Senate Democrats pledge to pass the Biden $1.9 trillion stimulus package by mid-March

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Schumer impeachment
(L-R) Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) walk to a news conference on February 9, 2021. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Senate Democrats are promising they will approve the Biden rescue plan by March 14.

  • "We will meet that deadline," Majority Leader Schumer told Senate colleagues.

  • A Century Foundation report said 11.4 million people would start losing jobless aid on March 14 if a plan doesn't pass by then.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Senate Democrats are vowing they will approve the Biden rescue plan by March 14, the date when enhanced unemployment insurance programs would start lapsing for millions of Americans.

"The Senate is on track to send a robust $1.9 trillion package to the president's desk before the March 14 expiration of Unemployment Insurance benefits," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a Friday letter to colleagues. "We will meet this deadline."

It's the latest sign that Democrats are racing to enact the package within a matter of weeks, though their timeline has slim room for error. A recent report from the Century Foundation indicated that on March 14, 11.4 million people would start losing all their jobless aid - including the exhaustion of benefits from state unemployment programs - if Congress fails to approve a package by then.

The House Budget Committee will begin assembling the final legislation on Monday. House Democrats are pushing for a vote at the end of next week, and its passage would send the bill to the Senate for consideration.

The House's draft of the proposal would provide $1,400 stimulus checks and $400 federal unemployment benefits through August, as well as gradually implement a $15 minimum wage. It also includes significant funding for vaccine distribution, virus testing, and aid for state and local governments.

But Republicans are fiercely opposed to the Democratic rescue plan. They argue it is too much spending, coming only months after lawmakers approved a $900 billion package, which Biden repeatedly called a "down payment" before taking office.

"Any further action needs to be focused on destroying this virus and rebuilding our economy in a targeted and efficient way," Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, said last week during a markup hearing. "This nearly $2 trillion 'stimulus' package is neither targeted nor a stimulus."

Major procedural hurdles remain, chiefly whether a $15 minimum wage survives the reconciliation process that Democrats are employing. Reconciliation is a maneuver that allows the party with at least 51 votes - the number of Democrats in this Senate, including Vice President Kamala Harris - to approve a package, instead of the 60 usually required to thwart a filibuster.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol Police investigating 35 officers for their actions during riot

    Capitol Police has announced it is investigating 35 officers and has suspended 6 for their actions during the Capitol riot on January 6. NBC's Pete Williams has details.

  • Something Had To Give, So I Quit My Teaching Job

    I have made the difficult decision, again, to take a break from education to better support my kids and their social emotional needs.

  • Who's watching the kids? As vaccine and school progress stalls, working moms are on the brink

    “The experience of work from home is very different for people with young children than for people without,” said one economist.

  • In search of in-person learning, some parents pulling kids from public school

    Growing increasingly frustrated with the challenges of distance learning, some parents are pulling their children from public schools and enrolling them in private schools. That's because many independent schools are operating under waivers that allow for in-person learning.

  • Jaime King's Estranged Husband Kyle Newman Welcomes Baby With Singer Cyn

    Filmmaker Kyle Newman, who shares two kids with ex Jaime King, welcomed his first baby with singer Cyn. Scroll on for the couple's surprise announcement.

  • Where to Buy Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas Icy Park Drop Before It Sells Out!

    Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection is all about looking fresh on and off the slopes.

