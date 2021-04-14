Senate Democrats want to replace most of your lost paycheck with permanently boosted unemployment benefits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ron Wyden
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Senate Democrats have unveiled a plan to boost unemployment benefits permanently.

  • The plan aims to replace 75% of a worker's lost paycheck.

  • It also sets up a $250 weekly benefit for gig workers who don't qualify for regular unemployment.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A pair of Senate Democrats introduced a plan on Wednesday to permanently boost unemployment benefits, making state checks larger to cover most of a worker's lost wages.

The plan from Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Michael Bennet of Colorado would mandate states to replace up to 75% of a person's income at their last job. It also sets up a $250 "jobseeker allowance" for gig workers and contractors - essentially a weekly benefit that replaces Pandemic Unemployment Assistance so those types of workers are no longer barred from receiving state unemployment.

Gig workers have secured access to unemployment benefits in 2020 and 2021, but only on an emergency basis via the pandemic-related stimulus programs. Currently, laid-off workers are eligible under PUA for a $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit - on top of state payouts - which is slated to end on Labor Day.

"Unemployment programs are critical to helping workers stay afloat during difficult times - but too many workers still struggle to access their benefits in our patchwork of outdated state systems," Wyden said in a statement.

"This proposal will protect workers by strengthening and expanding benefits, modernize UI infrastructure with needed technology investments, and prepare us for the future by tying benefits to economic conditions" Bennet said.

The plan also requires states to provide a minimum 26 weeks of unemployment benefits, which varies greatly from one state to another. An additional 13 weeks are triggered if the unemployment rate climbs above 6.5% at the national or state level, tying the flow of aid to economic conditions. More weeks would become available if the jobless rate surges.

Under the proposal, states face some tax penalties if they break from these standards. It's unclear whether the unemployment reforms will eventually form part of Biden's infrastructure package.

Last year, state unemployment offices were overwhelmed with a surge of claims that strained their antiquated systems to the brink. They struggled to implement a $600 benefit, keeping people from accessing critical aid as the economy tanked due to the pandemic. Democrats and labor advocates are seeking to modernize them to prevent similar chaos.

Most Republicans opposed the renewal of boosted federal unemployment benefits as the economy showed signs of recovering. They argued the federal assistance discouraged people from returning to work.

Republican lawmakers in three states are advancing plans to cut the number of weeks unemployed people can get benefits, HuffPost reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Democrats unveil plan to overhaul unemployment insurance system

    Senate Democrats unveiled a plan on Wednesday to overhaul the way the nation's unemployment insurance system.

  • These States Are Making It Harder to Stay on Unemployment

    Things got so bad that the jobless rate in April of 2020 soared to 14.7% -- a record high. Since then, the unemployment rate has been steadily improving, but a lot of people are still out of work. The good news is that the recently-signed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes a $300 weekly boost to unemployment benefits.

  • Senate Bill Seeks to Expand Jobless Benefits for Gig Workers

    Some lawmakers are fighting to give gig workers extra protection.

  • Biden can deliver historic economic progress if he stands firm on raising corporate taxes

    Biden's plan would rein in corporate power and profit and launch a new era in which the wealthy finance large-scale investment for the public good.

  • Millions might get a refund with the $10,200 unemployment tax break — but filing an amended return could unlock even more money

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema partner on a bipartisan proposal to hike the minimum wage

    Sinema, a Democrat, voted against including a $15 minimum wage increase in the $1.9 trillion stimulus. Romney is one of the few moderate Republicans.

  • Michigan man sues after facial recognition software leads to imprisonment

    Facial recognition systems misidentify Asian and Black people up to 100 times more than white men. A man has sued Detroit police after a false facial recognition match led to him being wrongfully identified and subsequently arrested as a shoplifting suspect. Robert Williams, a 43-year-old father who resides in the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills, was arrested in early January on charges that he stole watches from Shinola, a trendy accessories store in the city.

