Senate edges toward vote on Biden's $1T infrastructure bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Edging toward a vote, senators are convening for a rare weekend session on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which could wrap up swiftly with passage of the $1 trillion package or drag out for days by opponents trying to slow President Joe Biden's big priority.

The president nudged senators along from the White House, praising their work so far as a potentially “historic investment” — on par with the building of the transcontinental railroad or interstate highway system — that will bring jobs and modernization to millions of Americans.

Senators appear on track to approve the bill, despite days of fits and starts.

“It’s a bill that would end years of gridlock in Washington and create millions of good-paying jobs, put America on a new path to win the race for the economy in the 21st century,” Biden said Friday.

Saturday’s session will launch with a crucial 60-vote hurdle at midday that will determine if the bipartisan alliance between Republicans and Democrats holds on the public works package. Ten Republicans would be needed to join all Democrats to advance it past a filibuster; more votes would follow.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has so far allowed the bill to progress, and his vote will be one to watch. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has vowed to keep senators in session until they finish.

Called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the thick bill is a first part of Biden’s infrastructure agenda. It would inject $550 billion of new spending over the next five years on roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and other projects to virtually every corner of the nation. If approved by the Senate, it would next go to the House.

For senators who have been slogging through debate — and months of give-and-take negotiations — it's a chance not only to send federal funds to their states, but also to show the country that Congress can work together in a bipartisan way to solve problems.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the needs back home in Alaska are obvious — including money for water systems in remote villages without running taps for handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as one of the negotiators, she also wants to demonstrate that lawmakers can reach across the aisle to govern.

“I'm really worried that everybody believes that we’re as dysfunctional as we appear to be, and so to prove otherwise, it's kind of important,” she said. “The Senate needs some demonstrated acts of bipartisanship.”

The weekend action comes as Congress is under pressure to make gains on the president’s infrastructure priorities — first with the bipartisan bill that’s on track for passage as soon as this weekend, and quickly followed by Democrats’ more sweeping $3.5 trillion budget blueprint they plan to shoulder on their own.

If senators wrap up work on the bipartisan bill, they immediately will turn to the much more partisan undertaking on Biden’s agenda, the outline for the $3.5 trillion proposal. That plan would unleash billions on what the White House calls human infrastructure — child care support, home health care, education and other expenditures that are Democratic priorities that Republicans have pledged to reject. Debate on that will extend into the fall.

Schumer has vowed to show progress on both before recessing the Senate for August.

For some Republicans, that back-to-back voting schedule is what they are trying to delay, hoping to slow or halt what appears to be a forward march by Democrats to make gains on the president's infrastructure goals.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., an ally of Donald Trump’s who had been the former president’s ambassador to Japan, said he objected to expediting consideration of the bill.

“I could not, in good conscience, allow that to happen,” Hagerty said in a statement early Friday. He said he was especially concerned that passing the bipartisan bill would pave the way for Democrats to move quickly to their $3.5 trillion “tax-and-spend spree.”

Overall, the infrastructure bill calls for billions in new spending above projected federal levels to create a nearly $1 trillion package, in what could be one of the more substantial investments in years.

Senators had hoped to wrap up the 2,700-page bipartisan bill late in the week before many of them departed to attend funeral services Friday in Wyoming for former Sen. Mike Enzi, a Republican.

But the Senate ground to a halt with new problems as senators worked late into the night Thursday on amendments and to counter objections from Republican opponents of the plan to expedite the process.

An analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office drew concerns, particularly from Republicans. It concluded that the legislation would increase deficits by about $256 billion over the next decade.

But the bill's backers argued that the budget office was unable to take into account certain revenue streams — including from future economic growth.

Paying for the package has been a pressure point throughout the monthslong slog of negotiations after Democrats objected to a hike in the gas tax paid at the pump and Republicans resisted a plan to beef up the IRS to go after tax scofflaws.

Unlike Biden's bigger $3.5 trillion package, which would be paid for by higher tax rates for corporations and the wealthy, the bipartisan package is funded by repurposing other money, including untapped COVID-19 aid, and other spending cuts and revenue streams.

Senators have spent the past week processing nearly two dozen amendments to the bipartisan package, with more possible on Saturday. So far, none has substantially changed the framework of the public works package.

One of the amendments generating the most attention involves cryptocurrency.

The bill would raise an estimated $28 billion over 10 years by updating IRS reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers, just as stockbrokers report their customers’ sales to the IRS.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and others who wanted to narrow the definition of who must file those IRS forms are concerned that crypto miners, software developers and others would be subject to the new reporting requirement.

Toomey warned that the provision, as written, could have a “chilling effect on the development of this technology.”

The White House weighed in late Thursday, suggesting it favored a different approach from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and other senators.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said the compromise amendment “would reduce tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market.”

The House is away on recess and is expected to consider both Biden infrastructure packages when it returns in September.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reiterated that her chamber will consider the infrastructure bills “together.”

___

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'All out effort' for 50% electric vehicles by 2030 -Biden

    "We are proposing a blue collar blueprint to rebuild America," Biden said.Biden's 50% goal and the automakers' 40-50% aspiration includes battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles that also have a gasoline-engine.

