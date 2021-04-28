Senate Democrats resist Biden’s plan to pay for $1.8 trillion package with new taxes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alayna Treene
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden will ask Congress to pay for the entirety of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, yet some Democratic senators want him to finance it with deficit spending, lawmakers and their aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: The "human infrastructure" proposal, which Biden will formally unveil Wednesday night during his joint address to Congress, is already dead on arrival among Republicans — so the Democratic reaction is key.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The American Families Plan would cover support activities such as paid leave, free community college and universal preschool in part by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

  • Even if the White House ultimately tries to force the bill through via the budget reconciliation process, it will still need every single Senate Democrat to come aboard. Right now, it's unclear if they will.

What they're saying: “I’m not a big pay-for guy,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). “I think some investments are worth deficit financing."

  • "Nobody asks how we're going to pay for the United States military," Schatz said. "Nobody really asked how we were going to finance the tax cuts for the very wealthy. It's only when it comes to progressive priorities that everybody freaks out and tries to find pay-fors."

  • Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) concurred: “I think there's plenty of money in this country to pay for smart investments. But at the same time, if it's a good investment, I don't know that it needs to be fully paid for."

  • “My view is I think we need to pay for part of it on the infrastructure angle ... but not totally,” said Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I think we should find a way to pay for half of it upfront and then hopefully with good infrastructure, it’ll create economic growth and pick up the other half.”

Meanwhile, some centrist senators are wary of the overall $6 trillion price tag of the combined cost of Biden's three packages — the American Rescue Plan, the American Jobs Plan and the American Family Plan.

  • "When we're in a crisis, you know, we've got to sometimes take extraordinary steps, which is what we did," Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) told Axios. "But we’ve got to get back to managing the size of our debt compared to the size of our economy."

  • "It always comes back to how we pay for it," Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters. "I think it'll come down to making sure every single Democrat is willing to vote for huge tax increases and huge increases in government spending. I’m not sure that's the case at the moment."

Key moderate Republicans most willing to cross party lines are also against Biden's proposal — making clear that any shot at bipartisanship is virtually impossible.

  • "Our total federal budget that we vote on every year is $1.4 or $1.5 trillion. So it's a massive amount of spending," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said. "I think maybe if he were younger, I'd say his Dad needs to take away the credit card."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden proposes tax hikes to pay for $1.8 trillion American Families Plan

    President Joe Biden is proposing tax hikes on wealthy Americans to pay for his next $1.8 trillion economic package, which includes programs aimed at supporting children and families.

  • Biden unveils $1.8 trillion American Families Plan

    On Wednesday, President Joe Biden plans to pitch a $1.8 trillion plan to&nbsp;a joint session of Congress. Rick Newman breaks down the details of the “American Families Plan.

  • Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic senators demand to know how US pharmaceutical companies plan to share vaccine technology as COVID-19 devastates India

    Lawmakers on Wednesday sent letters to Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna to ask if the companies plan to share their intellectual property.

  • GOP senators quietly meet with White House on infrastructure, happy with what they hear

    Top White House officials have quietly been meeting — on the Hill and over the phone — with Republican senators who drafted a counterproposal to President Biden's infrastructure plan, multiple sources tell Axios.What we're hearing: The GOP senators say they're optimistic the Biden administration is open to concessions and can reach a compromise. They've been heartened by their talks with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne idea is reaching a bipartisan deal on "Part I" of Biden's infrastructure package — the parts that Republicans consider "traditional" infrastructure, such as funding for roads, bridges and airports.That could force Democrats to tackle the second part, focused on child care, health care and climate change, via budget reconciliation.The talks remain preliminary, the senators told Axios, and both sides are far from reaching any substantial deal.Terrell and Ricchetti have made trips to the Capitol, while Klain, who doesn’t often venture to the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue, has joined by phone, according to a White House source with direct knowledge of the meetings.Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) are among those who have met with the White House team in person.What they’re saying: "Administration officials have been on the Hill, even now, talking to Republican members," Wicker told Axios. "It has been on a less-formal basis. But they're good discussions. The details are being filled in.""I think they're open to talking about and understanding what our proposal is and how we got to where we got," he added."If they could roll us on the whole thing, they would. I don't think they can," which is why they're so willing to meet, Wicker said.Yes, but: The biggest sticking point with Republicans — increasing taxes to pay for the plan — remains.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dems lean closer to going it alone — again — on Biden’s $4T spending plan

    The unmistakable movement toward a party-line approach is reminiscent of the opening weeks of Biden’s presidency.

  • College football coach fired over tweet mocking Stacey Abrams fights back with lawsuit

    Chris Malone, formerly an assistant football coach in Tennessee, is a victim of “cancel culture,” his attorney said.