  • President Joe Biden's History of Loss May Mean He Takes Jill Biden to Every Medical Procedure

    President Joe Biden has suffered a tremendous amount of loss in his life. In December of 1972, he lost his first wife Neilia Biden and their 1-year-old daughter Naomi in a car crash that badly injured toddler sons Beau and Hunter Biden; in 2015, he lost a second child, Beau, to brain cancer at age […]

  • While thousands waited for help, state workers gamed the system to collect jobless benefits

    Report: Employees at the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance improperly took state and federal aid.

  • Adults vaccinated for COVID can gather safely, but can kids join in? What experts say

    It will likely be several months before kids under 16 will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Jake Paul Denies Sexual Assault Accusations: ‘I Most Certainly Have Never Laid a Finger on a Girl Without Their Consent”

    Jake Paul is denying sexual assault allegations leveled against him by TikTok star Justine Paradise, and says he will be pursuing a defamation suit in response. On Friday, Paradise posted a video to her YouTube channel, spanning nearly 21 minutes, detailing an encounter she had with the YouTuber-turned-fighter more than a year ago. Paradise clarifies in her video that the experience happened “technically the Summer before COVID.” “I feel guilty, even though I was the one assaulted,” Paradise says in the beginning of the video, as to why she didn’t speak out right away. “I was too embarrassed, I was too feeling guilty, even though it’s not my fault.” Also Read: Jake Paul Denies Calling COVID 'a Hoax' -- So Reporter Produces the Receipts Paradise goes on to recount an incident that she claims happened in the bedroom of Paul’s home. According to Paradise, the two were ballroom dancing, and Paul eventually moved things to his bed. Paradise said when Paul put his hands in places on her she did not want, she moved them away, at which point she says Paul asked, “If nothing is going to happen, what’s the point?” She claimed that things escalated despite her telling Paul “no” and the YouTube star allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. “He didn’t ask for consent or anything,” Paradise alleged. “That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.” On Wednesday, Paul responded, vehemently denying Paradise’s claims. “Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false,” Paul posted in a statement on Twitter. Also Read: FBI Raid YouTube Star Jake Paul's California Mansion “Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week. Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations, and more importantly, false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct.” Paul goes on to accuse Paradise of making the video to “promote her adult content website and Amazon shopping list — designed for people to buy her gifts” and claims she is speaking out now because Paul has a fight this week. “At the time of her story I was in a relationship, and as someone who was a momma’s boy growing up, I respect women and mothers more than anything,” Paul continued. “I most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent.” Read original story Jake Paul Denies Sexual Assault Accusations: ‘I Most Certainly Have Never Laid a Finger on a Girl Without Their Consent” At TheWrap

  • An asteroid just came 'exceptionally close' to hitting Earth

    No need for Bruce Willis on this asteroid. 2021 GW4 passed by Earth on Monday, 12,000 miles away from the planet's surface.

  • Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Provides Over 90% Effectiveness Six Months After Second Dose, Boosters Can Potentially Fight Against Variants

