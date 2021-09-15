Senate Democrats react to Gen. Milley China call

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two Democratic Senators are weighing in on phone calls between Gen. Mark Milley, the United States' top military officer and his Chinese counterpart about fears Donald Trump would start a war in his final weeks as president. (September 15)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories