  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Democrats unveil new voting rights bill in latest effort to bring federal rules to elections

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new elections bill that aims to protect voting rights in states and has support from its moderate wing.

The new bill – the Freedom to Vote Act – is more scaled back than previous pieces of voting rights legislation like the For the People Act, but would establish some federally mandated election rules. Its future in the Senate is threatened by Republicans, who have generally opposed federal laws that govern how states run their elections.

The latest piece of legislation would expand early voting options, voter identification requirements, access to mail-in ballots, and allow for same day registration on Election Day.

'Freedom is a constant struggle': Protesters march for voting rights on anniversary of March on Washington

It would also battle partisan gerrymandering by requiring states to follow specific criteria for redrawing congressional districts, and giving them the option to choose how to develop those redistricting plans, including having an independent commission.

More: As action stalls in DC, Democrats look to state leaders to defend, expand voting rights

"Following the 2020 elections in which more Americans voted than ever before, we have seen unprecedented attacks on our democracy in states across the country. These attacks demand an immediate federal response," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chairwoman of the Committee on Rules and Administration and the bill's sponsor.

She said the legislation "will set basic national standards to make sure all Americans can cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of what zip code they live in."

More: Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer diagnosis, successful treatment

The Freedom to Vote Act is a compromise made within the Senate Democratic caucus after previous pieces of legislation got lackluster support from moderates within the party, and no support from Republicans.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, has thrown his support behind the legislation, saying it "is a step in the right direction towards protecting that right for every American."

"As elected officials, we also have an obligation to restore peoples' faith in our Democracy, and I believe that the commonsense provisions in this bill – like flexible voter ID requirements – will do just that,” Manchin said.

In June: For the People Act poised for Senate action while Republicans remain opposed, Manchin offers compromise

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., at the Capitol on July 15, 2021.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., at the Capitol on July 15, 2021.

Despite the compromise within the Democratic faction of the Senate, the bill's future with Senate Republicans is rocky.

To pass, it will need the support of at least 10 Republicans to overcome the legislative hurdle of the filibuster — a difficult feat on a such a contentious issue.

Senate Republicans have argued sweeping pieces of federal voting rights legislation are overreaching, arguing elections should be left to the states, not the federal government. A number of GOP-led states this year have imposed what Democrats argue are restrictive changes to voting.

In June, Senate Democrats failed to advance the For the People Act with a vote of 50-50, falling short of the 60 needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, said Tuesday that Manchin is working with Republicans to gain their support.

The new legislation would also create a federal standard for voting by mail and drop boxes – means of voting that former President Donald Trump and other GOP lawmakers attacked during the 2020 election.

The bill would ensure all voters can request a mail-in ballot and puts into place standards to ensure drop boxes are accessible to all voters.

Fact check: What's true and what's false about voting by mail in 2020

It would also require the removal of people from the voter rolls is done on the basis of reliable and objective evidence.

The issue of purging voter rolls has gained national attention in state-wide elections like Georgia, where Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month sent notices to 185,666 Georgians who haven’t had any contact with the state’s elections system for at least five years.

More: Georgia secretary of state moving to purge 'non-contact' voters from rolls

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday election reform “is not something that the federal government has historically been involved in and for good reason."

When asked if Republicans even had an appetite for the updated bill, McConnell said Republicans "will not be supporting it.”

Democrats argue passing voting rights and election reform legislation is urgent to fight such laws like those in Georgia, and another in Texas that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law last week that would set new rules for voting by mail, and other restrictions.

More: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs more restrictive voting rights bill into law

Schumersaid Tuesday he would bring up the latest voting legislation “as soon as next week.”

“Republicans’ refusal to work with us is no excuse for not getting something done,” Schumer said. “This is a good proposal, something that nobody in this chamber should oppose.”

He later stated that if Republicans do unilaterally oppose the new legislation, Democrats would "cross that bridge when we come to it."

He said the legislation is needed to reverse state-level moves such as a sweeping Texas bill, Montana ending Election Day registration, Florida limiting after-hours drop boxes and Georgia making it a crime to provide food and water to people waiting in line.

“The fact of the matter is that this legislation is critical for stopping some of the most egregious assaults against voting rights happening at the state level,” Schumer said. “No one can look at these restrictions with a straight face and say they have a legitimate purpose. They have only one goal. It is a despicable goal. It’s a nasty goal, making it harder for younger, poorer, non-white and typically Democratic voters to access the ballot.”

The Freedom to Vote Act also keeps a piece of the For the People Act that requires more political action committees and other groups to disclose donors and works to ensure single-candidate groups do not operate as campaign arms.

Contributing: Bart Jansen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate Democrats pitch new voting rights and elections bill

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds

    Senate Democrats unveiled a pared back elections bill Tuesday in hopes of kickstarting their stalled push to counteract new laws in Republican states that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot.