  • Next Step in Democrats’ Stimulus Sprint Comes Monday

    The next phase of Democrats’ push to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package is set to start on Monday, when the House Budget Committee is scheduled to mark up the legislation. The text of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was released on Friday. The 591-page bill binds together submissions from nine House committees into one massive reconciliation package. “Without this relief package, conditions will spiral further out of control and families will suffer needlessly,” House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY) said in a statement Friday. “Multiple variant strains of the novel coronavirus are now infecting Americans across the United States, and our vaccine rollout and efforts to contain the virus are in desperate need of resources. We are in a race against time, and aggressive, bold action is needed before our nation is permanently scarred by the human and economic costs of inaction. We have the plan and the fiscal space, we have the American people behind us, and now we have the bill to get it done.” What’s next: The package is likely to undergo some changes after it passes from the Budget Committee to the Rules Committee, its final stop before a floor vote. “Rules is where the substantive changes will occur, including the likely necessary step of bringing the combined package into compliance with its overall $1.89 trillion limit under the fiscal 2021 budget resolution,” Roll Call’s Paul M. Krawzak explained Thursday. “The nine committees have so far approved pieces the Congressional Budget office has tallied up to $1.95 trillion.” Krawzak notes that the total price tag could be brought back in line with budget limits by eliminating some business tax breaks, which the House sought to do in two aid bills last year, or by scaling back the spending in the package, which could involve some tricky tradeoffs. For example… The House plan includes five months of enhanced unemployment benefits, not six: The House package calls for extending enhanced unemployment benefits of $400 a week until August 29, a month earlier than President Biden had proposed. That change, which reduces the overall cost of the legislation, has drawn some pushback, with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) vowing las week to “fight like hell” to extend the benefit through September. The left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said this week that the Democratic plan would help millions and bolster the economy but noted that the current unemployment benefits cutoff “is problematic” since the labor market isn’t likely to be fully recovered the fall, but Congress is scheduled to be on recess in August. “The August timing makes a benefit lapse, which would hurt families and disrupt states’ ability to administer jobless programs, likelier,” CBPP said in its report. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said this week that the Democratic package was “losing focus” on the pandemic and diverting funds to less urgent priorities unrelated to the Covid crisis. “The goal of COVID relief is to end the pandemic, protect incomes, and support the economic recovery. The House bill not only spends far more than is needed to achieve these goals, but also puts too many of these plentiful dollars in the wrong places,” CRFB President Maya MacGuineas said in a statement this week. “More than 15 percent of the package – about $300 billion – is spent on long-standing policy priorities that are not directly related to the current crisis.” In particular, the group called out a bailout of union pensions included in the legislation, saying that rescue was included at the expense of additional enhanced unemployment benefits. "That multiemployer pension bailout in the bill cost about $56 billion, which would be enough to extend unemployment benefits to the end of September, and possibly a bit further," Marc Goldwein, head of policy at the CRFB, told Insider. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • How often should I start my car and let it idle in cold weather? Answer: Don't.

    Letting a car idle requires more time for the vehicle to warm up and allows excess fuel to get into the engine, which isn't good for wear and tear.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • That jar of peanuts seen at NASA’s rover landing are part of a grand tradition

    If you were tuned into NASA’s live streaming event yesterday, following the landing of Mars rover Perseverance, you might have seen a big jar of peanuts sitting next to one of the commentators walking us through what was happening.

  • It's official: U.S. back in the Paris climate club

    The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement on Friday, reinvigorating the global fight against climate change as the Biden administration plans drastic emissions cuts over the next three decades. Scientists and foreign diplomats have welcomed the U.S. return to the treaty, which became official https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-climate-reaction/world-welcomes-u-s-return-to-paris-climate-accord-readies-wish-list-for-biden-idUSKBN29Q0HD 30 days after President Joe Biden ordered the move on his first day in office. Since nearly 200 countries signed the 2015 pact to prevent catastrophic climate change, the United States has been the only country to exit.

  • Facebook's Australian news purge blocked fire departments, food banks, its own Facebook page, and much more

    Facebook's Australian news ban also hit non-news organizations. Facebook said it would restore some of the pages that were "inadvertently" impacted.

