Senate Democrats vote to subpoena Harlan Crow, Leonard Leo in Supreme Court ethics probe

WASHINGTON − Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to issue subpoenas to a wealthy donor and a legal activist with ties to conservative Supreme Court justices, the latest development in a yearlong saga over ethics scandals at the high court.

Republicans, who slammed the move as political theater, walked out of the meeting before the vote and accused Democrats of violating the committee's rules.

Democrats leading the committee have requested details of gifts, transportation, lodging, travel and private club access provided to justices by billionaire GOP donor Harlan Crow that appear to have been tied in some cases to conservative legal activist Leonard Leo. The committee subpoenaed both men Thursday after they declined to voluntarily provide the information Democrats had sought.

The subpoena vote was first scheduled weeks ago, but was delayed after Republicans planned to force votes on subpoenas of their own. Since then, and after months of criticism, the Supreme Court court this month adopted a code of conduct for the first time in its history.

"The new code addresses the need for justices to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary by avoiding impropriety and the appearance of impropriety. But the court's new code of conduct falls far short of what we would expect from the highest court in the land," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the committee.

"Without an enforcement mechanism," he said, it "cannot restore the public's faith in the court."

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the top-ranking Republican on the committee, repeatedly criticized the effort.

"This is garbage," Graham said. "This is about an ongoing effort to destroy this court."

Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding Supreme Court ethics reform on May 2, 2023.

Crow was the focus of a series of investigative reports from ProPublica detailing the Texas real estate mogul's decades long relationship with Thomas marked by generous gifts and travel. Those included paying for Thomas relative's private school tuition, buying property from Thomas and his family, and funding multiple trips on yachts and private jets.

Leo is co-chairman of the conservative Federalist Society. He reportedly funneled tens of thousands of dollars to Thomas' wife Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, arranged gifts for the justices, and has had significant influence in shaping the Supreme Court's current 6-3 conservative majority.

Durbin earlier announced that Democrats would abandon plans to subpoena a third person − Robin Arkley, a California businessman who reportedly provided a luxury Alaskan fishing trip lodge for Alito in 2008.

By contrast, Leo has "refused to cooperate in any way," Durbin said earlier, and Crow has made "only a limited and insufficient offer" of information.

Lawyers for Leo and Crow have argued that the requests inappropriately seek too much private information, questioned Congress' authority to investigate the Supreme Court, and have said the inquiry is politically motivated. Senate Republicans have echoed those complaints.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, left and his wife Virginia Thomas, right, leave the the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington after attending funeral services of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, on Feb. 20, 2016.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., said recently that Democrats are trying to "delegitimize not just Clarence Thomas, but the court in general."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., argued Democrats ignore potential ethics violations by other justices, such as reports that aides to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a member of the liberal wing. pushed colleges and a library to order copies of her books. Blackburn has sought to subpoena Sotomayor's staff, she said.

"What you're doing is you're going after (conservative justices) because right now you don't agree with some of the decisions that are coming out of the court," Blackburn said.

The committee's Democrats say the information is needed to inform legislation to improve Supreme Court ethics rules. In July, the committee approved a bill along party lines that would require the court to adopt a code of ethics similar to those already in place for lower federal court judges and other government officials.

The Judiciary Committee's bill seems unlikely to become law given ardent GOP opposition. It has not yet come up for a vote in the Senate, but even if it passed, it would struggle to survive the Republican-controlled House.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court acted on its own this month by announcing it would honor a code of conduct for the first time in its 234-year history. The code, which the court said was agreed to by all nine justices, encourages justices to recuse from a pending case if they have "a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party."

But the code drew swift criticism from ethics watchdogs, in part because it includes no enforcement mechanism and relies on the justices to police themselves.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate Democrats subpoena Crow, Leo in Supreme Court ethics probe