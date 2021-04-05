Senate Dems Can Bypass GOP Filibuster on Two More Bills, Parliamentarian Rules

Zachary Evans
·2 min read

The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that Democrats can pass two more pieces of legislation via budget reconciliation procedures, bypassing a potential filibuster by Republicans.

The ruling allows Democrats to pass two bills with a simple majority instead of the usual 60-vote threshold required in the Senate. Democrats plan to use the budget reconciliation process to approve the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan, which is split into two bills. The process was previously used to pass Democrats’ coronavirus relief bill.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) announced the parliamentarian’s decision on Monday evening.

“The Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions,” the spokesman said in a statement. “This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues.”

The Senate is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats a slim majority in the chamber. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) told reporters on Thursday that Republicans will not support the infrastructure plan, which is projected to cost over $2 trillion and seeks to raise taxes.

“My view of infrastructure is that we ought to build that which we can afford and not either whack the economy with major tax increases or run up the national debt even more,” McConnell told reporters.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate Democrat, said on Monday that he would not support the plan as written.

“As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told West Virginia’s Metro News. While the current bill envisions raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, Manchin said he would not support a tax rate above 25 percent.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Why the Democrats' Infrastructure Bill Hinges on One Ruling

    Why the fate of the $2 trillion plan will most likely come down to the ruling of Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough.

  • Senate parliamentarian says Democrats could use budget reconciliation again this year

    Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued an opinion Monday that could allow Democrats to use the budget reconciliation process again in fiscal year 2021, a spokesman for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) saidWhy it matters: The opinion increases the number of pathways for advancing President Biden’s agenda without having to end the filibuster.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Schumer's top policy aides argued that revising this year's budget could "trigger an additional set of reconciliation instructions," which would allow for further 50-50 votes that are decided by Vice President Harris.The "conventional wisdom is that Democrats have just one more shot at reconciliation this year, and this route would give them at least one more," Axios' Mike Allen writes. The big picture: The parliamentarian's decision means Senate Democrats could potentially pass legislation like the American Jobs Plan with a simple majority rather than 60 votes, which would require 10 Republican votes. What they're saying: "The Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions. This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues," a spokesperson for Sen. Schumer said. "While no decisions have been made on a legislative path forward using Section 304 and some parameters still need to be worked out, the Parliamentarian’s opinion is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden willing to push through infrastructure without GOP

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday U.S. President Joe Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Granholm said that while Biden would prefer Republican backing, if that doesn’t work out, he would support using reconciliation - a procedural strategy that would allow Democrats, who own a slim majority in the Senate - to pass the bill without Republican help.Biden’s infrastructure plan - his second major legislative initiative - so far looks unlikely to draw more bipartisan support than his first, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that passed with only Democratic support last month.Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse said on CBS's Face the Nation that the infrastructure plan will also include building more child care centers for parents to drop off their children:“What the jobs plan recognizes is that care is an important part of our infrastructure if workers are going to be able to go back to work. So the idea is to provide incentives for people- for child care centers to be built where there are none…”Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said last week that Biden's infrastructure plan was "bold and audacious" but would raise taxes and increase debt. He vowed to fight it "every step of the way."Former President Donald Trump repeatedly promised to tackle the nation's crumbling infrastructure during his presidency but never delivered.

  • 2 Dem senators balk at Biden's new spending plan

    West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has become Democrats’ squeakiest wheel in the early days of Biden’s presidency.

  • 2 Democratic Senators are already saying Biden's infrastructure plan probably needs to change

    Sen. Joe Manchin, who's emerged as a key vote in the Democrats' 50-seat majority, said: "If I don't vote to get on it, it's not going anywhere."

  • Miller: If cartels had a vote, they would back Biden border policies

    Former Trump senior adviser weighs in on Biden's handling of the border crisis and infrastructure on 'Special Report'

  • Former Gaetz aide says FBI contacted him for sex-trafficking probe

    A former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Monday that two FBI agents questioned him after people in the media told the FBI that he knew of Gaetz's alleged involvement in illegal sex-trafficking activities.Driving the news: Nathan Nelson, Gaetz's former director of military affairs, denied at a press conference Monday that he had any knowledge of the matter, and he said that his resignation last fall was not related to the Department of Justice probe into the Florida congressman.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "Neither I nor any other member of Congressman Gaetz’s staff had any knowledge of illegal activities," Nelson said.Nelson said federal agents approached him the day after the New York Times first reported the sex-trafficking investigation. The "baseless claim" that led to his questioning left him "further convinced" that the allegations against Gaetz were fabricated to "discredit a vocal conservative," Nelson said.Nelson worked for Gaetz for over four years before leaving last October, which he said was planned. He added he is still "loosely affiliated" with Gaetz's office as a military adviser but hasn't spoken to Gaetz in several months.The big picture: Gaetz has denied the allegations and told Axios last week he believes the DOJ is "trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."But the scandal has since blown up, with a GOP lawmaker donating Gaetz's campaign contributions to victims of abuse, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) calling the allegations "serious."Gaetz's communications director resigned last week amid the controversy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Japan fears COVID-19 variants are behind possible fourth wave

    Japanese health authorities are concerned that variants of the coronavirus are driving a nascent fourth wave in the pandemic with just 109 days remaining until the Tokyo Olympics. The variants appear to be more infectious and may be resistant to vaccines, which are still not widely available in Japan. The situation is worst in Osaka, where infections hit fresh records last week, prompting the regional government to start targeted lockdown measures for one month from Monday.

  • Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers

    When executives from Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines spoke out against Georgia's new voting law as unduly restrictive last week, it seemed to signal a new activism springing from corporate America. State legislators across the country who have pushed for new voting restrictions, and also seized on former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, have reaped more than $50 million in corporate donations in recent years, according to a new report by Public Citizen, a Washington-based government watchdog group. Telecom giant AT&T was the most prolific, donating over $800,000 since 2015 to authors of proposed restrictions, cosponsors of such measures, or those who voted in favor of the bills, the report found.

  • Around major time, players are extra cautious when it comes to COVID-19

    Players take precautions when it comes to the coronavirus, but some take extra measures around major time.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz struck out nine in his Toronto debut, Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers and the Blue Jays won 6-2 in the home opener for the Texas Rangers on Monday before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Toronto, 3-1 for the first time since 2015, went ahead 4-0 in the second after Biggio's solo homer followed a two-out, two-run shot by Semien off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz (0-1).

  • Matt Gaetz suggests people are out to get him because he's happily engaged

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) apparently thinks his political enemies want to throw a wrench into his wedding plans. The congressman penned an op-ed, published Monday by The Washington Examiner, in which he defends himself amid a Justice Department investigation into payments he and an indicted Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. "First, I have never, ever paid for sex," Gaetz wrote, while also dismissing reports that he recently had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. "And second, I, as an adult man," he clarified, "have not slept with a 17-year-old." Gaetz believes he's being targeted by "partisan crooks" in the Justice Department because he "loathes the swamp" — a reference to the Washington, D.C., political establishment — and "fights both sides of it on a daily basis." Painting the investigation as a political smear campaign isn't particularly surprising or uncommon for a congressman in Gaetz's situation, but he took things a step further and suggested his opponents are also out to get him because he's happily engaged. "It comes as no surprise that my political opponents want to sensationalize and criminalize my prior sex life just as I am getting engaged to the best person I've ever known," he wrote. "It is regrettable that the battle of ideas should thus become so personal. But then again, when your ideas suck, you need to stoop this low." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Examiner. More stories from theweek.comThe GOP's cultural impotenceThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemGonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005

  • Elon Musk Says 1950s-Style Tesla Supercharger Station Is Coming To Santa Monica, California

    Elon Musk has revived the idea of building a 1950s-style diner at a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Supercharger station in Santa Monica, California. What Happened: The Tesla CEO said Santa Monica will soon have a "major new Supercharger station" with a retro diner and movies. Musk was responding to a tweet of a photo showing a long line at a Supercharger in the city. Musk also thanked the city of Santa Monica, possibly hinting that local officials are moving toward approving the plan. Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50's diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021 Musk mentioned the idea in 2018, Elektrek reported, quoting Musk as then saying he planned to open an “old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.” Though it wasn't clear how serious the plan was, the company did apply for building permits in Santa Monica, Elektrek said, adding the project has run into approval problems with the local government. Why It Matters: One of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages is its Supercharger network, which allows for easy, long distance travel for customers in many parts of the world. While it is unfortunate that customers need to wait for a charge, it also shows how succesful Tesla has become. As Tesla's deliveries increase, the need for Superchargers increases. And as the need grows, so do the lines. Tesla has also considered adding features such as lounges and coffee shops to its Supercharger stations, according to Elektrek. Luckily, most Tesla's vehicles can charge from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes. And with a 50% charge giving even the lowest-range Teslas well over 100 miles of range, a quick charge will let most people get on their way. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. Gary Anglebrandt contributed to this report. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Selling EV Credits To Volkswagen In China: ReportVideo: Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Installing 2 Gigapress As It Prepares For Model Y Production© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Breaks the Late-Night Mold: Conservatives Won’t Be ‘Targets of Ridicule’