  • Biden unveils $1.8 trillion spending plan to extend cash payments for parents, set up universal pre-K and free community college

    The plan would extend cash payments for parents and set up universal pre-K and free community college for all - paid for with tax hikes on the rich.

  • Biden administration to announce plan to ban menthol cigarettes -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration this week is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move backed by civil rights groups that say Black Americans are hurt by the industry's aggressive marketing of the product, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a briefing on Thursday with lawmakers, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The agency faces a Thursday court deadline to respond to a 2013 citizen's petition seeking a ban on menthol cigarettes.

  • John Grisham shares how March Madness cancellation inspired new book 'Sooley'

    The bestselling author tells "The View" he hopes Derek Chauvin's verdict is the start of real systemic change and discusses the importance of inclusion in his books.

  • New York lawmakers to suspend pandemic rule requiring patrons buy food with booze

    The New York state legislature on Tuesday said they will suspend a COVID-era rule requiring that people order food when purchasing alcohol, the New York Times reports.What they're saying: "It is time to begin removing certain restrictions and regulations that are no longer necessary, so we can safely reopen and rebuild our state's economy," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, per a local ABC affiliate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: The rule was initially imposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last summer to make sure customers stayed seated in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.Some bars and restaurants across the state used workarounds to abide by the directive, offering simple and affordable menu items "that would count as 'food' under the governor’s directive," the Times writes.What's next: "The repeal of the rule would go into effect after passing both legislative chambers in Albany, which could happen this week," The Times writes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mars helicopter photographs Mars rover

    Nasa's Ingenuity drone returns an in-flight image it took of the Perseverance rover on the ground.

  • West Virginia transgender athlete bill signed by governor

    West Virginia's governor signed a bill Wednesday that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges. The bill was among 38 signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice. It had narrowly passed the state Senate, which had added the college component, before being overwhelmingly approved in the House of Delegates.

  • Editorial: There is no absolute right to refuse vaccination

    Sure, the vaccine-hesitant don't have to get a poke in the arm to walk down the street. But if they want to work or go to a baseball game or concert, employers and other organizations can demand vaccination. And they should.

  • Here’s why a flood of cash could be creating a conundrum for the Fed

    Even as bond traders fret over another potential selloff in long-term Treasurys, those looking at shorter-dated maturities are facing the opposite issue.

  • Chicharito thrilled with hot start, youth soccer initiative

    With five goals in only two games, Javier Hernández is off to a spectacular start to his second year with the LA Galaxy. Chicharito’s rebound from a rough MLS debut season is going splendidly, and now the Mexican superstar is sharing his good fortune by joining an initiative to fund soccer development in underserved U.S. communities, including two respected youth organizations in Los Angeles. The cause is dear to the heart of Hernández, even though he grew up in Mexico as the scion of two generations of soccer greats.

  • Dallas Cowboys get their cornerback in the Star-Telegram’s final NFL mock draft

    There is a lot sentiment for cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn inside the Cowboys headquarters for the 10th pick.

  • FC Barcelona Wins Debt Reprieve in Bid to Fix Covid-Hit Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- FC Barcelona noteholders agreed to relax some debt terms, granting a measure of relief to the Spanish soccer giant as it grapples with a collapse in revenues caused by the pandemic.A group of European investors in its 200 million euros ($242 million) of senior notes will permit the club to remove limits on indebtedness and financial expenses, Barcelona’s press office said in an emailed response to questions.The decision provides Barcelona with some breathing space after pandemic lockdowns shut down the flow of revenue from match ticket sales. The club, laboring under a 488 million-euro net debt pile, ran up nearly 100 million euros of losses last year.The financial woes facing the Catalan sporting icon were a big reason why it enthusiastically backed a bid unveiled earlier this month to create a Super League of elite European clubs.The project, which would have provided member teams with guaranteed revenues and a generous joining bonus, collapsed withing 48 hours of its launch amid withering criticism from politicians, players and fans.Barcelona had disclosed that it was in talks with European noteholders when it published its annual financial report in late January. It said then that it already had received waivers from U.S. holders of the debt.In 2018, the club issued two series of five-year notes for a combined 140 million euros, paying 2% interest. In 2019 it raised a further 60 million euros with two further offerings with interest at 2.5%.Star PlayersBarcelona’s finances have deteriorated in recent years as costs for hiring star players and other expenses piled up. Its debt burden also has wider implications for the wider sphere of European soccer.As of last June, the club owed 126 million euros in short-term debt to teams including FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC. It had a further 197 million euros in long-term debt to other clubs.In March, Joan Laporta was elected president of Barcelona, in part on a platform to clean up the club’s finances. Laporta was previously president of the club between 2003 and 2010.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Funerals for fetuses: Missouri bill would force painful ritual on women who abort

    If a burial or cremation were a comfort, it wouldn’t have to be mandated, would it?

