If the Senate doesn't bail out the childcare industry, economists see women leaving the workforce en masse

Affordable and accessible childcare — the underpinning of a functioning US economy that allows parents to work — is hanging by a thread.

On Wednesday, The House passed two bills, the Child Care is Essential Act and the Child Care for Economic Recovery Act. They would provide a combined $100 billion in direct child care funding over the next five years, including $50 billion in immediate pandemic relief.

But it remains to be seen if the Republican-led Senate will pass the legislation. Except for the $2 trillion stimulus package passed in March, the Senate and House have not agreed on spending priorities during the pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, a whopping 40% of childcare providers expect to close permanently unless they get additional public assistance soon, according to a recent survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children of more than 5,000 childcare providers. Without a bailout, the industry won't recover, multiple providers and industry experts told Business Insider.

This comes as schools, the other main source of childcare, struggle with reopening plans. Some schools are proposing a hybrid in-person and virtual approach, leaving parents with many questions. How to balance childcare and work? What to do if offices reopen?

Only 17% of parents feel prepared for virtual learning or homeschooling, a new Care.com survey of 2,000 parents shows. And 65% of parents anticipate needing more childcare than they currently have this fall.

"Failure to bail out the child care industry will be a step back to the progress that has been reached by women in the US in terms of the participation in the labor market," Maria Floro, an economics professor at American University, told Business Insider.

Without a bailout, the childcare crisis will fall on the backs of women and their careers

A very real potential outcome of this crisis, should government aid not pass the Senate, is an exodus of women from the workforce, Matthias Doepke, a highly cited Northwestern economist who recently published an analysis of the gendered effects of the coronavirus pandemic, told Business Insider.

Recent economic research from the University of Chicago reveals that about 17% of all US workers have a child under the age of 6 at home, and most of these workers do not have an alternative caregiver in the household (such as a stay-at-home spouse).

"Without access to childcare, many of these workers will be unable to go back to work. Women would make up the majority of the affected parents, in part because there are many more single moms than single dads, but even within couples the women often carry the majority of childcare obligations," Doepke said.