    Greg Gutfeld, a longtime fixture on Fox News, is the latest entrant to the late-night comedy talk show race. And it should come as no surprise that when “Gutfeld!” premieres Monday at 11 p.m. ET, he’ll be seeking to appeal to an audience of conservatives who feel like “targets of ridicule” watching rivals like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. “The other shows all do the same thing. You can pretty much can get what their point of view is on everything,” said Gutfeld, whose self-titled show debuts Monday at 11 p.m. ET. “I always get the feeling that their targets of ridicule are groups of people that kind of represent most of America. So it’s kinda like instead of Trump, it’s making fun of Trump voters, etc.” In its premiere week, “Gutfeld!” will have guests like SiriusXM radio host Sonnie Johnson and author Walter Kirn, TheWrap has learned. Gutfeld, who will continue to serve as a panelist of Fox News’ afternoon show “The Five,” thinks alienated viewers will find “relief” in the show, which will mirror his previous weekly “Greg Gutfeld Show” with skits, funny segments and comedy. (It’s an approach he first developed on his first Fox News show, “Red Eye,” which aired at 3 a.m. ET for eight years before ending in 2015.) Also Read: Fox News Targets Late-Night Shows With 'Gutfeld' Hollywood Billboard, New Ad Campaign “The other shows” weren’t just a common theme in Gutfeld’s chat with TheWrap, but have been a frequent reference point in the ad campaign ahead of Monday’s premiere. When the show’s name and premiere date were announced last month, Gutfeld released a statement saying, “If you cannot tell the other late night shows apart, join the club. They’re as bland as string cheese and not nearly as appetizing. It’s the same jokes, the same assumptions, probably the same writers, all reading the same columns from the same hacks in the ‘New York Times.’ So we aren’t going to be like them.” He and his team expanded on that idea last week when they placed a “Gutfeld!” billboard in the heart of Hollywood, right near L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre, where Kimmel shoots his late-night ABC program. Also Read: Fox News Shifts 'Greg Gutfeld Show' to Weeknights Still, Gutfeld insisted he’s not competing with the likes of Kimmel, Fallon and Colbert as much as he is with himself: “I’m competing against my past, like, I want to make it a better show and I want it to be — I want people to say that it’s really, really good. I want people to say that who you probably might not have thought they would say that.” While Gutfeld has used his criticisms of other late-night shows and the media at large to shape and promote his show, don’t expect him to notice just yet whether you think the new program is “really, really good” or not: He told TheWrap he and his team won’t read anything written about “Gutfeld!” for the first three months while they settle into their new groove. Still, he finds himself drawn to criticism of other media outlets. “I like to focus more on the way narratives are shaped,” he said. “I’m always curious how the media takes the story and creates it, as opposed to the political elements of it. Like, I’m not that much interested in the left versus right, but more like how a story is made. Is it true or is it not true?” Read original story How Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Breaks the Late-Night Mold: Conservatives Won’t Be ‘Targets of Ridicule’ At TheWrap

  • NFL draft history: Every quarterback ever drafted No. 2 overall

    With the Jets expected to join the list, here's every quarterback ever selected No. 2 overall.

  • Watch How 60 Minutes Deceptively Edited Ron DeSantis’s Full Answer on Publix Vaccinations

    CBS’s 60 Minutes alleged that Florida governor Ron DeSantis enlisted grocery chain Publix to help with coronavirus vaccine distribution because of a campaign contribution, but edited DeSantis’s full response to the allegation. “Publix, as you know, donated $100,000 to your campaign, and then you rewarded them with exclusive rights to vaccination in Palm Beach,” a CBS reporter said at a press conference for the governor in Orlando. DeSantis said the reporter peddled a “fake narrative” when she alleged he engaged in a “pay-for-play” scheme. This is wild. Watch Ron DeSantis’s full answer on Publix, Walgreen’s and CVS vaccine distribution and look at the edited cut 60 Minutes used: pic.twitter.com/FqTRgOZS9Z — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 5, 2021 However, 60 Minutes omitted a key section of DeSantis’s response, in which he states that the first pharmacies to take charge of vaccine distribution were CVS and Walgreens, and were initially tasked with vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities. DeSantis said that in January the state wanted to expand distribution sites and contacted other large chains with pharmacies. “You had the counties, you had some drive-thru sites, you had hospitals that were doing a lot, but we wanted to get it into communities more,” DeSantis said. “So we reached out to other retail pharmacies: Publix, Walmart, obviously CVS and Walgreens had to finish that mission and we said we’re going to use you as soon as you’re done with that.” DeSantis has grown in popularity among GOP voters, who view the governor as a potential presidential candidate in 2024 if President Trump decides not to run again. In particular, the governor has touted his state’s refusal to close schools and businesses in Fall 2020 as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, decisions that were popular among Republicans. Florida’s death rate and new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 people have been roughly average among U.S. states throughout the pandemic.

  • Half of Republicans believe false accounts of deadly U.S. Capitol riot-Reuters/Ipsos poll

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Since the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have pushed false and misleading accounts to downplay the event that left five dead and scores of others wounded. Three months after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to overturn his November election loss, about half of Republicans believe the siege was largely a non-violent protest or was the handiwork of left-wing activists "trying to make Trump look bad," a new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found. Six in 10 Republicans also believe the false claim put out by Trump that November's presidential election "was stolen" from him due to widespread voter fraud, and the same proportion of Republicans think he should run again in 2024, the March 30-31 poll showed.

  • Biden’s New Infrastructure Plan Poses Risk to Auto Jobs

    The $2 trillion American Jobs Plan unveiled by President Joe Biden last week includes plenty of perks for the auto industry, including $174 billion to boost the market for electric vehicles. Even so,...

  • Democrats Running Out Of Time To Undo Trump Regulations

    Democrats still haven't used the Congressional Review Act to undo Trump regulations.

  • US sees opportunity to share more vaccine overseas

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration is "exploring options" to share more coronavirus vaccine with other countries in the months ahead. (April 5)