Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement, paving the way for Biden’s funding priorities

Senate Democrats announced late Tuesday that they'd reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Biden.