  • Joe Rogan Gets It Wrong on Vaccines and Young People

    For the same reasons that the busiest bodies on the left despise Substack and other platforms for independent content producers — envy of financial success and of more interesting people, fear of the wrong zany ideas (the kind not welcome on the New York Times opinion page or Joy Reid’s cable show) — they now would like to make a villain out of comedian, Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator, and podcasting pioneer Joe Rogan. Recall that many of them demanded that Bernie Sanders disavow Rogan, who in his various capacities has made the kind of bad controversial comments that render him unwelcome in certain kinds of liberal circles, after he endorsed the Vermont senator during the 2020 presidential cycle. We should keep in mind this latent anger at Rogan when considering the reaction to his very, aggressively, incontrovertibly wrong comments on the coronavirus vaccines. He said the following: People say, “Do you think it’s safe to get vaccinated?” I’ve said, “Yeah for the most part I think it’s safe to get vaccinated. I do, I do.” But if you’re like 21 years old and you say to me, “Should I get vaccinated?” I go, “No. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person?” Like look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. If you’re a healthy person and you’re exercising all the time and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this. Rogan went on to discuss parents’ being worried about vaccine mandates for their younger children. This is, of course, not a totally unreasonable concern. The vaccines have not been approved for children, and if universities are any indication, vaccination could become compulsory in schools sometime in the future. Parents’ opposing the theoretical mandatory vaccination of their children is righteous. But such a mandate is, at this moment, just that: theoretical. The government has not foisted vaccines on children. Nor has it shown any indication of planning to do so. And on the central issue of vaccination and young adults, Rogan is simply mistaken. Not only does he fail to consider the important public-health risks associated with large numbers of young people opting not to be vaccinated, but his risk assessments for young people vis-à-vis the virus and vaccine are also faulty — and wildly so. If young people do not inoculate themselves in large numbers, the virus will continue to spread among both the young and older, more vulnerable unvaccinated populations. The first-order consequences are serious enough; many in this latter group will die and some youngsters — most of whom Rogan is right to say are not at risk of dying — could suffer long-term effects from the disease that we do not yet fully grasp. Moreover, the longer the disease retains a significant foothold in the population, the more variants will develop. While the vaccines have been remarkably effective at combating many of the variants that have developed to this point, there’s no guarantee that they will be as successful in the future. But even if we were to consider the question of whether young people should get vaccinated based only on their chances of dying, any examination of the available data would lead to the conclusion that the answer is “yes.” According to the most recent CDC data, 2,097 Americans in the 18–29 age group have passed away with COVID as at least a contributing factor in their death. In the 30–39 bracket, that number rises to 6,089. For Americans in their 40s, it’s 16,507. Now, these are not especially scary counts, and if you’ve been listening to only the shrillest of alarmists in the media over the last year, you might be shocked by how low they are. But even so, they still represent a threat that is orders of magnitude higher than that which is supposedly posed by the vaccines. The CDC halted distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks ago after only a few instances of severe blood-clotting within a very specific demographic were linked to it. Pfizer and Moderna have had basically no problems linked to their vaccines save for the rare allergic reaction. So Rogan’s thesis fails even on its own terms. Joe Rogan was irresponsible and careless, and he deserves to be critiqued for it. The man has an enormous platform. To use it to mislead, even unintentionally, during a pandemic is to endanger lives. We should nevertheless be careful in how we go about correcting him. Rogan is not an expert, and he doesn’t profess to be one. In many ways, he’s a stand-in for your average American: curious, opinionated, skeptical, and a little bit crazy. That’s why so many people like him. It may not be the wisest approach to have the oft-wrong experts blast him or get carried away in a pre-made mob that already wanted so very badly to see him destroyed. Many will see themselves as well as Rogan as the subjects of such ire. So much of the rhetoric of vaccine advocates has been pedantic and angry. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield kept it up by responding to Rogan like this: I guess my first question would be, did Joe Rogan become a medical doctor while we weren’t looking? I’m not sure that taking scientific and medical advice from Joe Rogan is perhaps the most productive way for people to get their information. If less vaccine skepticism is the ultimate aim, we’ll need fewer ad hominem arguments from authority as well as fewer ignorant Rogan-esque riffs.

  • Sen. Rubio speaks on upcoming Biden joint session, companies undermining US values

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio joins 'Fox & Friends.'