    Just a day before Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) second annual Vaccines Day, the company has posted an update on its COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including a 6-month look at the COVID-19 shot and new preclinical data that suggest its booster candidates stand a chance against new variants. COVID-19 Vaccine Additional Data: An updated review of 900-plus COVID-19 cases from the Phase 3 COVE study confirms the jab is more than 90% effective against all cases and over 95% effective against severe cases. According to results published in the New England Journal of Medicine, an NIH-led Phase 1 study in 33 participants showed that antibodies persisted six months after the second dose. Moderna believes efficacy starts in two weeks after the second dose. Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) partnered jab demonstrated six months after the second dose an overall efficacy rate of 91.3%. Variant-Specific Booster Candidates: Moderna’s variant-specific booster dubbed mRNA-1273.351, designed to target the B.1.351 mutation first identified in South Africa, elicited neutralizing titers against the variant that were comparable to those produced against the original virus. mRNA-1273.211, a combination of mRNA-1273.351 and Moderna’s already authorized vaccine, also increased neutralizing titers against variants. The company said its results are preliminary. Moderna noted it would share updated data on efficacy against asymptomatic infection and the persistence of antibodies throughout the year. Additional Studies Update: Phase 2/3 TeenCOVE study is fully enrolled with about 3,000 participants between the ages of 12 and 17 in the U.S. That trial will assess a 100 µg dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study is still recruiting children between 6 months and 11 years old. The company hopes to enroll 6,750 healthy participants in the two-part dose-escalation study. Supply Update: As of April 12, Moderna had shipped out 132 million doses globally, including about 117 million to the U.S. Roughly 88 million doses were delivered to the U.S. in Q1, in addition to about 14 million elsewhere. Plans are in place to ramp up the company’s ex-US supply chain. Moderna says it’s on track to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. by the end of May and another 100 million by the end of July. Price Action: MRNA shares are up 2.6% at $153.6 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSouth African Variant Able To Elude Pfizer/BioNTech' Vaccine Protection, Israeli Study Shows: ReportEuropean Union Looks To Buy 1.8B Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From 2022: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elizabeth Warren says the government should fire student loan servicer Navient, which should fire its CEO

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a hearing Wednesday on student debt relief, and she lit into Navient's CEO on investigations of misleading its borrowers.

  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Criminal Minds’ Lead Library Revival Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart; ‘Yes Day’ Stays Upbeat

    The top two entries on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart are two broadcast TV shows that premiered when Netflix was still just mailing DVDs in envelopes. Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds, which originally premiered in 2005 on ABC and CBS before moving to streaming years later, led the field for the week of March 15 […]

  • The Secret Project Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Almost Added to Their ‘Rock the Block’ House

    The good guys always win in the end, and Monday’s Season 2 finale of HGTV competition “Rock the Block” was no exception. While Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt were still letting the big win wash over them, we grabbed the “100 Day Dream Home” stars for a review of their journey from underdogs to champions. “We had a game plan from the beginning. We stuck to the game plan,” builder Brian Kleinschmidt told TheWrap. “I think our best move was spreading our budget out throughout the house evenly rather than blow it in one space.” “From the beginning, Brian and I said we’re not going to out-design our competitors,” designer and real estate agent Mika Kleinschmidt added. “I think we actually figured out our design style while we were doing the show.” Also Read: HGTV's 'Rock the Block' Season 2: And the Winners Are... Along the way, they created a beautiful and functional home, one that did not win a single individual competition but certainly won over the appraisers. Brian and Mika’s craftsman farmhouse was appraised at $625,000. While the Kleinschmidts’ “Rock the Block” build was family-friendly from a practical standpoint, it also had the fun factor that moms and dads are looking for — especially these days. The obvious wow factor for families was the bowling alley they squeezed into the basement. Judges agreed it was a cool touch, but worried they would not get an adequate return on the large chunk of their HGTV-provided $225,000 renovation budget. We asked the husband-and-wife team, who are parents, if they would do the bowling alley again. Also Read: 'Love It or List It' Star Hilary Farr Is Getting Her Own HGTV Series “Yeah,” Mika said. “Listen, that was a real quick answer because I feel like there is nothing we would not do again in the house, number one, if it had worked, right? Because we won. But I think, we can’t talk about this on air, but to know that we were filming the show during COVID, where people were stuck at home and where you had to make your home function for more than just living your day to day, we tried to figure something out that would bring families together that would appeal to all ages.” “So yeah, I think everybody agreed our house was the most fun. And that was important,” she continued. “The home gym was also a big factor of that, right? Like, if you’re not leaving to go work out in a fitness center, how are you going to stay healthy? Mental health, you know. All of that, and what we were going through in our personal lives, really did affect the decisions we made on the house.” Just like on TV, Brian backed Mika up. Also Read: Zooey Deschanel Is Finally Doing an HGTV Show With Boyfriend Jonathan Scott “The bowling alley, it brought a smile to everyone’s face who saw it,” he chimed in. “And that was also a win. To see all the other teams, to see the construction crew, to see the production crew, all having fun in that bowling alley after really a tough, six grueling weeks, was really cool. That our house was kind of the hangout spot.” That wasn’t the only wild idea Brian and Mika had to “put the ‘fun’ in ‘functional.” (OK, so this next secret project, which almost happened, is totally nonfunctional. But still.) “We were going to put a zip-lining course in the back. A ropes course,” Mika told us. “The producers are looking at us like, ‘You guys, you can’t jam anything else into this. There’s no time, there’s no money. You’re done.'” “Let me just say this, if we had another two days and another about two grand, we were totally going to do it. And we had it all planned out,” Brian added. “It was going to come off that upper deck and it was going to be a zip-line course going from tree to tree. How cool would that have been?” The answer: pretty darn cool. “Hey, you know what, it’s probably better we didn’t because I could see that being like a trampoline in your backyard where they go, ‘Oh, now we can’t give you homeowner’s insurance,'” Mika said. If you needed more evidence that Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt created the most sellable house of the four, the couple told us that their house sold first and is “closing soon.” So yes, they won “Rock the Block” Season 2 in a few ways — including by just being invited to the party. “First of all, ‘Rock the Block’ was just a huge honor to be part of. I mean, honestly… when [Mika] and I got to set the very first day, we were kind of looking around and we were like, ‘Oh my God. These are HGTV stars and designers that we’ve looked up to for so many years,'” Brian said. “To win the whole thing was just a dream come true. Because now it means that we’re in the same conversation as these people that we’ve looked up to for all these years, which is just incredible. Even though we knew we won, reliving it last night — we’re still pinching ourselves that we actually won this thing.” Read original story The Secret Project Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Almost Added to Their ‘Rock the Block’ House At TheWrap