  • Democratic senator urges Fed to begin trimming bond buys

    A prominent Democratic senator, saying he is concerned about inflation, is urging the Federal Reserve to start trimming its monthly bond purchases. In a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said that he had become “increasingly alarmed” that the Fed has continued to buy $120 billion per month in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, even with the recession triggered by the COVID pandemic over and “our strong recovery well underway.” While a number of Republicans have criticized the Fed for not beginning to taper the monthly bond purchases even as signs of inflation pressures mount, Manchin is the first Democrat to raise similar criticism.

  • Two men arrested after plotting to harm Myanmar's UN ambassador

    Police officers arrested two Myanmar citizens Friday on charges of plotting to violently attack Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced.Why it matters: Tun, who was elected to represent Myanmar's now-deposed elected civilian government, is an adamant opponent of the country's military junta, which staged a coup in February and later killed hundreds of protesters during anti-coup demonstrations.Stay on to

  • Opinion: Remind me, why do we need the filibuster?

    I used to argue that the filibuster was a valuable defense against tyranny by the majority. Now I see it distorting what Congress produces and shifting power to the White House.

  • The Founder Of The Megachurch Hillsong Has Been Charged With Covering Up Child Sexual Abuse

    This comes months after the church, which has locations around the world and celebrity members, fired its star pastor Carl Lentz for cheating on his wife.View Entire Post ›

  • Israeli defense minister says his country is ready to strike Iran

    A top Israeli official said his country is ready to strike Iran in retaliation for a recent attack on an oil tanker belonging to an Israeli firm.

  • Pelosi honors Jan. 6 police officers as 'martyrs of democracy'

    At a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the ongoing House select committee investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The speaker honored the law enforcement officers who died as a result of the riot, calling them "martyrs of democracy."

  • US military: Iran attacked Mercer Street tanker with three suicide drones

    Iranian forces launched “two unsuccessful explosive” drone attacks at an oil tanker last week before a third drone “loaded with a military-grade explosive” hit the ship and killed two sailors on board, U.S. military officials revealed.

  • Schumer accuses Republicans of slowing down $1 trillion infrastructure package after a lone GOP Senator snarled up the timeline

    A sole Republican senator blocked efforts to speed up the package of Biden's landmark infrastructure bill.

  • Former GOP lawmaker joins Jan. 6 House committee staff

    Former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman will join the staff serving the House select committee in its investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, CNN reported Friday.Why it matters: The former Air Force intelligence officer is the third Republican Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has brought on to the select panel, which Republican lawmakers have attacked as partisan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) ar

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Senate Dems rallying behind Biden's $3.5T budget vision

    From Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders on the left to moderate Joe Manchin on the right, numerous Democratic senators have said they'll support a budget resolution outlining the ambitious domestic goals they share with President Joe Biden. None have said they'll oppose the budget measure, which the Senate seems likely to approve after its expected passage of a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure package as soon as Saturday. The backing of every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be needed to approve the budget over likely solid Republican opposition.

  • ‘The Pied Piper leading us off a cliff’: Florida governor condemned as Covid surges

    Ron DeSantis’s desire to keep state open amid Delta surge draws criticism from local leaders to the White House Ron DeSantis on Tuesday at a news conference. ‘You try to fearmonger, you try to do this stuff,’ DeSantis snapped at a reporter who asked him about the state’s record number of hospitalizations. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Florida governor Ron DeSantis earned a new moniker this week as the resurgent coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on his state: the “Pied Piper of Covid-19, leading

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For ‘Encouraging Violence’ With Anti-Vaccine Speech

    An audience in Alabama cheered when the conspiracy-loving lawmaker praised their state for having one of the country's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

  • Mike Lindell, Fact-Checked Right To His Face, Proposes A Hug

    The Donald Trump-supporting MyPillow CEO got told he had "proof of nothing" and was possibly the "victim of a scam" by CNN's Drew Griffin.

  • Senate Dems plot new paths on voting reform, sidestepping filibuster

    A boost of election spending in the forthcoming $3.5 trillion spending bill is on the table, as is another floor vote.

  • Senate fails to finalize bipartisan infrastructure bill, will hold key vote Saturday

    Senate fails to finalize bipartisan infrastructure bill, will hold key vote Saturday

  • Dozens of items given to Trump's State Department are reportedly missing from the agency's gift vault

    At least 20 different types of items went missing during the transition from the Trump to Biden administrations, Politico reported.

  • Chinese Nationalists Furious Beijing Backed Down Over Celebrating Mao at the Olympics

    Peter Parks/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo cycling sprint champions, Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi, have kicked off a social media civil war in China after wearing badges featuring a silhouette of the country’s founder and former leader Mao Zedong at the podium.In an uncharacteristic move, the Chinese state media has backtracked fast after initially celebrating the controversial display of pride in the authoritarian whose policies led to the deaths of up to 45 million people. The Olympic team also back

  • Arkansas judge blocks statewide ban on mask mandates

    An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates, AP reports.Driving the news: Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against a law signed in April by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson that banned governmental entities from implementing mask mandates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including that it disc