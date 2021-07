The New York Times

The verbal abuse from rude customers got so bad, the owners of one farm-to-table restaurant on Cape Cod said, that some of their employees cried. The final indignity came last Thursday, when a man berated one of the restaurant’s young employees for telling him that they could not take his breakfast takeout order because the restaurant had not opened yet, said Brandi Felt Castellano, co-owner of Apt Cape Cod in Brewster, Massachusetts. “I never thought it would become this,” she said. Sign up for