  • Biden to cancel Trump's pandemic food aid after high costs, delivery problems

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Yogurt was everywhere as volunteers opened boxes of fruit, frozen meat and dairy products that had shifted and spilled in transit to a food bank in Walworth County, Wisconsin. The food came from The Farmers to Families Food Box program that the Trump administration launched to feed out-of-work Americans with food rescued from farmers who would otherwise throw it away as the coronavirus pandemic upended food supply chains. The government hired hundreds of private companies last spring to buy food no longer needed by restaurants, schools and cruise ships and haul it to overwhelmed food banks.

  • IRS chief expects new child payments to start this summer

    It's a strain, but the head of the IRS said Tuesday he expects to meet the July 1 deadline in the new pandemic relief law for starting a groundbreaking tax program aimed at reducing child poverty. In testimony at a Senate hearing, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said it will cost nearly $400 million and require the hiring of 300 to 500 people to get the new monthly payment system and electronic portal in place for the child tax credit. “We have to create a new structure,” Rettig said, adding that the tax-collecting IRS is “not historically” a benefits agency.

  • Moderna says vaccines are over 90% effective 6 months after second shot

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective against the coronavirus approximately six months after the second dose is administered, according to preliminary data published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Why it matters: Details about the Moderna vaccine's long-term effectiveness come after the FDA recommended earlier Tuesday that the U.S. pause its use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, citing six cases of a rare blood clot disorder.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The White House quickly put out a statement saying the Biden administration has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans after the FDA's recommendation.What they found: Antibody activity lasted six months after the second Moderna dose, per the company's ongoing study. Moderna is also studying immune responses beyond the six-month mark as well as whether booster shots are effective against variants.What they're saying: “We are looking forward to having the clinical data from our variant-specific booster candidates, as well as clinical data from the Phase 2/3 study of our COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a press release. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire. The Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee responded with a statement saying all those involved in preparing for the Games remained fully focused on hosting them in the summer. "If it seems impossible (to host the Olympics) any more, then we have to stop it, decisively," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in comments to broadcaster TBS.