. The Chicago report also warned that typical counter-terrorism approaches, such as arresting members of dangerous extremist groups, would not be very effective to confront this complex threat, which may require “de-escalation approaches for anger among large swaths of mainstream society”. The George Washington University report also revealed how instrumental the alleged rioters’ own social media posts have been to building criminal cases against them. Roughly half of people charged over the riot had their own alleged social media posts used against them as evidence, while about 30% of people charged had “been possibly incriminated” by the social media accounts of friends.

  • Democrats Are Already Looking Ahead to More Economic Relief

    A group of Democratic senators sent a letter to President Tuesday asking him to include recurring direct payments and automatically-extended unemployment benefits in an economic development package the president will propose later this year. While the Senate is set to introduce its version of Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package today, the senators’ letter targets a separate infrastructure plan called Build Back Better. Senate Finance chair Budget chair Bernie Sanders, and Banking chair were among those who signed the Tuesday letter proposing that specific economic indicators trigger additional funds.

  • Unemployment benefits will expire in 10 days if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus bill. Here's what else could expire this month.

    Unemployment benefits will expire on March 14 without a stimulus bill. Also on the table: paid sick leave, small business aid, and housing aid.

  • SC investigating 2,800 potentially fraudulent unemployment claims since COVID began

    Around the country, the U.S. Department of Labor estimates more than $63 billion in fraudulent claims have been filed since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • NBC Drama Series ‘La Brea’ Adds Four to Cast, Including ‘Night Shift’ and ‘Chicago PD’ Alums

    The upcoming NBC drama series “La Brea” has added four new castmembers. Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Jon Seda, and Lily Santiago have all joined the series. They join previously announced cast members Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo. In the show, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family […]

  • US Capitol braces for possible QAnon attack on Congress

    The US Capitol is braced for a possible attack by Qanon conspiracy theorists who believe that Donald Trump will retake the Presidency on Thursday. House members were sent home on Wednesday and much of the political centre of Washington DC is fenced off as police warn of “a possible plot to breach the Capitol.” Security has been beefed up after both federal authorities and the sergeant-at-arms warned of discussions by “militia violent extremists” to seize control of the complex on or around March 4. The date has been earmarked for trouble because until the 1930s, March 4 was the date of Presidential inaugurations. Qanon conspiracy theorists, who believe that Mr Trump is waging a war behind the scenes against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in high ranking roles, want to see him returned to office. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4," according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

  • Matt Manning fires two scoreless innings in Detroit Tigers' 4-2 loss to Phillies

    The Detroit Tigers lost, 4-2, to the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training, but prospect Matt Manning logged two scoreless innings.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down nearly 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. A decline of 10% from its February record high would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • How old the stars of 'High School Musical' were compared to their characters' ages

    Monique Coleman was 25 when she played high school student Taylor McKessie in the hit movie.