  • Plummeting Texas Vaccinations Spur Record Drop Nationwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Winter weather and power outages had a chilling effect on Texas’s vaccination effort, one large enough to drag down inoculation trends nationwide.On Thursday alone, the state administered 118,417 fewer doses than on the same day a week earlier, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. The seven-day average plummeted 31% in the past week to 89,324, the sharpest drop of the pandemic, the data show. At its Feb. 12 peak, Texas was giving an average 134,688 doses a day.Nationally, the seven-day average fell 2.6% on Thursday from a week earlier, to 1.58 million doses, the worst such decline.Storms that swept the nation in the past week hit particularly hard in the Lone Star State, where sprawling blackouts caused havoc. About 180,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity Friday, according to PowerOutage.us, which aggregates data from utility websites. More than 14.4 million people were affected by water outages.The decline in vaccinations, though likely temporary, marks a setback as the country races to reach the most-vulnerable populations and head off the impact of new, easier-spreading virus variants that have gained a foothold.Overall, Covid-19 cases have been dropping across the U.S., and Texas is no exception. But it still has America’s fourth-highest rate of people hospitalized with Covid-19 per capita, and there are several hot spots near the Texas-Mexico border.The U.S. posted 71,130 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day average down to 72,188, the lowest since Oct. 27, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There have been almost 494,000 deaths reported in the U.S., the data show.According to Covid Tracking Project data:The seven-day average of new cases was falling in 45 states compared with a week earlier.Among the states where cases are rising, North Dakota had the largest upswing, up 113% in the period, though the numbers were rising from a very low starting point.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Debt-laden world, rising bond yields: a toxic taper tantrum combo

    In May 2013, bond investors threw a tantrum after hints the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow the money-printing presses. A similar selloff now, with another $70 trillion added to global debt, could prove to be far more vicious. A 2013-style "taper tantrum" was named as one of the top market risks in BofA's February poll of fund managers who fear a pick-up in inflation expectations might soon persuade central banks to start withdrawing or "tapering" stimulus.

  • Once a rarity, 40-point games by NBA players are exploding

    Data: Stathead; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios40-point games, once a threshold that signaled a rare offensive explosion, have become commonplace in today's NBA.Why it matters: With teams shooting more threes and scoring more points than ever this season, the league is on pace for a record 143 40-point games.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Since President Biden's inauguration less than a month ago, there have been 32 different 40-point games. In the last nine days alone, there have been 15.19 players have exactly one 40-point game this season.Six have done it twice: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Zach LaVine, Terry Rozier and Nikola Vučević.Six have done it three times: Bradley Beal, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Damian Lillard and Trae Young.The backdrop: This season's 40-point explosion may stem in part from the pandemic (i.e. limited practice time hurting defenses), but this trend began years before anyone knew what COVID-19 was.Between 1976 (merger) and 2017, there was just one season with more than 100 40-point games (2005-06). Now, it's become the norm.Looking back just one decade helps bring the recent boom into even starker focus. From 2010 to 2016, the NBA averaged 49 40-point games per season. Since then, the league has averaged 123.What to watch ... James Harden's next 40-point game will make him just the fourth player to record 100.All-time leaders: Wilt Chamberlain (271); Michael Jordan (173); Kobe Bryant (122); Harden (99); Elgin Baylor (88); Allen Iverson (79); Oscar Robertson (77); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70); Rick Barry (70); George Gervin (68); LeBron James (66); Jerry West (66)Active leaders: Harden (99); James (66); Kevin Durant (56); Russell Westbrook (48); Curry (41); Carmelo Anthony (36); Anthony Davis (35); Lillard (35); Beal (25); Kyrie Irving (19); Kemba Walker (18)Go deeper: The NBA is literally becoming a make-or-miss league (The Ringer)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Isaiah Thomas returns to score 19 points, US beats Bahamas

    Isaiah Thomas knocked down three quick 3-pointers, showing that his shot is still there. Thomas scored 19 points in his first competitive game in more than a year, helping the U.S. to a 93-77 victory over the Bahamas on Friday in a FIBA AmeriCup qualifying game. “My first time playing in a little over a year so I was a little rusty, but it felt amazing to be out there competing against really good players and also representing my country,” Thomas said.

  • Cowboys don’t have many questions at TE, but may find different answer anyway

    Who's going, who's staying, and what to watch for, a Dallas Cowboys tight end offseason preview.

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.

  • Browns full 7-round mock draft v1.0

    The first edition of the Browns Wire 2021 Cleveland Browns mock draft is here

  • House GameStop Hearing Delves Into Robinhood, Reddit And WallStreetBets

    Vlad Tenev, founder of retail stock trading app Robinhood, told a House Committee on Thursday that “the financial system should be open to everyone,” including frenzied buyers of GameStop and AMC Entertainment whipped up by a Reddit chatroom. He apologized profusely that a funding rule had forced the app to subsequently block share purchases – […]