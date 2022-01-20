Senate Democrats push forward on voting rights legislation, but don't have the votes
Democrats in the Senate face an uphill battle on a number of legislative issues, with Senator Joe Manchin reiterating his opposition to changing filibuster rules. Josh Kraushaar, "Against the Grain" columnist and podcast host for the National Journal, and Siobhan Hughes, congressional reporter for The Wall Street Journal, join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss what's at stake.