Senate Democrats reportedly plan to boycott Barrett committee vote

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee plan to make one final stand against Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday.

The committee will vote then to advance her nomination to the full Senate, but Democrats plan to boycott that vote, a Democratic aide tells HuffPost. They reportedly plan to fill their chairs with photos of constituents who would be hurt if the Affordable Care Act was overturned — the same photos they brought to the first day of Barrett's hearings. Democrats fear Barrett could cast a deciding vote to repeal the ACA as challenges to it likely reach the court in the coming months.

Democrats have seemed frustrated with Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) after she failed to put up much of a fight against Barrett's hearings and even publicly thanked Republicans once it was over. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he had a "long and serious talk" with Feinstein, but otherwise didn't criticize or defend her.

