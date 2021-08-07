Senate edges toward infrastructure bill vote

Senators convened Saturday for a second consecutive weekend session on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and passage of the $1 trillion package could wrap up quickly or drag on for days if opponents try to slow President Joe Biden's big priority. (Aug. 7)

    The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle, but the action soon stalled out as opponents tried to slow the rush to approve one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide a massive injection of federal money for a range of public works programs, from roads and bridges to broadband internet access, drinking water and more. In a rare stroke of bipartisanship, Republicans joined the Democrats to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the measure toward final votes.

    President Biden on Saturday gave a final push for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as the Senate reconvened to advance the measure.Driving the news: The Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage, after which it will head to the House. It is not clear when the final Senate vote will take place.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "The Bipartisan Infrastruc

    The U.S. Senate will meet for the second weekend in a row on Saturday in hopes of passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has struggled to overcome a series of last-minute delays and objections, despite strong bipartisan support. The package https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03, which represents the biggest investment in decades in America's physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports and waterways, will face a key test at noon EDT (1600 GMT), when lawmakers are due to vote on whether to limit debate on the legislation. If the vote succeeds, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will try to move quickly to pass the bill, in what would be a major victory for President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators who spent months crafting the package.

    Trump accused Senate Republicans of bowing to Democrats and warned them to "think twice before you approve this terrible deal."

    The Senate voted to advance a $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure, setting up final passage as soon as this weekend.

    Halle Berry shared a throwback pic of one of her most iconic red carpet looks on social media, which featured her in a yellow bikini and sunglasses.

    A top House Republican doubts the Justice Department will allow the release of any report from special counsel John Durham.

    CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work without being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

    A sole Republican senator blocked efforts to speed up the package of Biden's landmark infrastructure bill.

    Congress is expected to hold another rare Saturday session on the infrastructure bill as states are already eyeing the much-needed repair funds they could get if the bill passes. Christina Ruffini reports from the White House with the latest on the talks.

    Screenshot/YouTube/NewsmaxA anti-vaccine right-wing radio host in West Palm Beach, Florida died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.Dick Farrel, 65, used his local talk show and social media to rail against Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he called a “power tripping lying freak,” and say that no one should get the coronavirus vaccine. When COVID-19 sent him to the hospital for three weeks, though, he changed his tune, urging friends to get vaccinated, friends told local station WPTV.Farrel wrote in ear

    From Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders on the left to moderate Joe Manchin on the right, numerous Democratic senators have said they'll support a budget resolution outlining the ambitious domestic goals they share with President Joe Biden. None have said they'll oppose the budget measure, which the Senate seems likely to approve after its expected passage of a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure package as soon as Saturday. The backing of every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be needed to approve the budget over likely solid Republican opposition.

    During a press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “remains committed” to the pledge made to families of 9/11 victims to approve the release of documents detailing Saudi Arabia’s role in the attack. The comment came in response to members of the 9/11 community calling on the president not to attend memorial events unless the promise is fulfilled. Psaki did not say if the administration will release the documents.

    MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis snapped this week at a reporter who asked if masks might help keep children safe in a state that now has more COVID-19 hospitalizations, including for pediatric patients, than anywhere else in the nation. He blamed President Joe Biden’s purported failure to control the spread of the virus across the border after the president suggested that governors such as DeSantis should either “help” fight the coronavirus or “get out of the way.” And he touted a new state ru

    When police officers, with guns drawn, surrounded the home Eric Brown was showing to his friend, he thought there was a fugitive outside. But "they were here for us," he said he came to realize.

    Save big on some great stuff, including a mammoth Bluetooth speaker, a mesh network kit, a Pickleball set and more.

    After eight months of mounting frustration over still-undelivered doses along with worries over rare associated blood clots that threw European vaccine programs into disarray, the European Union is all but ditching the AstraZeneca vaccine.

    BUDAPEST — It’s been a meeting of conservative fellow travelers: a jovial host — who heads an authoritarian government bent on targeting liberal institutions, including universities, the judiciary and the media — and his American guest exchanging grins. In a week in which he broadcast nightly from Budapest, the American talk show host Tucker Carlson posed for pictures with and interviewed Hungary’s authoritarian leader, Viktor Orban, and took a helicopter to inspect a Hungarian border fence desi

    Even before the looming crisis caused by the pandemic, millions of Americans were evicted from their homes each year.

    U.S employers added 943,000 jobs in July and drove the unemployment rate down to 5.4% in another sign the economy is bouncing back with surprising vigor from COVID-19. The unexpectedly strong numbers come at a critical moment for President Joe Biden’s agenda, with the Senate set to take up a $1 trillion infrastructure bill this weekend before moving on to a more than $3 trillion expansion of the social safety net pushed by the Democrats.