  • Factbox-What you need to know about California's recall election

    California voters will decide on Tuesday whether Governor Gavin Newsom should be removed from office before his first term ends. Newsom, a Democrat, is only the second California governor to face a recall election. Opponents of a sitting governor petitioning to hold a recall election need signatures from the equivalent of 12% of the votes cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

  • NFL teams with the most promise this season

    NFL teams hit the gridiron for the start of the 17-game regular season on Sunday. CBS Sports senior NFL writer and host of the "Pick Six" podcast Will Brinson joins CBSN to discuss the highlights.

  • San Joaquin County elections official encouraged by early turnout Tuesday

    San Joaquin County elections official encouraged by early turnout Tuesday

  • Senate Democrats unveil new voting rights bill compromise

    A working group of Senate Democrats has unveiled a new compromise version of a voting rights bill that includes provisions on voter access, election integrity and removing a ban on voting identification. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats to seek quick passage of revised election reform plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new version of an election reform bill that is a top priority of President Joe Biden, amid a wave of Republican state legislatures imposing restrictions on voting. Senator Amy Klobuchar and seven fellow Democrats, including moderates such as Joe Manchin, introduced the bill, which would set national standards for states to follow as they administer elections. The Democratic senators said their bill, dubbed the "Freedom to Vote Act," would ensure that all qualified voters can request mail-in ballots and have at least 15 days of early voting.

  • COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots

    The report argues there isn't strong enough data to warrant booster shots are needed for the general population already vaccinated, citing the vaccine's efficacy is still high enough to prevent severe disease and death.

  • Providers urge Supreme Court to reject 15-week abortion ban

    Abortion providers urged the Supreme Court Monday to reject Mississippi's 15-week prohibition on most abortions, saying a decision to uphold it would “invite states to ban abortion entirely.” The filing with the high court comes at a time of significant peril for abortion rights in the U.S., with a Supreme Court reshaped by three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump. Mississippi already has told the court it should overrule its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that established a nationwide right to abortion.

  • Early evidence suggests US employers could convince holdouts to get their vaccine

    ﻿The nudge to get tens of millions of people vaccinated with free food and cash incentives has not worked out. Nearly 80 million Americans have still not received the Covid-19 vaccine, so US president Joe Biden is turning up the pressure by issuing mandates through corporate employers. Last week, Biden announced an emergency rule requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week. The new Department of Labor mandate will impact at least 80 million US workers.

  • Ex-Federal Prosecutor Under Former President Trump Joins Pennsylvania GOP Governor Primary

    A former federal prosecutor under former President Donald Trump announced he's running for Pennsylvania governor.

  • FBI Releases Declassified Details About Investigation Into 9/11

    Brianna Keilar reports on release of newly declassified FBI report on possible Saudi involvement in 9/11 attacks (9-13-2021)

  • 16 winners and losers from the first Sunday of the NFL season

    Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.

  • Simone Biles to testify before Senate panel over FBI's missteps in Nassar probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Olympic champion Simone Biles will be one of several renowned gymnasts who will testify before a U.S. Senate panel this week, as it explores how the FBI botched its investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday. Along with Biles, other renowned gymnasts who will appear before the panel include McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman. All four of the women are among the hundreds of Nassar's victims who were sexually abused by him during what he claimed were routine medical exams.

  • Biles, other star gymnasts to testify on FBI failures in Larry Nassar investigation

    Elite gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols will testify on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.Why it matters: Nassar, the former Olympic Team USA gymnastics doctor, was sentenced to 40–175 years in prison in 2018 after over 160 women accused him of sexual abuse under the premise of medical treatment. The hearing follows a recent report documenting the FBI's failures to properly investigate allegat

  • FBI Helping With Investigation Into Dallas Data Loss

    Jack Fink reports.

  • Democrats want to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans

    Democrats are looking to offset the cost of their 10-year, $3.5 trillion spending plan.

  • Former Pres. Trump Already Calling Recall Election 'Rigged'

    Former President Trump is already claiming that the election is rigged. He said millions of mail-in ballots will make this a giant election scam. Candidate Larry Elder is asking supporters to use an online forum to report fraud. He also refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election.

  • Turnout expected to be high in the election to recall California governor Gavin Newsom

    Escondido teen, hit-and-run victim makes 'miracle' recovery from gruesome injury

  • Biden put rights at heart of U.S. foreign policy. Then he pulled punches

    Hours after the last U.S. troops and diplomats were out of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said in an address at the White House that Washington will continue to support the Afghans left behind and would defend their basic rights, especially those of women and girls. "I've been clear that human rights will be the center of our foreign policy," he said, repeating a campaign promise he has made often in speeches since taking office on Jan. 20. The comment fed growing skepticism among critics, who argued the United States had abandoned those very people to the Taliban – a brutal group with a record of crushing women's rights in the name of their radical interpretation of Islam.

  • Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and other gymnasts will testify before Congress about the Larry Nassar abuse scandal

    The Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday that it is holding a hearing on the FBI's "dereliction of duty" in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.