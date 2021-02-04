Democrats kick off Senate 'vote-a-rama' as they barrel ahead to approve Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package without GOP votes

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Senate kicked off a "vote-a-rama" on Thursday.

Any senator can file an amendment to a resolution which will unlock the procedures for Democrats to approve the Biden rescue package in a party-line vote.

Republicans filed 550 amendments but only a portion will be brought up for a vote.

Senate Democrats kicked off a rowdy "vote-a-rama" on Thursday afternoon, barreling ahead with efforts to secure the passage President Joe Biden's rescue package without any Republican votes.

Any senator during the vote-a-rama can propose an amendment to the budget resolution, which is expected to be approved. Its ratification would unlock a process in the chamber for Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's rescue package through a simple majority vote instead of the 60 votes typically required.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, said in a floor speech that Republicans had filed 550 amendments while Democrats proposed none. He urged lawmakers to "finish the job" and swiftly provide economic relief during a period of financial distress for many middle-class families.

Only a portion of the 550 amendments will be brought up for a vote and two minutes of debate are allowed for each one.

"I have a feeling it will be a very long night, but we'll get out of here at some point," the Vermont senator said. The vote-a-rama could stretch on into the early hours of Friday.

The vote-a-rama is part of the reconciliation process Democrats are undertaking to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic rescue package in a party-line vote.

Republicans are staunchly opposed to Biden's relief package, criticing its hefty price tag and specific measures attached to it like a $15 minimum wage.

The GOP warned Democrats in recent days they would file a barrage of amendments. Some are aimed at ratcheting up political pressure on Democrats by forcing them votes on contentious issues like a $15 minimum wage and tax increases.

"Senate Republicans will be ready and waiting with a host of amendments to improve the rushed procedural step that's being jammed through," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech on Tuesday.

The first amendment the chamber took up was one which would provide grants to food and drinking establishments battered by the pandemic. It cleared the Senate in a 90-10 vote. Those opposed were made up of Republicans.

Others were divisive. Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana put forward and amendment which would bar undocumented immigrants from receiving a stimulus check. It passed in a 58-42 vote.

However, Democrats are engaged in a two-pronged approach with the White House still courting Republicans. The Biden administration recently met with a group of 10 Senate Republicans who made a $618 billion stimulus counteroffer. Democrats roundly rejected it as inadequate.

The working group, led by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said in a letter to the White House on Thursday that "we remain committed to working in a bipartisan fashion and hope that you will take into account our views as the legislative process moves forward."

They requested additional documents from the administration to justify their proposed amount of spending.

This story will be continuously updated.

